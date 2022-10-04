The Olney City Council on Sept. 26 removed the “interim” from the title that Arpegea Pagsuberon has held for over a year, making her the new City Administrator, and the first-ever woman to hold the position. Mrs. Pagsuberon began serving as Olney’s municipal court clerk shortly after she and her husband Levi and son, Sebastian, 12 moved to town from Simi Valley, California, in July of 2017. She and Levi who works remotely as an information technology manager had an important criterion for choosing where to move when they left California - they wanted to pay cash for their home.

OLNEY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO