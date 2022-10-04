To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Up 4-0 at the start of the fourth period against Stanford, SU defender Eefke van den Nieuwenhof screamed, “zero, zero.” At this point, the junior had scored two goals off penalty corners, and her defensive unit had allowed just one shot in the game. She wanted her squad to play with the same mentality as if the game were tied. Right after that, SU controlled the ball off a Stanford stick, and started their offensive play.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO