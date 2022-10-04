Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Popular In LA (That Aren't Starbucks)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways to Celebrate World Sake DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Marina Del ReyLet's Eat LAMarina Del Rey, CA
Related
fox5dc.com
Suspect who fired at police during northern Virginia chase in custody
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A suspect who led police on a high-speed chase and shot a gun towards officers during multiple incidents Thursday in northern Virginia is in custody. Arlington County Police (APD) say just before 9 a.m. Arlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies noticed a car stopped in a crosswalk near the 1400 block of North Courthouse Road.
fox5dc.com
Suspect in custody after chase and shots fired at police
A suspect who led police on a high-speed chase through northern Virginia Thursday is in custody. He's also accused of firing a semi-automatic weapon at officers several times.
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County man apprehended after wrongful release from jail
The wanted Loudoun County man who was wrongfully released from jail on Thursday has been apprehended in Georgia. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu breaks down the turn of events.
fox5dc.com
'Dapper Dan Bandit' wanted for armed Virginia bank robbery
NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. - Khaki pants, a blue blazer, and a semi-automatic handgun make up the uniform of a suspected bank robber police have dubbed the 'Dapper Dan Bandit' – a man who they consider armed and dangerous. Authorities say on the afternoon of September 29, the suspected armed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County man wrongfully released from jail captured in Georgia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The wanted Loudoun County man who was wrongfully released from jail on Thursday has been apprehended in Georgia. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said Stone L. Colburn, 25, was arrested late Friday evening by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County, Georgia. Loudoun...
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia 12-year-old spreads joy to cancer patients
A 12-year-old boy from Northern Virginia is filling "JoyJars" for children with cancer in an effort to honor his late mother. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan tells about his inspirational mission.
fox5dc.com
Why does DC’s deputy mayor live outside the District?
WASHINGTON - D.C.’s deputy mayor of public safety and justice is being criminally charged after being accused of grabbing a man by the neck in an Arlington, Virginia Gold’s Gym parking lot. FOX 5 premiered an exclusive video of the alleged incident Wednesday. And now concerns are being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Parents protest Gov. Youngkin's model policies outside FCPS board meeting
The push to get more parents involved in their kid's education in Virginia inspired at least a hundred Fairfax County parents to protest at a school board meeting. Governor Youngkin's updated model policies for transgender students has been a controversial topic for weeks.
fox5dc.com
Women's March rallies for reproductive rights in DC ahead of midterm elections
WASHINGTON - Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, thousands of demonstrators rallied and marched through D.C. on Saturday in support of reproductive rights. The demonstration was hosted by Women’s March, in conjunction with groups like UltraViolet, All* Above All, the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC), the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). It kicked off at 11 a.m. in D.C.'s Folger Park, located along D Street Southeast, between 2nd and 3rd Street.
Comments / 0