ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

"It's beyond dollars": Gamecocks announce first of its kind NIL deal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — (WACH) - The South Carolina women's basketball team is helping defeat type 2 diabetes. "This is something that's near and dear to me," said head coach Dawn Staley. "I didn't know to impact it in a way that it could help other people and then steps in Rewind."
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
QSR Web

Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores

Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Gamecocks#The Hoover Met
Soda City Biz WIRE

Army General Joins Boyer Construction

Columbia, SC – Boyer Commercial Construction, Inc. announced today that Brigadier General (Retired) Charles J. Masaracchia has joined Boyer Construction as Director of Organizational Development. Masaracchia, 52, retired from the United States Army on October 1, 2022 after 30 years of distinguished service as an officer in the United...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia's Devine Street to add first Sully's Steamers location in area plus local bakery

COLUMBIA — A first Midlands location for a popular Greenville sandwich shop and a local bakery are coming to the heart of the Devine Street retail corridor. A new building in the 2800 block of Devine will host the first Columbia location for Sully's Steamers, the sandwich chain known for building its creations on bagels and serving them steamed to be hot and moist.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
WIS-TV

Lexington District One hires new LHS assistant principal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees announced the hiring of a new assistant principal at Lexington High School. Brendan P. Cafferty comes to the position with decades of educational experience. He began teaching in 1996 in the Savannah-Chatham County School District. In 1997 he taught earth science, physical science, and algebra at White Knoll Middle in Lexington District One.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Reba McEntire coming to Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– One of the queens of country music is coming to the Midlands. Monday morning Colonial Life Arena announced Reba McEntire will perform there on March 10th. Tickets go on sale this Friday morning at 10. Reba McEntire is also one of the stars of the ABC...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

New school superintendent named for Lexington One

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees has selected a new superintendent. The board unanimously selected Dr. Gerrita L. Postlewait to serve as superintendent. Postlewait, who has served as interim superintendent since July, replaces Dr. Gregory Little who accepted a role with the South Carolina...
LEXINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy