Tiffany Jackson dead at 37: Basketball world mourns WNBA star and Texas Longhorns legend
BASKETBALL is mourning the loss of former University of Texas star Tiffany Jackson, who has died at the age of just 37. The Longhorns legend was a three-time All-American and the number five overall pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft. Jackson's journey to the top began at high school in...
Duncanville grad, former Longhorn and WNBA standout Tiffany Jackson dies from cancer at age 37
Duncanville High School grad Tiffany Jackson – also a former Longhorn and WNBA standout – has died from cancer at the age of 37.
Wiley College In Marshall, TX Mourns Death Of Head Women’s Basketball Coach
We're sad to report some heartbreaking news from one of our local HBCU's Wiley College. The school is mourning the loss of women's head basketball coach Tiffany Jackson. Coach Jackson joined Wiley College as head coach on April 20, 2022, and was preparing for her first Wildcat season. Jackson had...
Keldric Luster locked in with SMU, explodes for big offensive night
Friday night, 2023 McKinney (Tex.) quarterback Keldric Luster tore it up in a thrilling 60-51 win over Denton (Tex.) Braswell.
