Read full article on original website
Related
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?
When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
wabi.tv
Maine Team Hope Walk set for Sunday in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Maine Affiliate will be hosting the Maine Team Hope Walk on Sunday, October 9th at Ellsworth High School at 11AM in Ellsworth. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100...
Maine Tops the List as Least Impacted State by Natural Disasters
There's a wealth of benefits to living in Maine. Yet, there's one major reason that always seems to be overlooked. This state is incredibly safe. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its report of the states most impacted by natural disasters. To no surprise, Maine scored very well. Maine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Candlepin documentary set to spotlight sport’s Maine history
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local film director is spotlighting a Maine sport’s history with deep roots in the state. Candlepin is set to premiere at the Alamo in Bucksport on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. It’s a free event sponsored by Bucksport House of Pizza, and the project...
Love Mexican Food? Margaritas Restaurant Coming Soon to Brunswick, Maine
Mexican food is my favorite of all time! Who doesn't love munching on chips and salsa and a cheesy gooey quesadilla, and washing it down with a margarita on the rocks with salt? In the words of Luke Bryan, "now that's my kind of night!" Of course, I love a place that serves up authentic Mexican cuisine, but as far as chain restaurants go, Margaritas puts out a pretty fantastic product.
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
RELATED PEOPLE
WMTW
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
ARUNDEL, Maine — The two men killed in a plane crash on Wednesday are being remembered by Maine transportation officials for their contributions in moving the state forward. Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and his son-in-law Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough, took off in a single-engine airplane from Presque Isle.
Bangor TV Station Welcomes Back Veteran Newsman Craig Colson
A familiar face in the Bangor television news scene makes his return this week, after a 4-year hiatus. Bangor has missed Craig Colson's smiling face and distinctive voice on their television news. So I'm happy to report that he will be making his return to the anchor desk this week at both ABC 7 and FOX Bangor. Craig says he's excited to be back and that it's "like going home again." Especially since he's going to be working with his brother, Matt Colson, who was just hired as the station's assistant news director. I asked Matt how he feels about working with his brother Craig and he told me he couldn't be happier.
boothbayregister.com
PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!
Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
7 Wild Things You Might’ve Never Known About Maine
Ladies and gentleman, I have enlightened by facts about my state I had never known. Silly me. Do you want me to share them with you? Since you can't answer, I will do it anyway. Maine has so many wonderous and well-known facts that we are all aware of. Lobsters,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Sightseers enjoy autumn Bangor standpipe tour
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor-area sightseers welcomed in the autumn season with a view that’s hard to beat atop the Thomas Hill Standpipe. The standpipe is 125 years old and still active. It’s also on the National Register of Historic Places. Families and photographers alike enjoyed the bright...
wabi.tv
Governor Mills, Congresswoman Pingree among officials to testify in defense of Maine’s lobster industry
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Congresswoman Chellie Pingree and Governor Mills will both testify in support of Maine’s lobster industry during a planned National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration scoping meeting in Portland Wednesday night. Pingree and Mills will urge NOAA to make data-driven modifications to the Atlantic Large Whale Take...
5 of The Most Terrifying Ghost Sites in Maine That You Must Visit
I can't tell you how excited I get when October comes around. It is my favorite month of the year, not only because my son and niece were born this month but because of ghosts!. There's nothing I love more than finding out the haunted history of a certain spot,...
WMTW
Janet Mills and Paul LePage face off in second gubernatorial debate
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage, her predecessor in office, conducted their second debate Thursday morning before the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. With the hour on stage focused on economic issues, the candidates showcased their differences on taxes, spending, affordable housing,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Maine Army National Guard unveils Woodville training site
WOODVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A 5,500-acre Maine National Guard training site is being built in Penobscot County in the town of Woodville, just eight miles north of Lincoln. TV5 boarded a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday in Bangor and flew to the site with the Maine National Guard to see how this will help them carry out their mission.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk
When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
wabi.tv
Report ranks Maine last on list of states to likely experience a natural disaster
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When it comes to natural disasters, Maine just ranked last on a list of states to likely experience one. Thursday, WalletHub released its report on the “States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.”. They say the list comes with Hurricane Ian estimated to have caused as...
WMTW
Former Mainers experience Hurricane Ian's wrath, duplex left severely damaged
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A former South Portland newspaper columnist now living in Florida has experienced first-hand the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Jim Sanville returned to his rented duplex in Cape Coral, just outside of Fort Myers, a few days after the storm to find it was severely damaged and most of his belongings were ruined.
Comments / 1