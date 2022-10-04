Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans all say same thing as frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo sees Rashford and Martial score minutes after coming on
CRISTIANO RONALDO saw Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score within minutes of coming on for Manchester United against Omonia while he toiled for no reward. Ronaldo has been dropped by new United boss Erik ten Hag with the superstar starting just once in the Premier League and only picked in the XI for Europa League games.
Liverpool selling Sadio Mane was ‘worst business ever’ and is reason behind shocking defence, slams Merson
ARSENAL legend Paul Merson reckons selling Sadio Mane was Liverpool's worse ever piece of business. The winger ended his six-year stay at Anfield in June when he joined Bayern Munich in a £35m deal. Mane won six trophies during his time on Merseyside, including the Premier League and Champions...
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo nutmeg Lisandro Martinez with Ronaldinho skill in Man Utd training then celebrate wildly
CRISTIANO RONALDO joked around in training and produced a hilarious nutmeg despite his derby day snub. The legendary forward was an unused substitute for Manchester United's humbling 6-3 defeat against Manchester City. But Ronaldo is hopeful he will earn a spot back in the starting xi when United travel to...
Bruno Fernandes says Man Utd attitude 'is causing many problems'
Manchester United are paying the price for poor 'attitude and belief' early in games, claims Bruno Fernandes.
Top 10 assisters in Champions League history as Angel Di Maria overtakes Lionel Messi and closes in on Cristiano Ronaldo
FORMER Manchester United flop Angel Di Maria has now registered the second most assists in Champions League history. The 34-year-old, who spent a doomed season at United, has set up more goals in Europe's elite competition than the great Lionel Messi. Di Maria is now closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo's...
UEFA・
'He deserves to be in the England team!': Rio Ferdinand calls for Gareth Southgate to play Fiyako Tomori in his Three Lions defence ahead of AC Milan's Champions League tie with Chelsea as the World Cup edges closer
Rio Ferdinand has claimed Fiyako Tomori 'deserves to be in the England team'. The defender lined up against former side Chelsea for Milan in the Champions League this evening, putting in a solid performance despite his side losing 3-0 on the night. Ferdinand, who made 81 appearances at centre-back for...
‘People say things’: Trent Alexander-Arnold responds to critics after aiding Liverpool win
Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a brilliant free kick against Rangers in the Champions League to hit back at critics who have commented on his form.The defender has, by his own words, had a “slow start to the season” which saw him dropped from the England squad in the Nations League. But his goal against Rangers, which kick started the Reds’ 2-0 win, has given him belief going forward into the rest of the campaign.”People say things but I come out and perform for the team,” he said post-match. “It’s been a slow start to the season for me but I’m...
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
BBC
Scottish gossip: Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Jurgen Klopp, Liel Abada, Tom Lawrence
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst may switch to a 3-5-2 formation, with 18-year-old Leon King alongside Ben Davies and Connor Goldson, for the Champions League group game at Liverpool. (The Scotsman) Injured Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, a former Celtic youth player, is urging his deputy Kostas Tsimikas to ensure the...
Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?
Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
Sporting News
Benfica vs. PSG result, highlights & analysis as goalkeepers come out on top in Champions League draw
Benfica dug deep late on to secure a battling 1-1 draw against PSG at the Estadio da Luz in Champions League action. Lionel Messi's fantastic curled strike from the edge of the box put the visitors ahead, on the back of Benfica's impressive start, before Danilo's bizarre own goal levelled the tie before the break.
UEFA・
Liverpool report: Reds in offer for incredible Colombian wonderkid
Liverpool could be set to add another Colombian to their ranks in a bid to boost their depth
MLS・
BBC
Friday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Taremi, Silva, Calhanoglu, Haaland, Bellingham
Galatasaray want to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, from Manchester United in January. (Fotomac - in Turkish) Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn says the Bundesliga giants considered a move for Ronaldo in the summer. (Bild, via Mail) Wolves are expected to hold talks with Julen Lopetegui this weekend,...
Virgil van Dijk praises Trent Alexander-Arnold's 'reaction' to criticism
Virgil van Dijk has praised Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold for how he has responded to the criticism he has received in recent times.
Yardbarker
Three observations as Manchester United come from behind to beat Omonia 3-2
After making life hard for themselves in the first half, Manchester United responded after the break but lapses in concentration made the performance sloppy at best. Manchester United went 1-0 down in the first half, having heavily dominated the game against a team happy to sit back and defend. It’s one thing dominating the game against teams like this – but you’ve got to find ways to break them down, which United failed to do before the break.
Man Utd player ratings: Rashford and Martial push Ronaldo FURTHER down pecking order while Malacia has nightmare
MARCUS RASHFORD and Anthony Martial ensured Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to man the substitutes bench after sparing Manchester United's blushes in a 3-2 win over Omonia. The Red Devils fell behind in the first half after a calamitous error by Tyrell Malacia saw the home side hone in on goal.
