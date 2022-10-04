Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
wksu.org
Ohio LGBTQ+ youth discuss bills involving gender, sexuality and identity in education
A panel of young people discussed their experiences growing up as LGBTQ+ individuals at the City Club of Cleveland today, during a time when state legislatures are increasingly creating legislation they say targets LGBTQ+ youth. In Ohio, as in other states, there are a number of laws under consideration in...
wksu.org
Ohio creates elections integrity office while voter fraud is already ‘exceedingly rare’
Secretary of State Frank LaRose is consolidating the work of various staff members into one “public integrity division” in the hopes of creating a more efficient investigation process into elections violations. The announcement comes even though LaRose and other Ohio Secretaries of State of both parties have acknowledged...
wksu.org
Insurrectionist or insecure 'protest junkie?' Ohioan Jessica Watkins on trial in Jan. 6 sedition case
A Washington D.C. jury in federal court heard opening statements on Monday in the most high-profile trial related to the Jan. 6 insurrection to date, which includes an Ohioan among the defendants. Jessica Watkins of Champaign County is one of the defendants and faces seditious conspiracy and other charges. Also...
wksu.org
Mike DeWine, Nan Whaley discuss their plans as Ohio Governor to improve the lives of children
The two candidates for Ohio governor said they will focus on making life better for the state’s kids if they win in November. Gov. Mike DeWine, the Republican incumbent running for re-election, and Nan Whaley, the Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor, made their comments separately during a forum for Groundwork Ohio Thursday in Columbus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wksu.org
A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election
Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
wksu.org
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court launches Ohio's first gambling addiction court program
Cuyahoga County is starting the state’s first addiction gambling court program. The launch of the program comes ahead of the start of legalized sports betting in Ohio next year. According to Play It Safe Ohio, approximately 220,000 Ohioans engage in at-risk gambling and 30,000 engage in problem gambling behaviors.
wksu.org
PUCO rejects changes to program that would ease reconnection costs during the cold months
The falling temperatures bring higher heating bills, and consumer advocates asked for changes to a program meant to keep homes warm even when people can’t pay. But the Ohio Public Utilities Commission denied those requests in their meeting Wednesday. But, the PUCO did order a name change for the...
Comments / 0