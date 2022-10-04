ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, CO

Search for bear that attacked Colorado man gets called off

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJLYR_0iM2DhJM00
File photo. Photo Credit: Pixel-Productions (iStock).

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has called off the search for a bear that attacked a man in the area of New Castle on Saturday night.

The man heard a noise in his backyard and went outside to investigate, startling the bear, which attacked. The man then fired several bullets, which scared the bear away. It is unknown if he hit the bear or not.

The man sustained injuries on his hand, arm, and chest.

Wildlife officers are asking anyone who sees an injured or dead bear in the New Castle area to contact the Grand Junction Area Office at 970-255-6100 from Monday to Friday between 8 AM and 5 PM or the Colorado State Patrol Craig Regional Dispatch Center's non-emergency line at 970-824-6501.

Do not attempt to approach the bear.

New Castle is between Glenwood Springs and Rifle.

Crime & Safety
