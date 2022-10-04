Read full article on original website
Why the U.S. ordering a $290 million supply of a radiation sickness drug is no cause for alarm
Amid concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent nuclear threats came a bit of startling news: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it spent $290 million on a drug to treat radiation sickness. The department said in a statement that the purchase of the...
U.S. appeals court grants Justice Dept expedited appeal in Trump case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday granted the Justice Department's request to expedite its appeal of a lower court order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Latest DACA decision offers ‘sigh of relief’ but keeps Dreamers in limbo
A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that immigrants enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program can renew their “Dreamer” status but that new applicants are blocked as Biden administration revisions of the program are sent back to a lower court for review. “Today, DACA...
Budd and Beasley face off in lone debate of high-stakes, neck and neck senate race
Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd agreed to a one-hour debate being held Friday night in Raleigh.
