SkySports

Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Yardbarker

Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their win against Maccabi Haifa last night. The Brazilian joined them in the summer from Torino and became a first team regular immediately. The Bianconeri have been impressed by his performances, and he will get better. He has become the early replacement for...
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
FOX Sports

Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Andre Onana Projected Confidence & Security Throughout Inter’s Backline In Win Over Barcelona, Italian Media Highlight

Goalkeeper Andre Onana projected a great deal of newfound confidence and security throughout Inter’s backline in yesterday evening’s 1-0 victory over Barcelona. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who highlight the 26-year-old’s sense of personality and confidence in the most of difficult of matches and how it helped out the entire defense in front of him.
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are leading the race for AC Milan star Rafael Leao... but will have to pay at least £87m if they are to sign the Portuguese winger'

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. The 23-year-old is highly sought after and has started the season in impressive form. According to Corriere Della Serra, Chelsea are 'ahead of everyone' in the race for Leao but Milan will not consider selling him for less than £87million.
Yardbarker

Barcelona edged out by Inter in damaging Champions League defeat

Barcelona risked a considerable amount of capital and assets to get back into the big time, but their result in Milan leaves them in something of a corner if they are to get significant income back from their European adventures. The early stages set the tone for the match, as...
Yardbarker

Sevilla appoint former manager Jorge Sampaoli and his first words

During his single season with Sevilla previously, Sampaoli was widely regarded as a success. Despite significant drop off in the second half of the season, he took Los Nervionenses to fourth place. Most recently the 62-year-old was at Olympique Marseille, where they finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain. However the combustible...
The Associated Press

Barcelona hosts Celta before key games vs Inter and Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — At risk of yet another Champions League humiliation, Barcelona hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday needing to regain some winning momentum before critical matches against Inter Milan and Real Madrid over the coming week. The Spanish league game at Camp Nou comes after Barcelona lost at...
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Karim Benzema set for new Real Madrid deal

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Benzema nears new Madrid...
Yardbarker

Watch the goals as Atletico Madrid are outdone by Ferran Jutgla and Club Brugge

This match had all the ingredients of an upset before it began and yet, by the end of the match, there was little to suggest it was even an upset. Brugge came into the match on six points, leading the group ahead of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen on three. Los Colchoneros have been a long way from scintillating throughout the season and it was definitely Brugge that came closer to that adjective in Belgium.
