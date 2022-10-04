Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Verratti Lauds Messi as the ‘Best in History’ Following PSG’s Champions League Fixture vs. Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is now the latest player to laud Lionel Messi as the best player of all-time. Verratti took some time following PSG’s UEFA Champions League 1-1 draw result against Benfica to speak to RMC Sport, where he singled out the Argentine forward as the best player to ever play the sport.
Yardbarker
Two European giants battling for important Juventus man
Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
SkySports
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up
Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Cristiano Ronaldo Needs To Leave Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo needs to leave Manchester United as soon as possible and heres why.
Watch Messi finish off beautiful move involving Mbappe and Neymar as stunning form continues for PSG vs Benfica
LIONEL MESSI'S wonderful start to the season continued as he scored a superb goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Benfica on Wednesday night. The Argentine, 35, netted his 127th Champions League goal, finishing off a breathtaking move from the French champions. Messi laid the ball into Mbappe who swiftly turned and...
Yardbarker
PSG Midfielder Expresses Gratitude Toward Real Madrid Manager
Despite Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid having tension over the recent Super League discussion, midfielder Fabián Ruiz had kind words for manager Carlo Ancelotti. This summer transfer window Ruiz left Napoli after four seasons to join the capital club. The midfielder was part of the revamp PSG did as sporting advisor Luis Campos brought in four new players, including Ruiz.
Nicknamed 'The Marine', Gian Piero Ventrone was Antonio Conte's trusted fitness guru whose ruthless drills at Tottenham and Juventus would terrify players and make them VOMIT... but they loved him anyway!
Gian Piero Ventrone was Antonio Conte's fitness guru with a fearsome reputation charged with turning the Italian's Juventus and Tottenham players into the fittest and most resilient in Europe. Ventrone was dubbed The Marine when he worked at Juventus, where he would pump Ride of the Valkyries out of loud...
Yardbarker
Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa
Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their win against Maccabi Haifa last night. The Brazilian joined them in the summer from Torino and became a first team regular immediately. The Bianconeri have been impressed by his performances, and he will get better. He has become the early replacement for...
FOX Sports
Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Benfica in the Champions League.
Yardbarker
“We will try to surprise them,” Maccabi Haifa manager discusses their match against Juventus
Maccabi Haifa has lost two Champions League matches so far, which means they and Juventus have no points in their group so far. However, they remain confident they will not lose all their group games. Their next two matches would be against Juventus, and the first leg is being played...
Cristiano Ronaldo offered Man Utd transfer exit with Galatasaray set to go all out to land star in January
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be offered an exit route from Manchester United by Galatasaray, according to reports. The Red Devils forward, 37, was heavily linked with a transfer in the summer but, after showdown talks, stayed put at Old Trafford. However, he has been "p***ed off" with his bit-part role under...
Yardbarker
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Graham Potter's Post-Match Thoughts
Speaking to BT Sport, the boss said he was happy with how his side applied themselves. I'm delighted with the performance and the attitude. Clean sheet, three goals, we had to suffer as well which is good to do as you have to do that at the top level. It's a good start for us."
FOX Sports
Man City, Real Madrid march on in Champions League; PSG held
GENEVA (AP) — Manchester City and Real Madrid marched on with a third straight win in the Champions League on Wednesday, and former Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui was fired by struggling Sevilla minutes after a 4-1 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund. Paris Saint-Germain was held for the first...
Chelsea 'are leading the race for AC Milan star Rafael Leao... but will have to pay at least £87m if they are to sign the Portuguese winger'
Chelsea are reportedly leading the race for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. The 23-year-old is highly sought after and has started the season in impressive form. According to Corriere Della Serra, Chelsea are 'ahead of everyone' in the race for Leao but Milan will not consider selling him for less than £87million.
ESPN
Chelsea cruise past Milan to earn first Champions League win
Chelsea earned their first Champions League victory of the season as they cruised to a 3-0 win over AC Milan to move from bottom to second in Champions League Group E at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Premier League side outclassed their Serie A counterparts throughout the encounter and grabbed...
ESPN
World Cup Stock Watch: Foden, Firmino rise; Ronaldo, Reyna and Rashford fall
The World Cup in Qatar is around the corner, with the host nation kicking it all off Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament, hoping that star players don't get struck down by injury and head into the World Cup in top form. Away from that, there are plenty of players who are desperately hoping to break into their country's 26-man squad, which has to be named by Nov. 13.
Yardbarker
Nerazzurri Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu: “Inter Is Like A Family, The Coach Has To Be Protected”
Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu feels that the squad are a close-knit group like a family and that they always support their coach Simone Inzaghi. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after yesterday’s win over Barcelona, the 28-year-old stressed the close bond and the need to protect the coach. There had...
Yardbarker
Di Maria gives reaction to his own performance and beating Maccabi Haifa
Angel di Maria was Juventus’ star man in their 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa. The attacker returned to the Bianconeri lineup and delivered three brilliant assists. He was the difference between winning and losing, and his performance in the game delighted him. The former PSG man would look to...
