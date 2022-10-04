Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans all say same thing as frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo sees Rashford and Martial score minutes after coming on
CRISTIANO RONALDO saw Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score within minutes of coming on for Manchester United against Omonia while he toiled for no reward. Ronaldo has been dropped by new United boss Erik ten Hag with the superstar starting just once in the Premier League and only picked in the XI for Europa League games.
Liverpool selling Sadio Mane was ‘worst business ever’ and is reason behind shocking defence, slams Merson
ARSENAL legend Paul Merson reckons selling Sadio Mane was Liverpool's worse ever piece of business. The winger ended his six-year stay at Anfield in June when he joined Bayern Munich in a £35m deal. Mane won six trophies during his time on Merseyside, including the Premier League and Champions...
Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move
Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Penalty As Liverpool Go Two Up Against Rangers
Liverpool went 1-0 up early on in the first half and have continued to push froward since with no reward. Darwin Nunez has been at the end of most chances but an inspired Allan McGregor has done all he can to keep his side in the match. Unfortunately for the...
Chelsea vs. AC Milan: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Despite being winless from their first two games of the Champions League season, Chelsea could move top of Group E by beating Serie A heavyweights AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3. Stefano Pioli's side recovered from falling behind at Salzburg in their opener to earn a 1-1 draw...
Fans all say same thing as Sir Alex Ferguson pictured in stands to watch Liverpool host Rangers in Champions League
FANS were saying the same thing after Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted in the stands at Anfield. The legendary former Manchester United manager was spotted taking his seat in the directors’ box seconds before Liverpool’s Champions League showdown with Rangers. Fergie, of course, grew up in Glasgow and...
Manchester City v Copenhagen: Injury Update
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an injury update ahead of the Blues Champions League clash with Copenhagen. Spanish defender Rodri missed Sunday's Manchester Derby victory over United and Kyle Walker was taken off before half time as the Blues crushed United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At All At Manchester United
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is not at all happy at the club anymore says new report.
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
Liverpool vs. Rangers result & highlights as hosts ease to Champions League win
ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL — Liverpool kept their Champions League campaign on track with a much-needed 2-0 win over Rangers. The Reds quickly quickly consigned Saturday's disappointing 3-3 draw with Brighton to the past as they dominated Gio van Bronckhorst's men en route to victory. A comfortable evening got off to...
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Benfica in the Champions League.
“We will try to surprise them,” Maccabi Haifa manager discusses their match against Juventus
Maccabi Haifa has lost two Champions League matches so far, which means they and Juventus have no points in their group so far. However, they remain confident they will not lose all their group games. Their next two matches would be against Juventus, and the first leg is being played...
The 23-year-old was on target for Liverpool in their 2-0 victory over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
The Reds were comfortable victors and the result was confirmed with a Mohamed Salah penalty eight minutes after half-time. It has been a difficult start to the season for Alexander-Arnold which culminated in being left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the UEFA Nations League match against Germany.
England captain Leah Williamson ruled out of Lionesses' games against USA and Czech Republic
England captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the games against USA and Czech Republic after sustaining an injury in training. Earlier on Tuesday, the Football Association said Williamson had picked up the unspecified issue in training and was to undergo further assessment, but the defender has now returned to Arsenal for further assessment.
Report: Jurgen Klopp Could Change Liverpool Formation For Rangers Clash
Liverpool manager considering a change in tactics for UEFA Champions League clash according to a report.
Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?
Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
Liverpool report: Reds in offer for incredible Colombian wonderkid
Liverpool could be set to add another Colombian to their ranks in a bid to boost their depth
Chelsea vs. AC Milan result, highlights & analysis as Blues cruise to first Champions League win
Chelsea earned their biggest home victory since January to cruise past AC Milan 3-0 and win for the first time in the Champions League this season. £70 million signing Wesley Fofana swept in his first goal for the club after 24 minutes to send new manager Graham Potter on his way to the first win of his career in the competition.
Benfica vs. PSG result, highlights & analysis as goalkeepers come out on top in Champions League draw
Benfica dug deep late on to secure a battling 1-1 draw against PSG at the Estadio da Luz in Champions League action. Lionel Messi's fantastic curled strike from the edge of the box put the visitors ahead, on the back of Benfica's impressive start, before Danilo's bizarre own goal levelled the tie before the break.
'If he's got Jordan Henderson in the team, I think we see a different player': Michael Owen praises the role Jordan Henderson plays in acting as a safety net for Trent Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool's 2-0 win over Rangers
Michael Owen has praised the role Jordan Henderson played in protecting Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool's Champions League win over Rangers. Alexander-Arnold's name has rarely been out of the headlines in recent weeks as the defender's place in England's World Cup picture looks in doubt, but he put that all to one side to open the scoring in the Reds' 2-0 victory.
