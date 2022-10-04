Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Gas leak clamped at the University of Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida issued an alert to students about a gas leak on campus. Officials say people were asked to avoid the area of Museum Road or shelter in place due to the reported leak. Gainesville Regional Utility officials have clamped the leak which is...
WCJB
Residents are upset about high gas price at Gainesville gas station
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers are upset after BP Gas Station located on Archer Road is priced at $3.39-that’s a 26 cent price increase within a week. October was the start of Florida’s fuel tax holiday signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. The bill is meant to provide more than $1.2 billion dollars of tax relief for items commonly purchased by Floridians, like gas.
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission will meet and consider a plan to allow more transect zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville city commissioners will consider a plan to allow more transect zoning. It is a zoning model that calls for a gradual buildup from rural to urban core. It is recommended that the commission adopts the proposed ordinance. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
City gets another extension on fire fee refunds
During a hearing held on Oct. 3, the City of Ocala was granted a ten-day extension by Judge Robert W. Hodges to send refund checks to 4,000 businesses who paid a fire service fee that was later ruled illegal after missing a court-ordered time frame. The attorney representing the city,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flcourier.com
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget on Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process.
WCJB
Alachua County holds career fair in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners held a career fair Wednesday. The fair was held in partnership with CareerSource, a local job center that helps locals with job searches and career support and training. “The main goal today is to match people looking for work...
HUD Sending Funds to Fort Myers, Gainesville, St. Petersburg for Safety Measures in Public Housing
This week, as part of almost $10.4 million going to Public Housing Agencies (PHA) “to make needed capital improvements in public housing developments that serve to enhance safety and security for residents,” the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded funds to three agencies in Florida.
WCJB
Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville left mostly unscathed after Hurricane Ian
Edna Hamilton was watching TV and eating a Wendy’s chicken sandwich when a three-foot wide 75-foot tall oak tree thundered down on her Gainesville home, sending a 15-foot branch through the roof of her living room. Hurricane Ian sideswept Gainesville on the afternoon of Sept. 28, causing gusts that...
wuft.org
Low community turnout at event hosted by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
MICANOPY — The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office saw low attendance at its annual “Coffee With a Cop” event. The event was part of an international program that seeks to build connections and understanding between police officers and members of the communities they serve. CWAC events invite...
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuft.org
Gainesville residents and restaurants deal with congested city on game weekends
Gainesville resident Elizabeth Scott chose not to attend the University of Florida’s home football opener in September, having dealt with what she called the game day “laughable nonsense” for 19 years. But this didn’t stop 90,799 other fans from attending the home opener football game and contributing...
WCJB
Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on discussions over the future of Richardson Community Center in Lake City. As of this afternoon, staff at Richardson were laid off because the county no longer has a recreation department according to Lake City council member Chevella Young.
WCJB
Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
WCJB
Local police departments hosted “Coffee with a Cop”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement is catching up with Alachua County residents. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department hosted “Coffee with a Cop” at two locations. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office also met for coffee with residents in Newberry, Micanopy and Hawthorne. Both agencies host “Coffee...
WCJB
Local fire rescue crews respond to kitchen fire in a Gainesville apartment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after a kitchen fire at a Gainesville apartment. Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews responded to the Paddock Club on Fort Clarke Blvd. The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking. Fire fighters were able to tame the blaze...
Billy Napier, Ty'Ron Hopper Reflect on Transfer Ahead of Gators vs. Tigers
Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper has emerged as one of the SEC's top playmakers following his offseason from Florida.
mycbs4.com
Veterans experience long wait times for appointments in VA Medical Centers
Gainesville, FL — The Veterans Affair website reports for Gainesville's Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the wait-times for new patients to receive primary care averages 33 days. The VA reports its national average wait time stands at 15 days. “You just kind of get used to...
Comments / 4