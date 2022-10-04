Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s offense stumbles in 2-0 loss to St. Lawrence
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Tatum White raced to the middle of the ice. After Sarah Marchand got hold of a scampering puck that just bounced off the boards, White found an uncommon empty area in St. Lawrence’s defense. Marchand flipped her stick to its backside, flicking the puck towards White.
Daily Orange
Syracuse dominated by St. Lawrence in 2-0 home-opener loss
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Trailing by one with roughly three minutes left in the third period, Syracuse needed to put something together fast. Lauren Bellefontaine, who was skating just left of the net, received a pass from Hannah Johnson, but her shot missed just wide to the right.
Daily Orange
Data dive: The numbers behind No. 7 Syracuse’s best start since 2016
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. On Sept. 20, Syracuse (8-2-1, 3-1-0 Atlantic Coast) reached its highest ranking since 2016, placing No. 3 in the United Soccer Coaches poll. It had just defeated then-No. 1 Clemson on the road.
Daily Orange
Syracuse club baseball looks to impress following return to NCBA
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Will Giffen stepped up to the plate in the fifth inning against Siena. Syracuse club baseball needed a win on Sunday to clinch the series after splitting the first two games, but they gave up a run to Siena in the bottom of the fourth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Orange
No. 11 Syracuse defense shines in 4-0 win over Stanford
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Up 4-0 at the start of the fourth period against Stanford, SU defender Eefke van den Nieuwenhof screamed, “zero, zero.” At this point, the junior had scored two goals off penalty corners, and her defensive unit had allowed just one shot in the game. She wanted her squad to play with the same mentality as if the game were tied. Right after that, SU controlled the ball off a Stanford stick, and started their offensive play.
Daily Orange
Syracuse remains No. 7 in latest weekly poll
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse remained No. 7 in the weekly United Soccer Coaches poll following a 3-0 win at Virginia Tech last Friday. The Orange (8-1-1, 3-1-0, Atlantic Coast) are one of three ACC teams in the top-10, behind No. 2 Duke and No. 4 Wake Forest.
Daily Orange
Giona Leibold’s play on left side serves as positive note in 2-1 loss to Cornell
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Giona Leibold returned to the match against Cornell in the 80th minute, subbing out defender Olu Oyegunle. The Big Red already led 2-0 and Syracuse needed any sort of the attack possible to cut into its deficit.
Daily Orange
No. 7 Syracuse can’t get past No. 22 Cornell midfield in 2-1 loss
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. With Syracuse already frustrated by an early own goal and an impenetrable Big Red midfield half an hour into the match, it seemed like the Orange finally had a breakaway chance. Buster Sjoberg...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Orange
Russell Shealy wins ACC Defensive Player of the Week for 2nd time in 2022
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy earned Atlantic Coastal Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. This is the fourth week a Syracuse player has won a weekly award. Unlike...
Daily Orange
SU women’s head basketball coach emphasizes women empowerment at conference
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse University Women’s Head Basketball Coach Felisha Legette-Jack spoke about her experience as a woman in a male-dominated field at Wednesday’s Women in Leadership Initiative conference. Throughout her talk in the JMA Dome, Legette-Jack emphasized unity in the workplace.
Daily Orange
Jordan Rae looks to lead CBA to 2nd consecutive Class A state championship
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. In his junior year, Jordan Rae threw for 2,207 yards and 26 passing touchdowns at the helm of Christian Brothers Academy’s State Championship-winning squad. But he noticed he needed to improve reading coverages, and spent the offseason reviewing film with quarterback coach Bob Battaglia rather than simply focusing on his fundamentals.
Daily Orange
Syracuse city school students deserve to have their voices heard
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. As a Syracuse city school student, I must advocate for myself and my peers. Many students feel the need to constantly prove themselves because society doubts and looks down on them. City schools often face a lack of support, representation and opportunities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Orange
Micron’s investment in Syracuse will bring jobs, economic growth
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. As a Syracuse resident, the announcement of Micron planning to invest $100 billion in constructing a huge computer chip factory in central New York, made me ecstatic. This investment is part of a larger initiative to start competing with China to manufacture more innovative technology. CNY being chosen to be a part of this monumental plan for industrial growth within the United States needs to be celebrated.
Daily Orange
Enjoy the start of October with these 5 concerts
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Rock out with student cover band, Being St. Jimmy, as they cover the smash hit Green Day album “American Idiot” at Redgate. The album, which is a “punk-rock opera,” has various characters including the antagonist, St. Jimmy, the band’s namesake. Fellow student band Froggies will join them as well. Tickets can be bought via the Redgate Instagram.
Daily Orange
SU’s reusable green boxes just aren’t practical
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse University recently replaced its paper, single-use dining hall to-go boxes with green, reusable boxes. The abundance of paper to-go boxes filled up campus trash cans when they were being used. Students took...
Daily Orange
Common Council approves Restore New York Communities Initiatives application
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The Syracuse Common Council unanimously authorized Mayor Ben Walsh to submit an application for the Restore New York Community Initiative Wednesday afternoon. The initiative provides funding to revitalize commercial and residential properties. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Orange
In new honors professorship, Heidi Hehnly wants to bridge art, science at SU
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse University Professor Heidi Hehnly looks for the beauty in science. Hehnly currently teaches BIO 400, a class at SU where students learn to utilize biological science techniques to create pieces of art. Hehnly and others refer to the practice as “Bio-Art.”
Daily Orange
New York state’s 1st legal cannabis cultivations are underway
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. David Dzielak submitted his application for a cannabis cultivation license just 17 hours after the portal opened on March 15. He still remembers his application number: 41. This is his first time growing...
Daily Orange
Micron announces $100 billion investment on building facility in central New York
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Micron Technology announced Tuesday it will invest up to $100 billion to build a 1,400-acre semiconductor fabrication facility just north of Syracuse. Micron, the fourth-largest producer of semiconductors in the world, will construct...
Daily Orange
SA collects student opinions at 2nd town hall in preparation for Board of Trustees
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The Syracuse University Student Association held its second town hall on Tuesday night to gather thoughts and concerns from students for a report representatives plan to bring to the Board of Trustees at its November meeting.
Comments / 0