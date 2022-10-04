Read full article on original website
Paradise Post
Inmate crew stops stabbing on Solano County bike trail
VACAVILLE — A crew of jail inmates on clean-up duty with an officer overseeing them saved an 18-year-old woman who was being stabbed on a bike trail Tuesday, police said. The assault of the woman happened in the area of Brookdale Court on the Alamo Creek bike trail, Vacaville police said in a statement. Officers were called there about 10 a.m.
Alameda police stop catalytic converter theft in progress
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
Camera captures footage of mountain lion roaming Livermore backyard
LIVERMORE (CBS SF/BCN) – Livermore police said security cameras captured footage of a mountain lion in someone's backyard Monday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., what animal control officers said was a juvenile male that likely came from nearby open space was in the backyard of a home near Findlay Way and Hillcrest Avenue and may have been looking for water.The homeowner told police there haven't been any additional sightings since the cat was caught on a surveillance camera.Police said mountain lions occasionally wander into urban environments and will return to their natural habitat on their own. If someone sees a mountain...
KTVU FOX 2
Police respond to Sunvalley Shopping Center
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police said their investigation at Sunvalley Shopping Center had concluded and that the mall has reopened for the evening. On Wednesday afternoon police said that officers were responding to the mall and had asked people to avoid the area. Police wrote on social media shortly after...
Remembering woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
Shot Woman Says Stockton ‘Serial Killer’ Could Have Been Stopped
OAKLAND, California—The suspected serial killer first struck on a residential street in East Oakland. But his lone surviving victim insists the unidentified suspect, who is still at large, could have been stopped earlier if cops had only listened to her.The first to die was Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, who was homeless at the time of his murder. He had been living on the streets of the working-class Seminary district for about eight months, according to local resident John Smith, who told The Daily Beast that Serrano was known in the neighborhood for his skill fixing cars.Smith and his wife,...
Stockton serial killer 'on a mission'; Watch surveillance video
STOCKTON — Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said.On Tuesday, Stockton police released a surveillance video of a person of interest in the case. Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a press conference that while the view is from behind, he wanted the public to note the person's distinctive, upright posture and uneven stride.McFadden said the department did not have any evidence directly linking a suspect to any...
OPD found missing 10-year-old girl
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department was searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing out of Richmond on Sunday, but she has been reported found as of Wednesday morning. Fallon Robinson was last seen on the 400 block of 22nd Street in Richmond around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. OPD reported she was wearing […]
Captured Santa Rosa mountain lion battling for his life at Oakland Zoo
OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion who was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard for several days was in a battle for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo.Zoo officials tweeted out a photo of the young male cat and issued a warning of his dire condition."His severe hind limb weakness & other serious conditions persist," the zoo medical staff posted. "This guy is fighting for his life, and we are doing everything we can to help him. "Ken Paglia, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the San Francisco Chronicle the young 60-pound mountain lion had been limping around a fenced in backyard near an open space in Santa Rosa since last Friday.The sickly cat couldn't get out of the yard despite the homeowners leaving their gate opened.On Tuesday, Fish and wildlife officials tranquilized the 60-pound lion and transported it to the Oakland Zoo for treatment."@CaliforniaDFW brought her to us," zoo officials posted on social media. "She's severely emaciated, loaded with parasites, and could possibly be suffering from a virus."
KCRA.com
What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings
The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
news24-680.com
County Fish And Wildlife Committee Accepting Grant Applications
(Martinez, CA) – The Contra Costa County Fish and Wildlife Committee is now accepting applications from individuals and groups interested in enhancing the fish and wildlife resources of the County. Grant applications must be received by Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The Fish and Wildlife Committee strongly...
eastcountytoday.net
Concord Police Take Subject into Custody After Sunvalley Mall Locked Down
The Concord Police Department responded to the Sunvalley Shopping Center at approximently 2:45 pm after a person was carrying some type of bag with the threat of using a firearm. By 4:40 pm, the suspect was taken into custody. The incident prompted a large police response including the Concord Police,...
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
Northern California’s haunted sandstone castle
IONE, Calif. (KTXL) — Just an hour away from Sacramento, is a rust orange sandstone castle, perched on a hilltop overlooking a small town, that holds more than 60-year of unpleasant memories. Brief History Preston School of Industry was opened on June 13, 1894 with Preston Castle serving as the main building for the school. […]
Missing Union City girl found
UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing. Thind is about 5 feet tall with black […]
news24-680.com
Letters: The Choice Is Clear
Candidates should want to be heard by as many people as possible. Candidates should want to take advantage of every opportunity to engage with our community. They should make it easy for you to access their message and understand their platform. In return, they should make it easy for you to share your questions and concerns. If someone doesn’t show up for you and our community, they haven’t earned your vote.
news24-680.com
Howl-O-Ween: A Fall Event For Dogs, Oct. 29
Date(s) – 10/29/2022. Join the Town of Danville for its first-ever Howl-o-Ween celebration at Hap Magee Ranch Park on Saturday, October 29. This event, for dogs and their owners, will feature a costume contest, a pet parade and a photo opportunity. Judges will review costumes for the silliest, most original, best owner/dog duo and best impersonation. Treat bags will be provided for all the registered dogs.
Parents holding kids out of Napa County school after former employee’s arrest
POPE VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A former employee of Pope Valley Elementary School in Napa County was arrested on Saturday for 19 felony counts related to having sexual contact with children. A parent told KRON4 that many parents have temporarily pulled their kids from the school as concerns linger. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office charged […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on North Vasco Road in Alameda County
On Thursday, October 6, 2022, a fatal crash took place on Vasco Road near the Livermore area, officials reported. The incident occurred on North Vasco Road near Old Rooney Ranch Road at approximately 3:40 a.m. and involved two vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Crash...
