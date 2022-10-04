Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
German Shepherd Patiently Waiting to Pick Up His 'Little Human' Is a True Gentleman
When we were kids, the best part of our day would be the end of the school day, not because we didn't like school, but because it meant we could go home and see our dog. We know our dogs looked forward to our reunion as much as we did. One dog is lucky enough to speed up the process by joining his mom in picking up his sibling from school in this cute video.
pethelpful.com
Sweet German Shepherd Who's Patiently Waiting to Be Adopted Has Captured Our Hearts
It is so sad to see animals whose lives have been turned upside down by negative living situations and struggle to find their place in the world. One pup highlighted in a viral video had a traumatic life prior to her rescue, but luckily she has been rehabilitated and it ready to find her forever home!
pethelpful.com
German Shepherd's Reaction to Little Girl Giving Him Attention Has Us in Our Feelings
True dog lovers know that breed only counts for so much of a dog's personality, but that doesn't change any of the unfair stereotypes that spread even today. Some of the harshest, of course, affect the way people view Pit Bull breeds, even if the reality couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, large dogs of all kinds can be subject to this kind of negative bias.
pethelpful.com
Rescued Shelter Cat's Reaction to Finally Having Her Own Bed Is Nothing Short of Beautiful
Shelter animals are sometimes kept in sad conditions when they don't have the space or resources to provide these animals with the comfort they deserve as they wait to be adopted. One cat had an experience like this, and her reaction to the amazing conditions in her new home is too good.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
'Best Boy' German Shepherd Tenderly Plays with Toddler in Video We Can't Resist
We love seeing kids play with their pets. It's such a unique and special relationship. Almost like having a second set of eyes to keep watch over your little one. Like one little girl and a German Shepherd named Geddy, who were bonding big time in a recent TikTok video.
msn.com
Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch
One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
Left for dead: Shelter takes in three dogs found caged in the woods
"Their nails are so overgrown, they are underweight. The two chihuahua males are completely hairless at this point. The female Yorkie has lost half her hair and is matted with what's left," said the shelter.
ohmymag.co.uk
This brutally attacked cat was ‘left in excruciating pain’ after its owner poured boiling water on it
7-year-old Shadow wasn’t expected to survive after his cruel owner poured boiling water all over his body and left him with severe untreated burns and ‘in excruciating pain’ for days. But thanks to the RSPCA’s persistence, the animal was rescued and nursed back to life. ‘In...
realitytitbit.com
Little People, Big World cast devastated by death after loss of loved ones
The Roloff family – who won over fans on reality show Little People, Big World – have tragically had to overcome the deaths of many loved ones over the years. But all the tragedy they’ve endured has brought the family unit closer together. Matt’s tribute to dad...
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
notabully.org
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
Shelter Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Has a Furrever Home Goes Viral
The heartwarming moment when a shelter dog finds out he has been adopted has gone viral. More than 64,000 people have watched the TikTok video shared by Joe Kay, who is a dog coordinator, foster owner, rescuer, and trainer based in Wooster, Ohio. More than 9,000 people liked the video...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Rescue Dog Crying for 'Hours and Hours' in Shelter Has the Internet Sobbing
A rescue dog's heartbreaking cries after arriving at a shelter has moved people to tears, as workers pleaded for help to find her a home. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Ontario, Canada, shared a video to their TikTok page, @dogtalesrescue, of Nellie on Tuesday. She arrived at the...
3 Harsh Haircuts That Age You Instantly
While aging is inevitable, beautiful and something to be proud of, some haircuts can make us look older than we are, and not frame our features as well as others can. For this reason, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for three haircut suggestions to avoid if your goal is to maintain a youthful look, or just a trendy one for fall! Read on for tips and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, Gina Rivera, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Dealing With the Grandkids for 4 Days Straight Is So Spot-On
No matter how energetic your dog is, spending time with a group of kids can totally tucker them out. No one knows this better than Jango, a dog on TikTok who was caught absolutely wiped after spending a day with his owner's grandkids. No judgement here, Jango! We've all been there.
pethelpful.com
Moment Adopted Golden Retriever Realizes He Finally Has a Forever Home Melts Our Hearts
Bringing home a new pet can be a long-anticipated moment for everyone in the family--including the pet! Even if they're living peacefully with a foster parent, nothing beats the moment that a dog or cat realizes that they're finally home. Norman the Golden Retriever is no exception to this, though...
ohmymag.co.uk
This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)
Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
Upworthy
Groom walks off before kissing the bride to do wholesome routine that leaves her smiling ear-to-ear
When the words "you may now kiss the bride" are finally uttered by the officiant, most couples almost immediately go in for the kiss that would seal them in matrimonial bliss. Jess and Oleg Maretskiy, however, aren't most couples. A video of the newlyweds' first kiss as husband and wife is going viral on social media for the unconventional twist planned by the groom and his groomsmen. Shared by Jess on her TikTok account—where she goes by the username @jes.maretskiy—the clip has been viewed more than 12.6 million times since being uploaded earlier this month.
petpress.net
10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think
“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
