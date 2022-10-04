Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Delta Animal Shelter’s October Pets of the Month
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking to adopt a new pet into your family, the Delta Animal Shelter has two animals who are looking for their forever homes. The first animal we’re highlighting for October’s Pets of the Month is Doug. He’s a three-year-old neutered male Pit Bull mix. Doug is a graduate of the Alger Prison – Dawgz Adapt program, and this pup is finally ready to be adopted!
WLUC
Camp Cannabis organizers remind you what’s permitted inside festival grounds
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s high time for the Upper Peninsula’s first-ever marijuana consumption event. You can roll into Tourist Park in Marquette for Camp Cannabis on October 7-8. The Fire Station CEOs/Camp Cannabis organizers Stosh Wasik and Logan Stauber talk about the festival lineup and destigmatizing cannabis...
UPMATTERS
Meet the MSP Cyber Crimes Unit
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When the investigation of crimes calls for the collection of digital evidence, Michigan State Police (MSP) has dedicated teams across the state to support those efforts. In the Upper Peninsula, the MSP Cyber Crimes Unit is based in Marquette and serves the entire region. The...
wnmufm.org
October mobile food pantries scheduled
MARQUETTE, MI— Feeding America West Michigan is bringing mobile food pantries to several areas of the Upper Peninsula this month. Residents dealing with food insecurity may pick up produce, baked goods, and dairy products at the drive-through events. Proof of income is not needed to get food, but participants will have to affirm they need it.
UPMATTERS
Farm to table: Ishpeming students sell produce they helped grow
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s no secret that eating fruits and vegetables is good for our health, but Partridge Creek Farm took food education one step further by having students grow and sell their own food on Tuesday. “Today is the third annual fifth grade student farm stand...
UPMATTERS
Milwaukee man sentenced on meth charges in Menominee County
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison after he was arrested on a felony drug charge in May earlier this year, according to Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg. Samuel Freytes-Vera, 47, was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years in...
UPMATTERS
Best Darn Marching Band: Ishpeming High School
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Making music, bringing high energy spirit and having fun along the way, that’s the Ishpeming Marching Band way. “I think it’s just a lot of big energy, excitement and just general happiness in the group,” said Audrey Johnson, freshman, trombone. “It’s very refreshing. I think a lot of different bands are very strict and organized and this one is not if I’m going to be honest. You know what to do when you have to do it.”
wnmufm.org
Accused armed robbers appear in Marquette District Court
MARQUETTE, MI— Two Ishpeming men have been arraigned on charges connected to an armed robbery in the city Monday night. Bailey Aho-Carello, 19, and Nolan Aho-Carello, 18, are both charged with armed robbery and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. They’re accused of stealing 14 ounces of marijuana wax from a residence on West Empire Street.
wnmufm.org
Armed robbery injures 2 people in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, MI— Two people were injured in an armed robbery in Ishpeming Monday night. City Police were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to the alley behind 427 W. Empire Street on a report of an assault with a weapon. They found a 20-year-old man with a cut in his forearm and an 18-year-old woman whose hand was stabbed. The man had also been pepper sprayed. They were taken to UPHS-Bell for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
UPMATTERS
Leif Erikson Day festival returns this weekend in Norway
NORWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – A yearly staple in Norway since the 1990s, the Leif Erikson Day festival is set to return with a weekend full of Nordic-themed activities from October 7-9. The annual festival is held concurrently to the nationally-observed Leif Erikson Day, first recognized nationally by President Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and ties in the celebration with Norway’s early Scandinavian immigrant roots.
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday
Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
wcmu.org
Northern Michigan airports to offer non-stop flights again
Regional airports in Pellston, Sault St. Marie and Alpena will begin offering non-stop flights again starting tomorrow. In August, SkyWest announced that Delta Airlines would no longer offer direct flights out of northern Michigan’s regional airports to places like Detroit and Minneapolis. Several state lawmakers urged the U.S. Department...
UPMATTERS
Preparing for the first U.P. snowfall of the season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The first snowfall in the U.P. is forecasted to happen early Friday morning. Although this event will be just a light dusting of snow in mostly the higher terrain areas and areas away from the lakes, the first snow is a good indication of when you need to start preparing for the heavier winter weather.
WLUC
Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man drove away with a brand new car Monday afternoon. Dave Smith entered a sweepstake through Menards and Richmond Water Heating back in April. Monday he was handed the keys to a brand new Dodge Charger and new water heater from Richmond Water...
UPMATTERS
Player Spotlight: Philip Nelson exemplifying the ‘Miner Way’
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners have impressed through the first half of the football season. The lone remaining undefeated team in the 11-man league, they’ve been winning games and they’ve been doing it their way. “I think the biggest things is consistency,” said Paul Jacobson,...
