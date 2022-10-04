ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect who fired at police during northern Virginia chase in custody

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A suspect who led police on a high-speed chase and shot a gun towards officers during multiple incidents Thursday in northern Virginia is in custody. Arlington County Police (APD) say just before 9 a.m. Arlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies noticed a car stopped in a crosswalk near the 1400 block of North Courthouse Road.
'Dapper Dan Bandit' wanted for armed Virginia bank robbery

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. - Khaki pants, a blue blazer, and a semi-automatic handgun make up the uniform of a suspected bank robber police have dubbed the 'Dapper Dan Bandit' – a man who they consider armed and dangerous. Authorities say on the afternoon of September 29, the suspected armed...
Loudoun County man wrongfully released from jail captured in Georgia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The wanted Loudoun County man who was wrongfully released from jail on Thursday has been apprehended in Georgia. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said Stone L. Colburn, 25, was arrested late Friday evening by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County, Georgia. Loudoun...
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
Why does DC’s deputy mayor live outside the District?

WASHINGTON - D.C.’s deputy mayor of public safety and justice is being criminally charged after being accused of grabbing a man by the neck in an Arlington, Virginia Gold’s Gym parking lot. FOX 5 premiered an exclusive video of the alleged incident Wednesday. And now concerns are being...
Women's March rallies for reproductive rights in DC ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON - Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, thousands of demonstrators rallied and marched through D.C. on Saturday in support of reproductive rights. The demonstration was hosted by Women’s March, in conjunction with groups like UltraViolet, All* Above All, the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC), the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). It kicked off at 11 a.m. in D.C.'s Folger Park, located along D Street Southeast, between 2nd and 3rd Street.
