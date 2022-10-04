WASHINGTON - Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, thousands of demonstrators rallied and marched through D.C. on Saturday in support of reproductive rights. The demonstration was hosted by Women’s March, in conjunction with groups like UltraViolet, All* Above All, the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC), the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). It kicked off at 11 a.m. in D.C.'s Folger Park, located along D Street Southeast, between 2nd and 3rd Street.

