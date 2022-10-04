ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One killed, one seriously injured Tuesday in Sardis City crash

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
Sardis City Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday that claimed the life of a passenger and seriously injured a driver, according to Sardis City Police Chief Will Alexander.

A dump truck collided with a Nissan Altima at about 11:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 431 at Sardis Cutoff. The driver of the Altima was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, Alexander said; the driver's condition was unknown.

A passenger in the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Traffic was shut down for several hours and rerouted from the scene, with the help of Etowah County deputies. Medical attention was provided by Sardis and Boaz fire departments. Alexander said the help of all agencies that assisted.

