ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee Schools gives update on reopening plans after Hurricane Ian, no decisions made

By Nikki Ross, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2n3Z_0iM2DgQd00

The Lee County School District has started to formulate potential plans for the reopening of schools following Hurricane Ian, but dates are not yet determined.

On Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Christopher Bernier gave an update to the school board during its meeting on the state of the district's schools.

"Last Wednesday we were ground zero for Hurricane Ian," Bernier said. "We are doing everything possible to make sure staff and students are safe."

When will schools reopen?:Reopening of Lee County Schools uncertain after Hurricane Ian, 3 schools destroyed

Hurricane Ian help:Free food available for Lee County students, families, teachers and staff for limited time

While inspecting Fort Myers Beach Elementary and the Sanibel School this week, Bernier said the water had risen above the roofs of the buildings. These are two of three schools he said he anticipates won't reopen.

The third is Hector A. Cafferatta, Jr. Elementary School in Cape Coral.

"When you see the water lines in some of these school buildings, that's not the high line, that's the first settlement line," Bernier said.

Bernier said walls were destroyed. Furniture was missing.

But while many things were missing, he said random items like a sombrero and a popcorn cup were still in place.

Lee schools reopening date not set

"I would love to announce a hard date for reopening, I cannot," Bernier said. "We believe we have some schools that with water and power will be ready to open; others need minimal work. Others significant repairs are needed, and some may have been damaged beyond repair."

  • Certified building inspectors are still checking on every school in the district and are expected to complete inspections Thursday.
  • FEMA consultants are advising the district on proper documentation necessary to get reimbursement.
  • Vendors are to finish Wednesday cleaning shelter sites no longer occupied.
  • Repairs have begun at school sites including removal of debris in preparation of reopening.
  • District officials are meeting with the Florida Department of Education every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for resources and planning.

Hurricane Ian leaves schools questions

"We do not yet have a formulated plan because we need to know what can open first," Bernier said.

At this time here's what the reopening plan looks like for Lee County Schools. It is not complete, and it is all flexible.

  • Flexible timeline for reopening
  • Potential staggered reopening based on the impact to individual schools (low, medium, high)
  • 50% of school sites are deemed low impact, however these are from principal assessments who are not experts. They have observed classrooms but not the building and infrastructure.
  • Options for high impact schools include setting up learning modules and relocating students to other schools

"We are considering all options," Bernier said. "We may have to consider some unique scheduling."

Bernier stressed that the district would keep students and teachers from the same schools together.

"Normalcy in the midst of trauma is vital," Bernier said. "Any sense of normalcy for those teachers, staff, students impacted must have the strength of each other to lean on in times of tragedy."

  • Make an operational decision for next week on Thursday.
  • Send staff a check-in survey on where they are, what they need, how they have been impacted; 99% of staff have been accounted for.
  • Get in touch with students and also send out a similar survey.

Nikki Ross covers education for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. She can be reached at NRoss@gannett.com, follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife, Instagram @reporternikkiinreallife or TikTok @nikki.inreallife.

Comments / 1

Related
WINKNEWS.com

School District of Lee County assesses damages after Hurricane Ian

The School District of Lee County is assessing the damage to its school buildings after Hurricane Ian. The district said preliminary damage assessment finds that 54% of schools are in low need of repair, but 14% have major damage, and a few may be beyond repair. Certified building inspectors are...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fifth Third Bank eBus to assist Dunbar community with FEMA applications, disaster supplemental nutrition assistance

The Fifth Third Bank eBus will be arriving in Fort Myers Thursday. It will be partnering with the city of Fort Myers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at its Southwest Florida Enterprise Center, 3903 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in the Dunbar community to help residents apply for FEMA, Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and other emergency assistance resources.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Cape Coral, FL
Lee County, FL
Education
City
Fort Myers, FL
County
Lee County, FL
flcourier.com

Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help

Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Hurricanes#Infrastructure#The School Board#Hurricane Ian#The Sanibel School
districtadministration.com

How a storm-tossed school district is swiftly coming back online after Florida hurricane

Collier County Schools avoided a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, but a substantial number of the Southwest Florida district’s teachers and staff members did not. Those employees live on the north side of the county line in Lee County, where many neighborhoods were devastated by record storm surges, unprecedented flooding and destructive winds. Power and water still remain scarce in those neighborhoods almost a week after the historic storm made landfall.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis holds news conference at Lee County restaurant

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at a restaurant in Lee County. The governor will be joined at noon by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle near Bert’s Bar and Grill in Matlacha.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
WINKNEWS.com

Power companies provide update on restoration efforts

Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy said 94% of FPL customers in Lee County had their electricity back on. In Charlotte County, he said about 90% of customers had their power on. He hoped to get the next 10% connected before the end of the week. Silagy spoke during...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back

Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
LEE COUNTY, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy