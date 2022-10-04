Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Rick Lee Named Wyoming Chamber Director of the Year
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee has been named the State Chamber Director of the Year. The award is voted on by the State Chamber Board, and Lee received the honor at the Wyoming Working Together Conference recently held in Sheridan. Lee said the...
sweetwaternow.com
Bunning Hall Freight Station Receives Acoustic Upgrades
ROCK SPRINGS — Thanks to a recent acoustic upgrade at the Bunning Hall Freight Station, not only is the facility more visually appealing but residents will definitely notice a difference in the sound quality. Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency Main Street Manager Chad Banks said the project started Tuesday,...
sweetwaternow.com
Miners Invited to Black Lung Screenings In Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The NOWCAP Black Lung Clinic will be offering black lung screenings for area miners through its Outreach Mobile Clinic later this month in Rock Springs. Screening dates take place on October 18-20 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Young at Heart Community Center.
sweetwaternow.com
Residents Can Register for Community Emergency Response Team Training
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater County Emergency Management and Department of Homeland Security division announced an upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training opportunity for interested volunteers. CERT training enhances the ability to recognize, prepare for, respond to, and recover from all types of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sweetwaternow.com
Mary Sue Simmerman (December 8, 1951 – October 2, 2022)
Mary Sue Simmerman, 70, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her home, peacefully surrounded by family in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 39 years and former resident of North Dakota. Mrs. Simmerman died following a three-year courageous battle. She was born December 8, 1951...
sweetwaternow.com
You’re Invited to the Red Desert Humane Society’s ‘Pawsablanca’ Fur Ball Event
The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
wyo4news.com
Morris enters a plea at Sweetwater District Court this afternoon
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – On October 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Candace Rachelle Morris, former executive director of the Rock Springs Young at Heart, appeared for her plea hearing at District Court in Green River. Morris was arrested on September 13, 2022, and has been since been held at Sweetwater County Detention Center. Morris is facing 5 felony charges including 3 counts of theft, 1 count of attempted theft, and 1 count of forgery, all charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater Memorial Welcomes New Hospitalist to Medicine Team
ROCK SPRINGS — A fourth hospitalist has joined the hospital medicine team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, D.O., joins hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, a Rock Springs native; hospitalist Dr. Greg Puchala, who began work at the hospital last fall; and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette.
sweetwaternow.com
VIDEO: My Gentle Giant
The Powder River Basin Resource Council, in partnership with researchers at the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, has unveiled Wyoming Voices, a pilot project looking at how storytelling may support communities in transition. Through this process, eight participants from Southwest Wyoming told their personal stories...
sweetwaternow.com
Frontier Carbon Solutions Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission
Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. In accordance with Wyoming Statute, 35-11-313(f)(ii)(N), notice is being provided to inform the public that Frontier Carbon Solutions...
Washington Examiner
'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions
A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Takes Steps Towards Replacing Detention Center Security System
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County is in the process of choosing a company to replace the security control and video surveillance system at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. After conducting a mandatory walkthrough of the facility, in which 13 vendors showed up, six vendors submitted proposals to replace the...
oilcity.news
Two Natrona County juveniles arrested after alleged auto theft spree that spanned three counties
CASPER, Wyo. — Authorities say two Natrona County juveniles are in custody after allegedly stealing and crashing three vehicles in two counties before they were arrested in Rawlins on Monday. They also allegedly came into possession of two firearms throughout their activities, according to a Sweetwater County deputy. Sometime...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 5 – October 6, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Comments / 0