Ezekiel Kelly pleads not guilty in Memphis shooting spree; a more explosive Ja Morant?

The man police say drove around Memphis shooting random people and streaming some of it on Facebook Live entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to three counts of first-degree murder and 23 other charges.

The court appearance was the first for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, since he was charged with multiple crimes related to what police described as a shootings spree that locked down Memphis for hours in early September. After initially being charged with one count of murder, a grand jury on Sept. 28 expanded the case, Lucas Finton reports.

Meanwhile, a witness gave the Memphis Police Department Cleotha Henderson's full name during their investigation of a 2021 rape allegation and investigators did not make an attempt to pursue Henderson as a suspect, according to new court filings, Lucas reports.

The filing is an updated version of the lawsuit filed about two weeks ago against the City of Memphis by Alicia Franklin, a woman who said she was raped by Henderson a year before he was charged with the abduction and killing of Eliza Fletcher.

After months of delays, the much-anticipated Restaurant Iris has opened in its new location in Laurelwood Shopping Center in East Memphis. The restaurant opened Monday, with lunch service seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jennifer Chandler reports.

Could we be in line to see an even more explosive Ja Morant this coming season? Is that even possible, given his breakout year last season and poster-quality dunks? Damichael Cole reports that Morant is showing signs, including in a preseason win against the Orlando Magic on Monday night, that this may be his most explosive season yet.

