Rock Springs, WY

sweetwaternow.com

Rick Lee Named Wyoming Chamber Director of the Year

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee has been named the State Chamber Director of the Year. The award is voted on by the State Chamber Board, and Lee received the honor at the Wyoming Working Together Conference recently held in Sheridan. Lee said the...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Bunning Hall Freight Station Receives Acoustic Upgrades

ROCK SPRINGS — Thanks to a recent acoustic upgrade at the Bunning Hall Freight Station, not only is the facility more visually appealing but residents will definitely notice a difference in the sound quality. Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency Main Street Manager Chad Banks said the project started Tuesday,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Miners Invited to Black Lung Screenings In Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The NOWCAP Black Lung Clinic will be offering black lung screenings for area miners through its Outreach Mobile Clinic later this month in Rock Springs. Screening dates take place on October 18-20 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Young at Heart Community Center.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Residents Can Register for Community Emergency Response Team Training

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater County Emergency Management and Department of Homeland Security division announced an upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training opportunity for interested volunteers. CERT training enhances the ability to recognize, prepare for, respond to, and recover from all types of...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Mary Sue Simmerman (December 8, 1951 – October 2, 2022)

Mary Sue Simmerman, 70, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her home, peacefully surrounded by family in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 39 years and former resident of North Dakota. Mrs. Simmerman died following a three-year courageous battle. She was born December 8, 1951...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Morris enters a plea at Sweetwater District Court this afternoon

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – On October 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Candace Rachelle Morris, former executive director of the Rock Springs Young at Heart, appeared for her plea hearing at District Court in Green River. Morris was arrested on September 13, 2022, and has been since been held at Sweetwater County Detention Center. Morris is facing 5 felony charges including 3 counts of theft, 1 count of attempted theft, and 1 count of forgery, all charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater Memorial Welcomes New Hospitalist to Medicine Team

ROCK SPRINGS — A fourth hospitalist has joined the hospital medicine team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, D.O., joins hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, a Rock Springs native; hospitalist Dr. Greg Puchala, who began work at the hospital last fall; and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

VIDEO: My Gentle Giant

The Powder River Basin Resource Council, in partnership with researchers at the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, has unveiled Wyoming Voices, a pilot project looking at how storytelling may support communities in transition. Through this process, eight participants from Southwest Wyoming told their personal stories...
DIAMONDVILLE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Frontier Carbon Solutions Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission

Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. In accordance with Wyoming Statute, 35-11-313(f)(ii)(N), notice is being provided to inform the public that Frontier Carbon Solutions...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 5 – October 6, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

