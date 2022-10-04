Steelers announce Pickett as starting quarterback

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF)– The Steelers travel to Buffalo for Week five against the 3-1 Bills.

With a difficult schedule ahead of them, the Steelers have made a significant change to their game plan.

Rookie Kenny Pickett will start on Sunday and Mitch Trubisky has been moved to QB 2.

Pickett made his NFL debut in last week’s game against the Jets, where they fell 24-20.

Coach Tomlin says the loss was disappointing and frustrating.

Mitch’s performance was a component of the decision but not the only component of the decision. Mike Tomlin, Steelers Head Coach

For Pickett, he says Kenny held his own and sparked some life into the team’s offense.

You know we felt that. Not only in terms of our ability to move the ball but just in terms of energy and so hopefully that’s a catalyst for us as we try to move forward and try to change the outcome of these games. Mike Tomlin, Steelers Head Coach

He made more shots down field, giving the receivers a chance to win one on one.

However he still made some rookie mistakes.

Kenny has shown us maturity at every point throughout this process. Fluid and quick decision making… pro-like anticipation and things of that nature have proven to be true. That’s why we took him when we had the opportunity to do so. Mike Tomlin, Steelers Head Coach

We’re seeing inconsistencies in all three phases.

Coach Tomlin says there is work to be done.

Now that Pickett is a starter, his confidence is high and he’s ready to win.

Will Pickett help the Steelers turn their record around and lead them to victory against the Bill?

We’ll find out on Sunday.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

