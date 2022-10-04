ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Tropical Storm Ian debris cleanup starts Wednesday in unincorporated Volusia County

By Sheldon Gardner, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
Volusia County officials and residents face a major recovery effort in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian, and government officials will launch a key piece of that work on Wednesday with storm debris cleanup.

Volusia County government officials expect to clean up about 300,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris and about 180,000 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris in parts of the county that are outside of city limits, County Public Works Director Ben Bartlett told the county council on Tuesday.

Craving a hot meal? These restaurants in Daytona Beach area are open now or opening soon

More flooding:Deltona opens sandbag station for residents dealing with flooding after Ian's deluge

Municipalities in the county have their own plans for debris pickup. For example, the city of Daytona Beach will begin storm-debris removal on Monday under a contract with a private company.

In unincorporated Volusia, the contractor will collect vegetative debris first, then construction and demolition debris followed by appliances. City residents will need to sort their debris into three separate piles: one for vegetation, one for construction and demolition debris and one for appliances. For details people can go to codb.us.

The discussion about debris came during a lengthy update at the county council meeting about Ian's impacts, the ongoing situation across the county, including flooding; and what lies ahead. The county is facing a damage total of around $147 million and counting, County Manager George Recktenwald said.

"We know we have twelve-plus million dollars to add to that for the beach area," he said.

Tropical Storm Ian debris guidelines

The county will be working to recoup whatever hurricane expenses it can from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, officials said. Because of that, the county has to follow certain FEMA protocols for debris collection.

"Our goal is to get this debris picked up as fast and efficiently as possible," Bartlett said.

The county's contractor for storm-debris removal will be collecting three types of debris from unincorporated areas: vegetative, construction and demolition, and appliances and white goods, Bartlett said.

Volusia County released guidance for putting debris to the curb:

  • Put debris in separate piles for vegetative debris, construction and demolition debris and appliances and white goods. Vegetative debris includes things such as leaves, cut trees and branches. Construction and demolition debris includes building materials, carpet, furniture, drywall and fences. And appliances and white goods include refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines and stoves, according to the county.
  • Don't put vegetative debris in plastic bags. Bagged debris will be left for weekly yard waste pickup. Mixed debris piles won't be collected.
  • Bring storm debris to the public right of way, which extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement. Don't put debris in the road. Keep debris away from drainage ditches, inlets, mailboxes and power lines, if possible. Don't cover storm drains or block fire hydrants.
  • If someone hires a contractor to handle debris, people should make sure the contractor is licensed and insured and knows to take the debris to the Tomoka Landfill in Port Orange at 1990 Tomoka Farms Road or the West Volusia Transfer Station in DeLand at 3151 E. New York Ave. Contractors have to dispose of debris properly; they can't place it in the right of way.
  • Electronics and household hazardous waste won't be collected. County residents can dispose of those things at the Tomoka Landfill or West Volusia Transfer Station free of charge.

People with questions about storm debris can call 800-291-1205. Information is also at volusia.org/pin.

Commissioners and county officials also took time on Tuesday to to share stories of constituents and employees affected by Ian and rescuers who risked their lives to help people escape. They talked about many sides of the recovery yet to come for some residents, such as finding new housing, rebuilding and working through insurance and FEMA processes.

"It's going to be a very difficult period of time," Recktenwald said.

Florida Government
Daytona Beach News-Journal

