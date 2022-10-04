Lee Schools gives update on reopening plans after Hurricane Ian, no decisions made

The Lee County School District has started to formulate potential plans for the reopening of schools following Hurricane Ian, but dates are not yet determined.

On Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Christopher Bernier gave an update to the school board during its meeting on the state of the district's schools.

"Last Wednesday we were ground zero for Hurricane Ian," Bernier said. "We are doing everything possible to make sure staff and students are safe."

When will schools reopen?:Reopening of Lee County Schools uncertain after Hurricane Ian, 3 schools destroyed

Hurricane Ian help:Free food available for Lee County students, families, teachers and staff for limited time

While inspecting Fort Myers Beach Elementary and the Sanibel School this week, Bernier said the water had risen above the roofs of the buildings. These are two of three schools he said he anticipates won't reopen.

The third is Hector A. Cafferatta, Jr. Elementary School in Cape Coral.

"When you see the water lines in some of these school buildings, that's not the high line, that's the first settlement line," Bernier said.

Bernier said walls were destroyed. Furniture was missing.

But while many things were missing, he said random items like a sombrero and a popcorn cup were still in place.

Lee schools reopening date not set

"I would love to announce a hard date for reopening, I cannot," Bernier said. "We believe we have some schools that with water and power will be ready to open; others need minimal work. Others significant repairs are needed, and some may have been damaged beyond repair."

Certified building inspectors are still checking on every school in the district and are expected to complete inspections Thursday.

FEMA consultants are advising the district on proper documentation necessary to get reimbursement.

Vendors are to finish Wednesday cleaning shelter sites no longer occupied.

Repairs have begun at school sites including removal of debris in preparation of reopening.

District officials are meeting with the Florida Department of Education every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for resources and planning.

Hurricane Ian leaves schools questions

"We do not yet have a formulated plan because we need to know what can open first," Bernier said.

At this time here's what the reopening plan looks like for Lee County Schools. It is not complete, and it is all flexible.

Flexible timeline for reopening

Potential staggered reopening based on the impact to individual schools (low, medium, high)

50% of school sites are deemed low impact, however these are from principal assessments who are not experts. They have observed classrooms but not the building and infrastructure.

Options for high impact schools include setting up learning modules and relocating students to other schools

"We are considering all options," Bernier said. "We may have to consider some unique scheduling."

Bernier stressed that the district would keep students and teachers from the same schools together.

"Normalcy in the midst of trauma is vital," Bernier said. "Any sense of normalcy for those teachers, staff, students impacted must have the strength of each other to lean on in times of tragedy."

Make an operational decision for next week on Thursday.

Send staff a check-in survey on where they are, what they need, how they have been impacted; 99% of staff have been accounted for.

Get in touch with students and also send out a similar survey.

Nikki Ross covers education for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. She can be reached at NRoss@gannett.com, follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife, Instagram @reporternikkiinreallife or TikTok @nikki.inreallife.