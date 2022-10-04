ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

The US Sun

Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd are mauled by Man City and Arsenal’s win vs Tottenham

MANCHESTER UNITED have been tipped to miss out on Champions League football AGAIN... although Arsenal could finally return to Europe's premier competition. That's according to a supercomputer tasked with using data and betting market analysis to predict how the season will play out. Boffins and brainiacs over at OLBG reckon...
Daily Mail

Julen Lopetegui confirms he has been SACKED by Sevilla after thrashing by Borussia Dortmund... and the Wolves target could be at Stamford Bridge for Premier League clash on Saturday

Wolves target Julen Lopetegui confirmed that he been sacked by admitting: ‘Tomorrow (Thursday) I will not be Sevilla manager.’. Lopetegui knew before the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night that he was taking charge of his last match and he confirmed it after the 4-1 defeat.
SkySports

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Blues kickstart Champions League campaign with convincing win over Italian champions

Chelsea kickstarted their stuttering Champions League campaign in emphatic fashion with an impressive 3-0 win over AC Milan at Stamford Bridge. The Blues went into the game bottom of what looked to be a tame Group E after a defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in Thomas Tuchel's final game in charge and a draw at home to Red Bull Salzburg on Graham Potter's debut.
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte's pre-match press conference is cancelled after Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, his close friend of 28 years, suddenly died at the age of 61

Antonio Conte's press conference has been cancelled following the death of Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone. Conte was due to speak to the media on Thursday ahead of Spurs' trip to face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. The club has called off the press conference after Ventrone,...
FOX Sports

Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Daily Mail

Omonia Nicosia are Man United's first-ever Cypriot opponents, are coached by a familiar face in Neil Lennon and have an ex-Man City player in their ranks... but he actually supports the Reds! All you need to know ahead of tonight's Europa League clash

The UEFA Europa League continues to throw up all kinds of mystique and wonder for Manchester United. Having played their first-ever match in Moldova last month, the Reds are now set to take on Cypriot opposition for the first time in their long and illustrious European history. But the GSP...
The US Sun

Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Who is leading the race?

THERE’S only one thing forwards dream about other than securing a Champions League medal for their club - and that’s to be top goal scorer. Well, Karim Benzema did both last season as the Frenchman’s 15 goals secured the golden boot as well as contributing to Real Madrid's 14th triumph in club football's top-tier competition.
theScore

Liverpool outclass Rangers to quell early-season crisis

Liverpool, Oct 4, 2022 (AFP) - Liverpool put their Premier League problems to one side as goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Rangers at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's men had won just three of their first nine Premier League and Champions League games of...
