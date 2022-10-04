ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ezekiel Kelly pleads not guilty in Memphis shooting spree; a more explosive Ja Morant?

By Mark Russell, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjGzA_0iM2Ezuz00

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

This is Executive Editor Mark Russell, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

The man police say drove around Memphis shooting random people and streaming some of it on Facebook Live entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to three counts of first-degree murder and 23 other charges.

The court appearance was the first for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, since he was charged with multiple crimes related to what police described as a shootings spree that locked down Memphis for hours in early September. After initially being charged with one count of murder, a grand jury on Sept. 28 expanded the case, Lucas Finton reports.

Meanwhile, a witness gave the Memphis Police Department Cleotha Henderson's full name during their investigation of a 2021 rape allegation and investigators did not make an attempt to pursue Henderson as a suspect, according to new court filings, Lucas reports.

The filing is an updated version of the lawsuit filed about two weeks ago against the City of Memphis by Alicia Franklin, a woman who said she was raped by Henderson a year before he was charged with the abduction and killing of Eliza Fletcher.

After months of delays, the much-anticipated Restaurant Iris has opened in its new location in Laurelwood Shopping Center in East Memphis. The restaurant opened Monday, with lunch service seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jennifer Chandler reports.

Could we be in line to see an even more explosive Ja Morant this coming season? Is that even possible, given his breakout year last season and poster-quality dunks? Damichael Cole reports that Morant is showing signs, including in a preseason win against the Orlando Magic on Monday night, that this may be his most explosive season yet.

Thanks for reading The Commercial Appeal! Your support powers our ability to do important journalism, including the stories below. If you are not yet a subscriber, please consider becoming one. You can find the best deals at this site.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man robs family in East Memphis driveway, drops wallet at crime scene: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges. Police say Taquarius Bynum and an accomplice followed a family from the Q-Mart to their home along Echles Street last month. They reportedly ambushed the family as they pulled into their driveway. The men forced the family inside at gunpoint and then demanded […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after a fight. The shooting happened sometime after 5 a.m. on August 20 at Bud’s Car Wash and Laundry on Lamar Avenue. According to court documents, a woman drove her boyfriend to Regional One and said that her ex-boyfriend […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 2 injured after 3 overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings have left one person dead and two others in the hospital. All of this happened across Memphis in less than an hour and a half. A woman was shot in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Drive at just after 7 p.m. She was taken to Regional One hospital in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man forces his way to airplane: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of forcing his way to an airplane at Memphis International Airport. On October 1, Memphis Police received a report stating a man dressed in black and carrying a black backpack had forced his way through a restricted door. Once through the door, the suspect reportedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
montanarightnow.com

Memphis man pleads not guilty in series of shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen charges connected to a shooting rampage in Memphis that led to a citywide shelter-in-place order and a frantic manhunt. The lawyer for 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly entered the plea Tuesday during a brief hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court. Kelly was indicted last week on 26 charges stemming from a series of shootings Sept. 7 that killed three people and wounded three others in Memphis. The indictment includes two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker, plus other alleged offenses including attempted first-degree murder and commission of an act of terrorism.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Abston prison record shows 20 indecent exposure charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, committed more than 50 offenses during his incarceration beginning in 2002, according to jail records obtained by WREG. Most of Abston-Henderson’s charges are sexual in nature. Abston-Henderson allegedly committed 20 acts of indecent exposure. The Tennessee Department of Corrections […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Russell
Person
Jennifer Chandler
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Eliza Fletcher
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found shot to death, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death in Memphis around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the gunfire happened at the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Road. When police arrived, one man had been shot and was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Inmate dies at 201 Poplar, TBI says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate died at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Avenue Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI identified the inmate was 33-year-old Gershun Freeman. “I want to know why they haven’t called us and told us anything...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man accused of dragging a man with stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of pushing another man out of a car and dragging him down the road is behind bars after being on the run for months. It’s been a long three months for one family living in a Raleigh neighborhood.  The incident happened in July along McGowan road.  Memphis Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Executive#Facebook Live
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Mt. Moriah leaves one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Mt. Moriah near Bill Morris Pkwy leaves one victim injured. Around 8:15, officers responded to a shooting on Mt. Moriah. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one female victim that had been shot. She was transported to Regional One Health Hospital...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Former director of Tunica County Airport arrested for embezzlement

TUNICA, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White announced the former director of the Tunica County Airport was indicted for embezzlement. Eric Konupka was arrested by special agents from the Auditor’s office after the indictment. He was also issued a demand letter showing he owes more than $9,000 to Tunica County taxpayers. According […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
Covington Leader

Suspect in weekend shooting turns himself in to Covington police

Covington police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for injuring someone in a shooting over the weekend. On Monday, 21-year-old Jordan “Jo Jo” Grant turned himself in to police. He was charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence.
COVINGTON, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy