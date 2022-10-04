ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION.
tvinsider.com

Emily Watson & Shirley Henderson Cast in ‘Dune’ Prequel at HBO Max

HBO Max‘s upcoming Dune prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, has found its lead stars, as Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) have been cast in the highly anticipated sci-fi drama. According to Variety, Watson and Henderson will play sisters Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, who have risen...
Kirkus Reviews

Oates Says ‘Blonde’ Film Is ‘Not for Everyone’

Joyce Carol Oates praised the film adaptation of her novel Blonde but conceded that the controversial movie about Marilyn Monroe is “not for everyone.”. Oates made the observation on Twitter, after being asked for a review of the film by a user of the social media platform. “I think...
Android Authority

True crime dramas to watch after (or instead of) Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show

Nine shows based on shocking crimes and criminals. Netflix‘s Jeffrey Dahmer show has been getting a lot of attention, though not all of it is good. The drama miniseries is based on the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutalized and killed at least 17 people, primarily targeting members of queer communities. The series has come under attack for its exploitative portrayal of a sensitive subject, with many condemning it and recommending people not watch. So, what other true crime dramas can you stream instead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
Collider

'Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 1 Recap: The End and the Beginning

The Prince of Darkness is back and more intense than ever in AMC’s Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. The series is simultaneously a sequel and reboot to Neil Jordan’s 1994 film adaptation and a rich exploration of Rice’s vampire epic. An eerie juxtaposition of hypermodernity and history, this series opens with references to the COVID-19 pandemic in its premiere, "In Throes of Increasing Wonder." A much older Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the titular “interviewer” portrayed in the film by Christian Slater, receives a mysterious box in the mail full of cassette tapes. After digging an old boom box out of the closet, he plays as much of the tape as he can stand, all five seconds of it. He recognizes it immediately as his initial interview with the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt in the 1994 film, Jacob Anderson in this series) almost 50 years prior — a compelling and unexpected means of paying homage to the original.
