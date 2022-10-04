Read full article on original website
Lufkin man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after fatal wreck with motorcyclist
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Lufkin man, police announced. On Thursday morning, the Lufkin Police Department worked a fatal wreck on Old Union Road. Police said 24-year-old Hunter Thompson of Lufkin was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work around […]
Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
Tyler man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter, assault in fatal wreck
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old Tyler man was arrested on Tuesday for intoxicated manslaughter in connection to a fatal wreck on Highway 110, according to DPS. According to a DPS report from the Sunday crash, Nicholas Agustin, 19, was driving south on Highway 110 when he lost control of his Ford Crown Victoria, entered […]
Smith County man sentenced to 95 years, found guilty of biting deputy
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to 95 years in prison after being found guilty of biting a Smith County deputy. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, they received several reports of a man wandering in the middle of State Park Highway 14 near CR 310 and pointing a gun at passing […]
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly assaulting 4 police officers, firefighters while on drugs
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Gun Barrel City on Saturday afternoon and is accused of assaulting two police officers and two fire fighters causing moderate injury. Gun Barrel City Police said they responded to America’s Best Inn and Suites after reports of a man trying to break into hotel […]
KLTV
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A corporation has taken the fall for a business which held illegal gaming. Lucky Tunes #3, which was located in the 11000 block of Highway 64 East, was raided in February of 2019 and 90 gambling machines were seized. According to District Attorney Jacob Putman, cases...
dpdbeat.com
Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses
On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
fox4news.com
Plano man sentenced to life in prison for murdering man who looked at his girlfriend at the Shops at Legacy
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after murdering a man who looked at his girlfriend at the Shops at Legacy in 2021. 25-year-old Jordan Jacobs was sentenced to life behind bars on Wednesday. On July 7, 2021, Jacobs was walking in Plano...
Kaufman County investigators search for person of interest in animal abandonment case
Kaufman County investigators are looking for a man they call a person of interest in an animal abandonment case involving two dogs.
WFAA
3 arrested after shooting at Dallas home
Officers at the scene told WFAA that one person was shot during the incident. It was later confirmed that at least two people were shot.
Tyler man turns himself in after being wanted for soliciting photos of 11-year-old girl
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man who the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said was wanted last week turned himself in to Longview Police on Monday, officials said. Cedric Taylor, 38, was wanted for online solicitation of “inappropriate pictures” of an 11-year-old girl, and was believed to have possibly moved to Longview with his girlfriend. […]
KLTV
Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash
An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day. The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler and Longview has run out of breakfast foods. Eggs, bread, oatmeal and cereals are needed immediately. Upshur County...
FBI continues to seek leads, identifying information in Mesquite bank robbery
MESQUITE, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continues to seek leads and information from the public in an effort to identify an unknown bank robbery suspect who robbed a Mesquite bank earlier this year. The robbery occurred on January 3, 2022, at the 1st Convenience Bank inside...
Court docs: Charge dropped for wife of man convicted in Mesquite officer's 2021 death
MESQUITE, Texas — A woman's court case has been dismissed in an incident that happened during a North Texas police officer's shooting death. Her husband, Jaime Jaramillo, was found guilty for the 2021 shooting in September. A court document revealed that an aggravated assault charge was dropped against Juventina...
KCSO: Person of interest sought in animal dumping case
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public identifying a person of interest in an animal dumping case. October 2, 2022, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an unknown male attempting to abandon two dogs near a witnesses’ home in Kaufman County.
Four arrested for involvement in string of Dallas carjackings
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force have arrested four suspects involved in a string of carjackings. At about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, arrest and search warrants were served at four locations in Southwest Dallas. Four people were arrested and multiple firearms were seized. Anthony Garcia, 17; Sergio Ramirez, 18; Eduardo Castillo, 19; and Alexander Castanon, 17, were each arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Police determined the suspects were responsible for at least five armed carjackings in Southwest Dallas over the last few months.
Sheriff: Deputies Arrest 2, Recover All Property Stolen During A Home Burglary
Sheriff’s officers had two Cumby men in custody and had recovered all of the property reported stolen within 7 hours of being notified of a home burglary Monday, according to Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at 8:46 a.m. Monday,...
East Texas teen sentenced to 8 years in prison for manslaughter after hitting vehicle while trying to 'scare' woman
CANTON, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video was produced in Dec. 2021. A Van Zandt County teen who recently pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a December wreck that killed an 18-year-old woman who he was trying to scare by swerving across the road has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties
Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
fox4news.com
Dallas woman, 21, shot to death over basketball game
DALLAS - A 21-year-old Dallas woman was shot to death allegedly over the results of a basketball game. The victim's family says the shooter was a friend, but police have not publicly named a suspect. The shooting happened Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue not too far from...
