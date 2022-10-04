ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don Juan Fasho: Has His Own Burger #DonjuanfashoBurger [VIDEO]

By Don Juan Fasho
When you go to the Hard Rock Casino make sure you stop by the Hard Rock Café and try the new Don Juan Fasho Burger.

It’s made with a buttered bun, Cheese , Barbeque sauce and Bacon hmmmm so good!

Burger of the Month!

All October long, try Don Juan Fasho’s Burger of the Month – Don Juan Fasho has worked with our chef to hand create his very own burger at Hard Rock Cafe! Make sure to check out this rockin’ burger all month long at Hard Rock Cafe! ( HardrockCafe )

