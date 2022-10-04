Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi scores wondergoal but then asks to be substituted in PSG’s draw with Benfica
LIONEL MESSI added yet another wondergoal to his collection - and then asked to be substituted. The Argentine icon, 35, delivered once more in the Champions League. He linked up with fellow forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe with a driving run, neat passes and superb movement. And as he received...
SkySports
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up
Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Watch Messi finish off beautiful move involving Mbappe and Neymar as stunning form continues for PSG vs Benfica
LIONEL MESSI'S wonderful start to the season continued as he scored a superb goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Benfica on Wednesday night. The Argentine, 35, netted his 127th Champions League goal, finishing off a breathtaking move from the French champions. Messi laid the ball into Mbappe who swiftly turned and...
Sporting News
Chelsea vs. AC Milan: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Despite being winless from their first two games of the Champions League season, Chelsea could move top of Group E by beating Serie A heavyweights AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3. Stefano Pioli's side recovered from falling behind at Salzburg in their opener to earn a 1-1 draw...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Verratti Lauds Messi as the ‘Best in History’ Following PSG’s Champions League Fixture vs. Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is now the latest player to laud Lionel Messi as the best player of all-time. Verratti took some time following PSG’s UEFA Champions League 1-1 draw result against Benfica to speak to RMC Sport, where he singled out the Argentine forward as the best player to ever play the sport.
Report: Manchester United Will Allow Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave After World Cup
Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave after the World Cup, according to a report.
Yardbarker
PSG Midfielder Expresses Gratitude Toward Real Madrid Manager
Despite Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid having tension over the recent Super League discussion, midfielder Fabián Ruiz had kind words for manager Carlo Ancelotti. This summer transfer window Ruiz left Napoli after four seasons to join the capital club. The midfielder was part of the revamp PSG did as sporting advisor Luis Campos brought in four new players, including Ruiz.
Yardbarker
Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa
Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their win against Maccabi Haifa last night. The Brazilian joined them in the summer from Torino and became a first team regular immediately. The Bianconeri have been impressed by his performances, and he will get better. He has become the early replacement for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Manchester City to give Erling Haaland new deal to thwart Real Madrid
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City to stop...
MLS・
Benfica vs PSG LIVE: Latest Champions League updates – stream, TV channel info
BENFICA host PSG in a top of the table clash in Group H of the Champions League. Both sides have made impressive unbeaten starts to the season, sitting on six points each in the Champions League group. Last time out, PSG beat Maccabi Haifa 3-1 in Israel, while Benfica came...
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus wants to poach a director from Napoli
Juventus is facing several problems on the pitch, and they want to fix it to become the top club in Serie A again. Off the pitch, they have financial problems to deal with as well, and it is not an easy one. The club is proactively working to solve the...
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
Cristiano Ronaldo offered Man Utd transfer exit with Galatasaray set to go all out to land star in January
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be offered an exit route from Manchester United by Galatasaray, according to reports. The Red Devils forward, 37, was heavily linked with a transfer in the summer but, after showdown talks, stayed put at Old Trafford. However, he has been "p***ed off" with his bit-part role under...
FOX Sports
Man City, Real Madrid march on in Champions League; PSG held
GENEVA (AP) — Manchester City and Real Madrid marched on with a third straight win in the Champions League on Wednesday, and former Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui was fired by struggling Sevilla minutes after a 4-1 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund. Paris Saint-Germain was held for the first...
Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?
Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League Power Rankings: Erling Haaland keeps Manchester City top; Barcelona and Tottenham drop
In no time at all the Champions League group stage has reached its halfway mark with five teams -- Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and, remarkably, Club Brugge -- holding maximum points to their names. No team is eliminated yet nor has anyone guaranteed their place in the round of 16 but the picture is already looking clear. Here is who we view as the runners and riders to win it all in Istanbul in June:
BBC
Friday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Taremi, Silva, Calhanoglu, Haaland, Bellingham
Galatasaray want to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, from Manchester United in January. (Fotomac - in Turkish) Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn says the Bundesliga giants considered a move for Ronaldo in the summer. (Bild, via Mail) Wolves are expected to hold talks with Julen Lopetegui this weekend,...
Di María inspires Juventus to 3-1 win over Maccabi
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Ángel Di María showed Juventus just what it’s been missing — and what it will be without again this weekend. Di María provided three assists to help Juventus pick up its first Champions League points of the season with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Jewish fasting affects Maccabi Haifa preparations for Juventus match
Maccabi Haifa is Juventus’ next opponent in the Champions League as the Bianconeri look to recover from their poor start in Europe. They have lost two of two matches so far and they must beat Haifa over two legs to keep their hopes of making the next round alive.
Comments / 0