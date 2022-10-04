Read full article on original website
White House says Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning not based on new intelligence
The White House clarified Friday that President Joe Biden's stark warning of a nuclear 'Armageddon' amid Russia's war in Ukraine was not based on new intelligence.
Budd and Beasley face off in lone debate of high-stakes, neck and neck senate race
Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd agreed to a one-hour debate being held Friday night in Raleigh.
Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later, according to a new report. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended.
