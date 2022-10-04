Interception by AJ Winders of Sheridan voted as high school play of the week in Ohio for week 6

Congratulations to AJ Winders of Sheridan for being voted as Ohio high school play of the week!

After the games were all played in week six, we asked for fans to vote on what play was the play of the week across the state.

AJ Winders of Sheridan won with 41.88% of the more than 22,000 votes cast.

In a 53-14 win over River View, the junior defensive back dove in front of a wide receiver for an interception.

Findlay’s Dallas De la Cruz finished second with 30.44%, Zakk Tschihart and Marek Tzagournis of Dublin Jerome finished third with 16.66% and Josh Just of Green was fourth with 9.2%.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ryan@scorebooklive.com.