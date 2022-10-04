ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Eyewitness News donates thousands to ‘The Luzerne Foundation’

By Candice Kelly
 2 days ago

WILKES-BARRE (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is committed to helping children in our community, as part of our station’s “children first initiative,” we’re making donations to help children in NEPA.

One organization leading the way in that effort is the Luzerne Foundation.

Eyewitness News and our parent company, Nexstar Media, are proud to join forces with the Luzerne Foundation to provide badly needed aid to local children.

It was a big check for a mighty charitable organization. The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation donated $5K to the Luzerne Foundation in Wilkes-Barre.

New safe house opens for Lycoming College students

The money will go a long way toward addressing community needs by connecting donors to causes that matter to them. Every little bit helps fill the gaps for families who simply can’t do it by themselves.

“Maybe it will help buy a car seat for kids who need it. Maybe we’ll be able to help a kid who is sick get the travel back and forth to a hospital they need. These are all the opportunities we have and this money will help those in need,” said David Pedri, President & CEO of the Luzerne Foundation.

The Luzerne Foundation works to enhance the lives of county residents by addressing specific community needs through grantmaking, philanthropy, and connecting donors to causes.

The foundation supports more than 390 separate funds and 35 local kids charities.

While not everyone can afford donations like this one, the idea is to set an example in the hope that more people will get involved.

“I’d love to see people join in and say, hey I want to get active in helping children too because there’s nothing we can do that’s more important than making sure children have a great future because that’s going to build the next generation of NEPA,” Andrew Wyatt, Vice President and General Manager at WBRE-TV stated.

“What we’re trying to do every single day is to help those who help others. This money from Nexstar is exactly what we need to move the needle for children’s charities right here in Luzerne County,” Pedri added.

In total, Eyewitness News and Nexstar Media will commit $100k in cash and in-kind services to the Luzerne Foundation over the next two years.

WBRE

