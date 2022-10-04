Read full article on original website
kswo.com
City shuts off water due to their billing error
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton resident said his water was wrongfully shut off today due to a billing error that was the city’s fault. Michael Beadles said he knew something was wrong at around 9 am when he tried and failed to fill up a glass of water.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD hiring event set for Oct. 15
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to hire more police officers. The department will be hosting a hiring event at the training center on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. “Applicants will have the opportunity to ask questions and get familiar with the...
texomashomepage.com
That’s not sap all over your car
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nothing’s more annoying than getting the car home from a fresh car wash, only to wake up the following day to find it covered in a sticky substance. For Wichita Falls residents, it’s not uncommon. In fact, during the spring and summer months, it’s...
newschannel6now.com
Firefighters battle fire on Grandview E
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire Thursday in the 1600 block of Grandview E. Our photographer on scene could see smoke showing around 1 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel...
newschannel6now.com
Cooler Days in the Horizon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cool front drops down our way on Thursday and Friday, bringing with it a nice drop in temperatures starting Friday and Saturday. There will be some added clouds into the mix with some rain chances starting on Friday and lasting into the weekend and next week. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s again, but cool into the 70s to near 80 on Friday and Saturday.
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances are in the forecast
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 59 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 62 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 84 with partly cloudy skies.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD releases 4th quarter, end of year STEP grant stats
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released fourth quarter and end of the year statistics on the TxDOT Comprehensive STEP Grant. The grant allows law enforcement to work overtime to reduce the incidence of speeding, driving while intoxicated, failure to use occupant restraint systems, distracted driving and intersection traffic control violations.
texomashomepage.com
Above-average rain chances return to Texoma
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The good news could be pouring in for Texoma in the next week when rain changes return to the forecast. Rain has been lacking across the area for the past month, with the last decent rainfall recorded at Sheppard Air Force Base being in the middle of August, 1.80 inches from August 20 through the 22nd.
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
olneyenterprise.com
Pagsuberon becomes Olney City Administrator
The Olney City Council on Sept. 26 removed the “interim” from the title that Arpegea Pagsuberon has held for over a year, making her the new City Administrator, and the first-ever woman to hold the position. Mrs. Pagsuberon began serving as Olney’s municipal court clerk shortly after she and her husband Levi and son, Sebastian, 12 moved to town from Simi Valley, California, in July of 2017. She and Levi who works remotely as an information technology manager had an important criterion for choosing where to move when they left California - they wanted to pay cash for their home.
olneyenterprise.com
City hikes rent, passes new rules for lake lots
The City Council sharply hiked the annual lease rates at Lake Olney and Lake Cooper to pay for code enforcement, improvements, and police patrols but allowed owners of lakefront property to stay in their unpermitted homes or to sell them to new tenants if they don’t want to sign new leases on Jan. 1.
newschannel6now.com
Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
newschannel6now.com
Where to vote early for the November 2022 election
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting for the November 2022 election will kick off on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma:
texomashomepage.com
California Bowling opens distribution center in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new business scored a strike when it decided to open its distribution center in Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls Chamber and Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation announced that California Bowling, LLC worked closely with their team and developer Gary Mehan to determine the best location for the bowling business. Together they decided 523 Beverly would suit the company’s needs best as it has a whare house, office space and is centrally located.
newschannel6now.com
Possible weapon prompts lockout at Hirschi
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A brief lockout was initiated at Hirschi High School after law enforcement received information that a 14-year-old student might have brought a weapon on campus. Wichita Falls Police Department officials said they were told the student had possibly stolen his father’s AR-15 and had possible...
newschannel6now.com
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two unnamed elementary schools in the Wichita Falls ISD will be shut down next year in an effort to consolidate campuses. The news from the WFISD follows the loss of 800 students in the district and a deficit in the millions. Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee...
newschannel6now.com
Nonprofits gather for Texoma Gives wrap-up
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After almost a month since Texoma Gives, nonprofits and organizers were finally able to come together to celebrate the outcome of this year’s event. On Sept. 8, more than $2 million was raised through the biggest fundraising event in Texoma. It’s an event hosted...
newschannel6now.com
CHC outreach director speaks to state lawmakers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Here’s some exciting news for the Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls. David Preston, the Community Healthcare Center’s director of marketing and outreach, was invited to speak before state lawmakers in Austin on Tuesday. There is a huge problem statewide when it comes...
newschannel6now.com
Rain and cooler weather returns this weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Thursday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 61 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 82 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 53 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 78 with cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 55 with partly cloudy skies.
newschannel6now.com
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Fantasy of Lights preparations
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with the hard work put in for one of the university’s biggest events of the year. Before the crowds...
