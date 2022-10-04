Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool selling Sadio Mane was ‘worst business ever’ and is reason behind shocking defence, slams Merson
ARSENAL legend Paul Merson reckons selling Sadio Mane was Liverpool's worse ever piece of business. The winger ended his six-year stay at Anfield in June when he joined Bayern Munich in a £35m deal. Mane won six trophies during his time on Merseyside, including the Premier League and Champions...
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo nutmeg Lisandro Martinez with Ronaldinho skill in Man Utd training then celebrate wildly
CRISTIANO RONALDO joked around in training and produced a hilarious nutmeg despite his derby day snub. The legendary forward was an unused substitute for Manchester United's humbling 6-3 defeat against Manchester City. But Ronaldo is hopeful he will earn a spot back in the starting xi when United travel to...
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd are mauled by Man City and Arsenal’s win vs Tottenham
MANCHESTER UNITED have been tipped to miss out on Champions League football AGAIN... although Arsenal could finally return to Europe's premier competition. That's according to a supercomputer tasked with using data and betting market analysis to predict how the season will play out. Boffins and brainiacs over at OLBG reckon...
Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Free-Kick Gives Liverpool Lead Against Rangers In Champions League
Watch Trent Alexander-Arnold's sublime free-kick give Liverpool an early lead in the Champions League against Rangers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sporting News
Chelsea vs. AC Milan: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Despite being winless from their first two games of the Champions League season, Chelsea could move top of Group E by beating Serie A heavyweights AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3. Stefano Pioli's side recovered from falling behind at Salzburg in their opener to earn a 1-1 draw...
Yardbarker
Paris Masters delete their poster as fans slam them for making Nadal smaller than Kyrgios
The 2022 Paris Masters is right behind the corner as the last ATP 1000 event of the year is held from October 31st until November 6th and traditionally features a star-studded entry list. 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, youngest world no. 1 in...
Fans all say same thing as Sir Alex Ferguson pictured in stands to watch Liverpool host Rangers in Champions League
FANS were saying the same thing after Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted in the stands at Anfield. The legendary former Manchester United manager was spotted taking his seat in the directors’ box seconds before Liverpool’s Champions League showdown with Rangers. Fergie, of course, grew up in Glasgow and...
Liverpool v Rangers: Team News & Where To Watch / Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool take on Rangers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At All At Manchester United
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is not at all happy at the club anymore says new report.
Bayer Leverkusen announce Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso as new boss as Spaniard takes first senior manager role
LIVERPOOL legend Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new manager of Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga outfit announced on Wednesday they had parted ways with head coach Gerardo Seoane. And Alonso, who had been in charge of Real Sociedad's B team up to now, will succeed the Swiss manager at...
Julen Lopetegui confirms he has been SACKED by Sevilla after thrashing by Borussia Dortmund... and the Wolves target could be at Stamford Bridge for Premier League clash on Saturday
Wolves target Julen Lopetegui confirmed that he been sacked by admitting: ‘Tomorrow (Thursday) I will not be Sevilla manager.’. Lopetegui knew before the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night that he was taking charge of his last match and he confirmed it after the 4-1 defeat.
Michael Owen's Shocking Truth After Leaving Real Madrid For Newcastle Instead Of Liverpool
Michael Owen has revealed the shocking truth behind the transfer from Real Madrid to Newcastle United instead of a return to Liverpool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Blues kickstart Champions League campaign with convincing win over Italian champions
Chelsea kickstarted their stuttering Champions League campaign in emphatic fashion with an impressive 3-0 win over AC Milan at Stamford Bridge. The Blues went into the game bottom of what looked to be a tame Group E after a defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in Thomas Tuchel's final game in charge and a draw at home to Red Bull Salzburg on Graham Potter's debut.
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Benfica in the Champions League.
Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa LIVE: Latest Champions League updates – stream, TV channel info
JUVENTUS host Maccabi Haifa in Champions League action with both sides desperately searching for their first points in the group. Suffering an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at home to Benfica last time out, Juventus were also beaten by PSG in their opening match of the group. Maccabi Haifa share similar woes,...
Antonio Conte's pre-match press conference is cancelled after Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, his close friend of 28 years, suddenly died at the age of 61
Antonio Conte's press conference has been cancelled following the death of Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone. Conte was due to speak to the media on Thursday ahead of Spurs' trip to face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. The club has called off the press conference after Ventrone,...
FOX Sports
Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Omonia Nicosia are Man United's first-ever Cypriot opponents, are coached by a familiar face in Neil Lennon and have an ex-Man City player in their ranks... but he actually supports the Reds! All you need to know ahead of tonight's Europa League clash
The UEFA Europa League continues to throw up all kinds of mystique and wonder for Manchester United. Having played their first-ever match in Moldova last month, the Reds are now set to take on Cypriot opposition for the first time in their long and illustrious European history. But the GSP...
Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Who is leading the race?
THERE’S only one thing forwards dream about other than securing a Champions League medal for their club - and that’s to be top goal scorer. Well, Karim Benzema did both last season as the Frenchman’s 15 goals secured the golden boot as well as contributing to Real Madrid's 14th triumph in club football's top-tier competition.
theScore
Liverpool outclass Rangers to quell early-season crisis
Liverpool, Oct 4, 2022 (AFP) - Liverpool put their Premier League problems to one side as goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Rangers at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's men had won just three of their first nine Premier League and Champions League games of...
Comments / 0