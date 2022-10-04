ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun Barrel City, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses

On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash

An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day. The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler and Longview has run out of breakfast foods. Eggs, bread, oatmeal and cereals are needed immediately. Upshur County...
TYLER, TX
inForney.com

KCSO: Person of interest sought in animal dumping case

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public identifying a person of interest in an animal dumping case. October 2, 2022, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an unknown male attempting to abandon two dogs near a witnesses’ home in Kaufman County.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Four arrested for involvement in string of Dallas carjackings

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force have arrested four suspects involved in a string of carjackings. At about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, arrest and search warrants were served at four locations in Southwest Dallas. Four people were arrested and multiple firearms were seized. Anthony Garcia, 17; Sergio Ramirez, 18; Eduardo Castillo, 19; and Alexander Castanon, 17, were each arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Police determined the suspects were responsible for at least five armed carjackings in Southwest Dallas over the last few months.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties

Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas woman, 21, shot to death over basketball game

DALLAS - A 21-year-old Dallas woman was shot to death allegedly over the results of a basketball game. The victim's family says the shooter was a friend, but police have not publicly named a suspect. The shooting happened Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue not too far from...
DALLAS, TX

