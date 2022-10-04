Read full article on original website
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Getting Threats After Saying He’d Investigate DeSantis for Migrant Plane Stunt
A Texas sheriff announced Monday that he would investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration flying Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last week. And now, his office says, it’s received “numerous threats.”. Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, where the flight last week originated,...
Texas sheriff investigating DeSantis says Americans should 'embrace' migrant surge, give them jobs
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who opened a criminal investigation this week into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard, said Tuesday that the solution to the ongoing migrant crisis is to open up more legal pathways for people to come to the United States. "At some point, you’re going to have...
3 in Texas charged with trying to smuggle migrants by air
Three of the six migrants were held as material witnesses until their testimony could be recorded. The Salvadoran nationals said they had been driven to the airport to be flown deeper into the U.S.
Officials: Texas prison warden, his brother allegedly shot, killed migrant, injured another
AUSTIN, Texas — A warden at a Texas detention center and his brother have been arrested in Texas for allegedly shooting and killing a migrant. Another migrant was injured, officials say. According to court records obtained by The Associated Press, two brothers, Michael Sheppard, 60, and Mark Sheppard, 60,...
Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges
An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
From inside the US's most secure prison, El Chapo is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers in the drug trade
Through his attorney, Joaquin Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities would have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
News Channel 25
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught
WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
Fugitive caught 7 years after allegedly strangling Utah mom, dumping body in Colorado
Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, has been arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother of three, after seven years.
Mexico Wants the US to Hand Over El Chapo’s Godson for Killing of Legendary Journalist
SAN DIEGO — When 34-year-old Dámaso López-Serrano had his moment to speak in a United States courtroom last week, he swore he was a changed man. To hear López-Serrano tell it, he was no longer “Mini Lic,” the son of El Chapo’s former right-hand man in the Sinaloa Cartel, a notoriously petulant narco princeling who helped smuggle literal tons of cocaine, meth, and heroin across the border while plunging Mexico into a downward spiral of murder, corruption, and impunity.
California Border Protection agents arrest US citizen for allegedly driving 'cloned' Border Patrol SUV
Border Protection agents arrested a U.S. citizen who was allegedly driving an SUV that was made to look like a Border Patrol vehicle.
Mexican Fatally Shot at ‘Point-Blank Range’ to the Head in Border Patrol Custody
A Mexican citizen was fatally shot in the head at point-blank range on Tuesday while being detained in a U.S. Border Patrol Station in Texas, according to information obtained by VICE World News. The man suffered from two gunshot wounds at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso, according...
CBP arrests 7 gang members, intercepts 825 lbs. of fentanyl, meth at border
Over the course of one week, Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico and Andrade ports of entry in San Diego stopped seven different drug trafficking attempts. The total worth of the intercepted substances is approximately $3 million. Separately, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol captured seven gang members...
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
Texas executes John Ramirez, whose pastor was allowed by SCOTUS to touch him and pray aloud as he died
Texas has executed John Henry Ramirez, whose spiritual adviser was allowed to pray aloud and "lay hands" on him as he died after a US Supreme Court ruling led to new guidelines in his case and in similar requests in prisons across the country.
KLTV
Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
Mexican migrant shot, killed by Border Patrol while in-custody charged at agents with 'edged weapon': FBI
A Mexican migrant shot and killed in custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station allegedly broke free from a cell and charged at agents with an "edged weapon," the FBI El Paso said.
Two Texas brothers are facing manslaughter charges after being accused of shooting and shouting profanities at a group of migrants — killing one and injuring another: reports
The brothers were identified as Michael and Mark Sheppard and they were taken into custody earlier this week on charges in connection to the shooting.
Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers
A family is demanding answers in the death of a migrant who authorities say was shot to death in rural west Texas by a man who was formerly a warden of a detention facility accused of abuse and his brother
Brothers in Texas arrested after 2 migrants shot, one fatally, near U.S.-Mexico border
Two brothers in Texas have been arrested after authorities say one of them opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man and shooting a woman in the stomach, according to court documents filed Thursday. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County...
Texas morgues near border overwhelmed by migrant deaths: 'Not a single space in that cooler'
LAREDO, Texas – As the crisis on the border gets worse by the day, Fox News takes an exclusive look at just one of the county morgues along the Texas border, which has been completely overwhelmed by the increase in migrants’ deaths. It is just another day at...
