Man Utd fans all say same thing as frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo sees Rashford and Martial score minutes after coming on
CRISTIANO RONALDO saw Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score within minutes of coming on for Manchester United against Omonia while he toiled for no reward. Ronaldo has been dropped by new United boss Erik ten Hag with the superstar starting just once in the Premier League and only picked in the XI for Europa League games.
Liverpool selling Sadio Mane was ‘worst business ever’ and is reason behind shocking defence, slams Merson
ARSENAL legend Paul Merson reckons selling Sadio Mane was Liverpool's worse ever piece of business. The winger ended his six-year stay at Anfield in June when he joined Bayern Munich in a £35m deal. Mane won six trophies during his time on Merseyside, including the Premier League and Champions...
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo nutmeg Lisandro Martinez with Ronaldinho skill in Man Utd training then celebrate wildly
CRISTIANO RONALDO joked around in training and produced a hilarious nutmeg despite his derby day snub. The legendary forward was an unused substitute for Manchester United's humbling 6-3 defeat against Manchester City. But Ronaldo is hopeful he will earn a spot back in the starting xi when United travel to...
Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move
Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side
Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Free-Kick Gives Liverpool Lead Against Rangers In Champions League
Watch Trent Alexander-Arnold's sublime free-kick give Liverpool an early lead in the Champions League against Rangers.
Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At All At Manchester United
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is not at all happy at the club anymore says new report.
Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
‘People say things’: Trent Alexander-Arnold responds to critics after aiding Liverpool win
Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a brilliant free kick against Rangers in the Champions League to hit back at critics who have commented on his form.The defender has, by his own words, had a “slow start to the season” which saw him dropped from the England squad in the Nations League. But his goal against Rangers, which kick started the Reds’ 2-0 win, has given him belief going forward into the rest of the campaign.”People say things but I come out and perform for the team,” he said post-match. “It’s been a slow start to the season for me but I’m...
Report: Jurgen Klopp Could Change Liverpool Formation For Rangers Clash
Liverpool manager considering a change in tactics for UEFA Champions League clash according to a report.
Benfica vs. PSG result, highlights & analysis as goalkeepers come out on top in Champions League draw
Benfica dug deep late on to secure a battling 1-1 draw against PSG at the Estadio da Luz in Champions League action. Lionel Messi's fantastic curled strike from the edge of the box put the visitors ahead, on the back of Benfica's impressive start, before Danilo's bizarre own goal levelled the tie before the break.
Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?
Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
Liverpool report: Reds in offer for incredible Colombian wonderkid
Liverpool could be set to add another Colombian to their ranks in a bid to boost their depth
Friday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Taremi, Silva, Calhanoglu, Haaland, Bellingham
Galatasaray want to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, from Manchester United in January. (Fotomac - in Turkish) Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn says the Bundesliga giants considered a move for Ronaldo in the summer. (Bild, via Mail) Wolves are expected to hold talks with Julen Lopetegui this weekend,...
Man Utd player ratings: Rashford and Martial push Ronaldo FURTHER down pecking order while Malacia has nightmare
MARCUS RASHFORD and Anthony Martial ensured Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to man the substitutes bench after sparing Manchester United's blushes in a 3-2 win over Omonia. The Red Devils fell behind in the first half after a calamitous error by Tyrell Malacia saw the home side hone in on goal.
Lionel Messi: 2022 World Cup will be my last as a player
Lionel Messi says this year’s World Cup will be his last as a player, the 35-year-old bowing out of international football before the 2026 tournament in North America. “This will be my last World Cup, for sure,” Messi told a reporter in Argentina, via Fabrizio Romano. “The decision has been made.”
Liverpool star claims he doesn’t understand instructions from Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez claims he doesn’t understand Jurgen Klopp when he’s trying to talk to him. Nunez arrived at Liverpool in the summer transfer window, and the Uruguayan has taken some time to adapt to life in the Premier League. Nunez has only managed two Premier League...
U.S. Soccer legends join FOX Sports' World Cup broadcast team
On Tuesday, FOX Sports revealed its star-studded broadcast team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, featuring well-established stars of the industry as well as a few new faces with impressive resumes on the pitch. Play-by play veterans John Strong, JP Dellacamera, Derek Rae and Jacqui Oatley will be...
