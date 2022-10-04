ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The US Sun

Man Utd fans all say same thing as frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo sees Rashford and Martial score minutes after coming on

CRISTIANO RONALDO saw Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score within minutes of coming on for Manchester United against Omonia while he toiled for no reward. Ronaldo has been dropped by new United boss Erik ten Hag with the superstar starting just once in the Premier League and only picked in the XI for Europa League games.
SB Nation

Manchester City v Copenhagen: Injury Update

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an injury update ahead of the Blues Champions League clash with Copenhagen. Spanish defender Rodri missed Sunday's Manchester Derby victory over United and Kyle Walker was taken off before half time as the Blues crushed United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
Daily Mail

Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?

Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
Daily Mail

'If he's got Jordan Henderson in the team, I think we see a different player': Michael Owen praises the role Jordan Henderson plays in acting as a safety net for Trent Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool's 2-0 win over Rangers

Michael Owen has praised the role Jordan Henderson played in protecting Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool's Champions League win over Rangers. Alexander-Arnold's name has rarely been out of the headlines in recent weeks as the defender's place in England's World Cup picture looks in doubt, but he put that all to one side to open the scoring in the Reds' 2-0 victory.
