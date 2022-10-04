Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi scores wondergoal but then asks to be substituted in PSG’s draw with Benfica
LIONEL MESSI added yet another wondergoal to his collection - and then asked to be substituted. The Argentine icon, 35, delivered once more in the Champions League. He linked up with fellow forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe with a driving run, neat passes and superb movement. And as he received...
Sporting News
Chelsea vs. AC Milan: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Despite being winless from their first two games of the Champions League season, Chelsea could move top of Group E by beating Serie A heavyweights AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3. Stefano Pioli's side recovered from falling behind at Salzburg in their opener to earn a 1-1 draw...
Yardbarker
Verratti Lauds Messi as the ‘Best in History’ Following PSG’s Champions League Fixture vs. Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is now the latest player to laud Lionel Messi as the best player of all-time. Verratti took some time following PSG’s UEFA Champions League 1-1 draw result against Benfica to speak to RMC Sport, where he singled out the Argentine forward as the best player to ever play the sport.
Watch Messi finish off beautiful move involving Mbappe and Neymar as stunning form continues for PSG vs Benfica
LIONEL MESSI'S wonderful start to the season continued as he scored a superb goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Benfica on Wednesday night. The Argentine, 35, netted his 127th Champions League goal, finishing off a breathtaking move from the French champions. Messi laid the ball into Mbappe who swiftly turned and...
SkySports
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up
Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Bayer Leverkusen announce Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso as new boss as Spaniard takes first senior manager role
LIVERPOOL legend Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new manager of Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga outfit announced on Wednesday they had parted ways with head coach Gerardo Seoane. And Alonso, who had been in charge of Real Sociedad's B team up to now, will succeed the Swiss manager at...
Yardbarker
Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa
Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their win against Maccabi Haifa last night. The Brazilian joined them in the summer from Torino and became a first team regular immediately. The Bianconeri have been impressed by his performances, and he will get better. He has become the early replacement for...
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Benfica in the Champions League.
FOX Sports
Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi On Barcelona Coach Xavi’s Anger With Referee: “We Should’ve Had A Penalty Too”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that Barcelona can’t complain too much about being denied a penalty towards the end of yesterday’s Champions League clash, as the Nerazzurri could have also been awarded one earlier. Speaking in a press conference after the match, as reported by FCInterNews, the...
Champions League roundup 5/10/22: Man City & Chelsea win, PSG held by Benfica
Roundup of all the Champions League results from 5 October 2022 - including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City & PSG.
Yardbarker
Andre Onana Projected Confidence & Security Throughout Inter’s Backline In Win Over Barcelona, Italian Media Highlight
Goalkeeper Andre Onana projected a great deal of newfound confidence and security throughout Inter’s backline in yesterday evening’s 1-0 victory over Barcelona. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who highlight the 26-year-old’s sense of personality and confidence in the most of difficult of matches and how it helped out the entire defense in front of him.
Chelsea 'are leading the race for AC Milan star Rafael Leao... but will have to pay at least £87m if they are to sign the Portuguese winger'
Chelsea are reportedly leading the race for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. The 23-year-old is highly sought after and has started the season in impressive form. According to Corriere Della Serra, Chelsea are 'ahead of everyone' in the race for Leao but Milan will not consider selling him for less than £87million.
Emphatic Win Over AC Milan Provides Relief for Chelsea, Potter
After a rocky start to the season, the Blues’ 3–0 victory against the Serie A champion has jumpstarted their Champions League campaign.
Yardbarker
Barcelona edged out by Inter in damaging Champions League defeat
Barcelona risked a considerable amount of capital and assets to get back into the big time, but their result in Milan leaves them in something of a corner if they are to get significant income back from their European adventures. The early stages set the tone for the match, as...
Yardbarker
Sevilla appoint former manager Jorge Sampaoli and his first words
During his single season with Sevilla previously, Sampaoli was widely regarded as a success. Despite significant drop off in the second half of the season, he took Los Nervionenses to fourth place. Most recently the 62-year-old was at Olympique Marseille, where they finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain. However the combustible...
Barcelona hosts Celta before key games vs Inter and Madrid
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — At risk of yet another Champions League humiliation, Barcelona hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday needing to regain some winning momentum before critical matches against Inter Milan and Real Madrid over the coming week. The Spanish league game at Camp Nou comes after Barcelona lost at...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Karim Benzema set for new Real Madrid deal
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Benzema nears new Madrid...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Watch the goals as Atletico Madrid are outdone by Ferran Jutgla and Club Brugge
This match had all the ingredients of an upset before it began and yet, by the end of the match, there was little to suggest it was even an upset. Brugge came into the match on six points, leading the group ahead of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen on three. Los Colchoneros have been a long way from scintillating throughout the season and it was definitely Brugge that came closer to that adjective in Belgium.
