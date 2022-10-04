Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
New park and amphitheater coming to downtown Dothan in 2025
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The revitalization of downtown Dothan is coming along, now with the plans unveiled for a new park and amphitheater. The city of Dothan unveiled its plans at a public meeting Tuesday evening for the City Center’s Pedestrian Plaza. Here they asked those who were there to write down their notes or suggestions, so they could be a part of this ambitious project.
wdhn.com
Rose Hill Halloween Trunk or Treat event
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services is celebrating Halloween with a spooktacular event. On Monday, October 31st, the Rose Hill Senior Center will be celebrating Halloween with a Trunk or Treat event. If you are 50 years or older and love treats please contact the Rose Hill Center...
wdhn.com
The City of Dothan recognized for major revitalization project
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has been selected to receive the 2022 Franklin M. Setzer Urban Design Award. The award is presented by the Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association and is nominated to the city by the Wiregrass Foundation. The award is given in...
wdhn.com
CASA of the Wiregrass named Service Agency of the Year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan nonprofit has been recognized for outstanding service to the Wiregrass area. On Wednesday, CASA of the Wiregrass was presented the Service Agency of the Year Award. It was recognized for its service and received a $500 donation towards its cause. CASA is a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Free shuttle service offered for Dothan vs Enterprise game
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Free shuttle services will be offered for the upcoming football game on Friday. Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan City Schools will be offering free shuttle service for anyone attending the upcoming Dothan High School versus Enterprise High School football game scheduled for Friday, October 7th at Rip Hewes Stadium.
wdhn.com
Parking lot closure for Dothan ice rink
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The parking lot behind the Federal Courthouse will be closed for the installation of this year’s ice skating rink. Beginning Tuesday, October 4th, the parking lot at 239 North Foster Street, will be closed for the installation of the 2022-23 Ice and Lights ice rink equipment.
wtvy.com
Dothan ice rink begins installation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attraction is getting a new location in the downtown area. Starting October 4, the parking lot at 239 N. Foster Street, between the Federal Court House and the Charles Woods/WTVY building, will be closed to make room for the 2022-2023 Ice and Lights ice rink equipment installation.
wdhn.com
Water World needs your vote in national contest
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan’s water tank at Water World has been nominated as one of America’s best!. Water World needs your help to win the Tank of the Year. The water tank was built in 1979 and is a 1,500,000-gallon tank located at the entrance of Westgate Park. The colorful Water World logo was applied by a general contractor using 20 different shades of Tnemec.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Coffee County couple arrested
Dry conditions have taken a toll on Headland’s peanuts this season, but their cotton is in slightly better shape. A dispute that began in the parking lot quickly spilled into the Enterprise Walmart where one person was fatally shot on Wednesday night. GOTN Preview: Enterprise Wildcats vs. Dothan Wolves.
wtvy.com
Dothan offering shuttle service ahead of football game
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the Wiregrass gears up for the Wolves to host the Wildcats, Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan City Schools are making it easier for you to get to the game. A free shuttle service will be available to those who park at Dothan Preparatory Academy and...
wtvy.com
City unveils new plans for Dothan city center
The City of Headland's peanut yields down 25 to 30 percent. Headland’s peanut yields are down 25 to 30 percent this year. Former Wallace professor headed to prison for sex crimes. Updated: 2 hours ago. On October 5, 2021, she was charged with dozens of sex crimes involving an...
Troy Messenger
Coffee shop games of chance a Troy tradition
The Messenger published an article in the Weekend Edition on October 1, 2022, highlighting the news that Greek ownership is returning to the square in downtown Troy. According to Bill Rice. Sr.’s book, “Troy 1838-2006,” George Sataras, from the Greek Island of Patmos, owned and successfully operated The Riverside Café on the square in downtown Troy beginning in 1914 and lasting for 50 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva. “His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4. The junction is...
fosterfollynews.net
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Chipley, Florida Offers Huge 5-Day-Long Warehouse Sale With 50% Off Everything
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Downtown Chipley, Florida presents the Fall 2022 Warehouse Sale, featuring 50% off everything, and 60% off clearance items, from October 6 through October 10, 2022. 1414 Main Street just a mile north of I-10 in Downtown Chipley, right next door to Javier’s...
wtvy.com
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim in an ambulance crash that took place earlier this evening has been identified. Sources tell News 4 that Don Parrish, who was employed with Pilcher Ambulance Service, passed in the accident. Parrish was a retired member of the Dothan Fire Department before working...
wtvy.com
New GOP group started in the Wiregrass
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new GOP organization is up and running in the Wiregrass. The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Group held their first meeting October 6, in Enterprise. The group includes women from all over the Wiregrass. The founder, Debra Boyd, started the organization to create an inclusive group...
wtvy.com
Enterprise holiday garbage schedule
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to Columbus Day, no garbage collection will take place on Monday, October 10. Trash scheduled for pick up on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, October 11. Any trash pick up regularly scheduled for Tuesdays will be picked up on Wednesday, October 12. Subscribe to...
wdhn.com
Brush fires on the rise during dry conditions
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — During this time of the year, first responders are on high alert more than usual due to a rise in brush fires they typically see during the fall season. “It hasn’t rained in a couple of weeks so it’s very dry right now,” Slocomb Fire...
wtvy.com
4 charged in Dothan strong robbery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside. During their rampage, police say one of...
wdhn.com
Drought is causing problems for farmers as the peanut harvesting season kicks into gear
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Around the 4th of July, farmers across the Wiregrass plant their cotton and peanut crops. This year, farmers saw an average amount of rainfall in the month of July but didn’t get the rainfall they needed in August or in September. Now it’s...
Comments / 0