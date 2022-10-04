ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

KLTV

Kilgore coach says players' love for each other is team's strength

Team preps for Week 7 matchup at Jacksonville. Tyler Legacy to honor teachers Thursday night before game. Legacy Coach Joe Willis says his mom was a teacher and is excited to honor teachers by getting them out on the field Thursday to give them some well-deserved recognition before the game.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Tyler Legacy to honor teachers Thursday night before game

Timpson's Terry Bussey talks with KTRE Sports Director Mark Bowndes about his confidence level going into the game against Sabine and the importance of his team's bond. Chapel Hill coach says resiliency key in comeback win. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Team preps for Week 7 matchup at Jacksonville. Kilgore...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
KLTV

Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash

An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day. The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler and Longview has run out of breakfast foods. Eggs, bread, oatmeal and cereals are needed immediately. Upshur County...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler senior resident gets special surprise visit

TYLER, Texas — For over 20 years, Barbara Kelly lived life to the fullest as a motorcyclist and owned six different bikes during that time. Earlier this year Kelly suffered a fall which resulted in taking a step back from her favorite activities, which included riding. After recovering from physical therapy the staff at The Hamptons of Tyler, where she's a resident there, arranged a special visit from the LongRiders of Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Upshur County DA recused from DWI case against district judge

It’s Mental Health Awareness Month this October and the University of Texas at Tyler began it with a special awareness walk on Wednesday. KLTV’s Sariah Bonds spoke with a student participant as well as a UT Tyler professor about the event. Whitehouse police chief Paul Robeson, he says...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KTBS

3 missing in the ArkLaTex

Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
TEXARKANA, TX
KLTV

CHRISTUS Health battles worker shortage with opportunity fairs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS health visited Chapel Hill High School students today to host their third opportunity fair. “We designed this program to impact and inspire students at the high school level, to get them interested in health care positions because of the shortage,” said Deedee Fowler. Deedee...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas State Fair breaks records despite rising inflation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair wrapped up on Sunday after a 10-day run. The fair’s president, John Sykes, said despite families being impacted by inflation, the attractions still saw a bigger turnout than ever. “Our entries this year in all of our contests– in some areas, they even quadrupled the number […]
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Film by East Texas native premieres at Studio Movie Grill in Tyler

A Studio Movie Grill theater was packed to a sold-out crowd on Sunday for the red carpet premiere of Parole Money 2, a film written, produced, directed, and starring East Texas native Michael Baker Sr. The movie revolves around a single hard working father trying to purchase a home for...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas

Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.

