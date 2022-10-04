ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

SkySports

Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Yardbarker

PSG Midfielder Expresses Gratitude Toward Real Madrid Manager

Despite Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid having tension over the recent Super League discussion, midfielder Fabián Ruiz had kind words for manager Carlo Ancelotti. This summer transfer window Ruiz left Napoli after four seasons to join the capital club. The midfielder was part of the revamp PSG did as sporting advisor Luis Campos brought in four new players, including Ruiz.
Yardbarker

Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their win against Maccabi Haifa last night. The Brazilian joined them in the summer from Torino and became a first team regular immediately. The Bianconeri have been impressed by his performances, and he will get better. He has become the early replacement for...
FOX Sports

Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants to poach a director from Napoli

Juventus is facing several problems on the pitch, and they want to fix it to become the top club in Serie A again. Off the pitch, they have financial problems to deal with as well, and it is not an easy one. The club is proactively working to solve the...
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
FOX Sports

Man City, Real Madrid march on in Champions League; PSG held

GENEVA (AP) — Manchester City and Real Madrid marched on with a third straight win in the Champions League on Wednesday, and former Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui was fired by struggling Sevilla minutes after a 4-1 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund. Paris Saint-Germain was held for the first...
Daily Mail

Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?

Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Power Rankings: Erling Haaland keeps Manchester City top; Barcelona and Tottenham drop

In no time at all the Champions League group stage has reached its halfway mark with five teams -- Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and, remarkably, Club Brugge -- holding maximum points to their names. No team is eliminated yet nor has anyone guaranteed their place in the round of 16 but the picture is already looking clear. Here is who we view as the runners and riders to win it all in Istanbul in June:
The Associated Press

Di María inspires Juventus to 3-1 win over Maccabi

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Ángel Di María showed Juventus just what it’s been missing — and what it will be without again this weekend. Di María provided three assists to help Juventus pick up its first Champions League points of the season with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Jewish fasting affects Maccabi Haifa preparations for Juventus match

Maccabi Haifa is Juventus’ next opponent in the Champions League as the Bianconeri look to recover from their poor start in Europe. They have lost two of two matches so far and they must beat Haifa over two legs to keep their hopes of making the next round alive.
