Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION.
‘Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ Review: Netflix’s Grim Docuseries Adds Little to Serial Killer Story
Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer docuseries makes the serial killer the star while occasionally offering compelling observations on why his crimes went undetected for so long.
tvinsider.com
Emily Watson & Shirley Henderson Cast in ‘Dune’ Prequel at HBO Max
HBO Max‘s upcoming Dune prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, has found its lead stars, as Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) have been cast in the highly anticipated sci-fi drama. According to Variety, Watson and Henderson will play sisters Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, who have risen...
epicstream.com
Watson TV Series Release Date, News & Update: Sherlock Holmes' Loyal Partner Takes Centerstage In New CBS Show
According to Deadline, CBS wants to put a new spin on the Sherlock Holmes story by making Dr. John Watson the main character in a new Watson TV series. Craig Sweeny, who wrote and executive produced Elementary, will take on the writing duties. CBS Takes Another Spin at Sherlock Holmes...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dark Matter: 6 Quick Things We Know About Apple TV+'s Adaptation Of Blake Crouch's Novel
What we know about Apple TV+'s plans to adapt Blake Crouch's sci-fi novel, Dark Matter, into a TV show.
Kirkus Reviews
Oates Says ‘Blonde’ Film Is ‘Not for Everyone’
Joyce Carol Oates praised the film adaptation of her novel Blonde but conceded that the controversial movie about Marilyn Monroe is “not for everyone.”. Oates made the observation on Twitter, after being asked for a review of the film by a user of the social media platform. “I think...
Android Authority
True crime dramas to watch after (or instead of) Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show
Nine shows based on shocking crimes and criminals. Netflix‘s Jeffrey Dahmer show has been getting a lot of attention, though not all of it is good. The drama miniseries is based on the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutalized and killed at least 17 people, primarily targeting members of queer communities. The series has come under attack for its exploitative portrayal of a sensitive subject, with many condemning it and recommending people not watch. So, what other true crime dramas can you stream instead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
Netflix's The Midnight Club: What We Know About Mike Flanagan's Horror Series So Far
Mike Flanagan will soon return to television with another scary Netflix series, The Midnight Club
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 1 Recap: The End and the Beginning
The Prince of Darkness is back and more intense than ever in AMC’s Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. The series is simultaneously a sequel and reboot to Neil Jordan’s 1994 film adaptation and a rich exploration of Rice’s vampire epic. An eerie juxtaposition of hypermodernity and history, this series opens with references to the COVID-19 pandemic in its premiere, "In Throes of Increasing Wonder." A much older Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the titular “interviewer” portrayed in the film by Christian Slater, receives a mysterious box in the mail full of cassette tapes. After digging an old boom box out of the closet, he plays as much of the tape as he can stand, all five seconds of it. He recognizes it immediately as his initial interview with the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt in the 1994 film, Jacob Anderson in this series) almost 50 years prior — a compelling and unexpected means of paying homage to the original.
Comments / 0