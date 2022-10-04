Read full article on original website
Tom Brady doesn’t ‘give a s–t how well’ quarterback son Jack plays football
Tom Brady’s son Jack may be following in his dad’s quarterback footsteps, but the NFL player isn’t putting pressure on the 15-year-old. “I don’t give a s–t how well he does,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said in Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” Brady, 45, called Jack’s games a “treat,” explaining, “Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me. … I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player referred to his eldest child as “a grinder...
4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field
Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Longtime Viking Signs with Packers
The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
Former NFL Running Back LeGarrette Blount Throws Punch At Another Dad After Youth Football Game
What’s up with these former professional athletes getting involved in fights at youth sporting events?. Not too long ago, we saw former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib get involved in a fight during a youth football game, resulting in his brother shooting and killing a coach. Now, we have...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Stadium Photo
Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, was at Bank of America Stadium this past Sunday to watch the Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers didn't have a great performance against the Cardinals, dropping to 1-3 on the season. That being said, Culpo tried her best to walk out...
Transcripts: What Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers said after 24-9 win vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Monday's 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright guys, injuries from the game,...
NFL Analyst Claims Vikings Have ‘Colossal Problem’
The Minnesota Vikings may be atop the NFC North with a fancy 3-1 record, but the team has a “colossal problem,” according to NFL analyst Matt Lombardo. His concern stems from Minnesota’s offensive line, a longstanding bane for the team dating back a decade. The Vikings offensive...
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid’s comment should terrify every NFL defense
I think the Kansas City Chiefs showed on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that they are the best offense in the league. We all knew they could move the ball up and down the field by throwing it, but on Sunday they were also able to run it.
Las Vegas Raiders Get Big Offensive Boost At Practice This Thursday
The Las Vegas Raiders had a key offensive player return to practice this Thursday. That player is wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Hunter Renfrow, the Clemson product, has missed two games while being in concussion protocol. He's since passed all the required tests. Renfrow was a full ...
NBC Sports
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week
As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
NBC Sports
Ravens to sign A.J. Klein off Giants practice squad
Linebacker A.J. Klein’s signed to the Giants practice squad on Monday, but he won’t be making the trip to London with the team for this Sunday’s game against the Packers. When word that safety Landon Collins is signing to the Giants practice squad broke on Thursday morning,...
Yardbarker
49ers Release WR Willie Snead
Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season. Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go...
Seahawks Week 5 injury report: Rashaad Penny upgraded to full
The Seahawks may be catching a break in the injury department for the second week in a row. Yesterday, running back Rashaad Penny was one of five non-participants but he was upgraded to full today. Meanwhile, the Saints haven’t had either Jameis Winston or Michael Thomas at practice yet this week.
NBC Sports
Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie “couldn’t move” after “hardest hit I’ve ever gotten”
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is currently in the concussion protocol after an injury in Sunday’s game against the Ravens that McKenzie has described in scary terms. McKenzie said on the Go Long podcast that he has never been hit that hard in his football career. “I think that...
NBC Sports
Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick
If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Tyrie Cleveland, Billy Turner are dressed; Latavius Murray is inactive
Broncos receiver Tyrie Cleveland and offensive lineman Billy Turner both are active for Thursday Night Football. Turner will make his 2022 debut after recovering from a knee injury, while Cleveland has a hamstring injury. Both were listed as questionable leading into the game. The Broncos, who lost starting running back...
Jerry Jones Announces Official Tuesday Update On Dak Prescott
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has announced an official update on quarterback Dak Prescott this Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, it's exactly a positive one. During an interview on 105.3 The Fan today, Jones was asked whether Prescott is capable of gripping the ball yet. His answer is pretty ...
