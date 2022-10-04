A familiar face in the Bangor television news scene makes his return this week, after a 4-year hiatus. Bangor has missed Craig Colson's smiling face and distinctive voice on their television news. So I'm happy to report that he will be making his return to the anchor desk this week at both ABC 7 and FOX Bangor. Craig says he's excited to be back and that it's "like going home again." Especially since he's going to be working with his brother, Matt Colson, who was just hired as the station's assistant news director. I asked Matt how he feels about working with his brother Craig and he told me he couldn't be happier.

