ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

Sunday homicides may be linked, charges yet to be made in South Burlington investigation

By Lilly St. Angelo, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPW5F_0iM29XgJ00

This story has been updated to include new details of the investigation released Wednesday by the Burlington Police Department.

Two shootings took place Sunday night in Chittenden County that resulted in two people dead. The question that remains: were both people shot and killed by the same shooter?

South Burlington Police have not named a suspect for the Oct. 2 homicide on Williston Road, but preliminary evidence gathered by Burlington Police points to Denroy Dasent, the suspect in the Oct. 2 Burlington murder, being responsible for the South Burlington homicide as well as a shooting in Burlington's City Hall Park on Sept. 28.

Vermont State Police divers recovered a Glock pistol from Lake Champlain on Tuesday believed to be involved with both homicides, said Acting Chief Jon Murad of the Burlington Police Department in an email Wednesday. Further investigation of the gun by police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is needed to confirm this finding.

Dasent owns Island Passion, a Caribbean restaurant at University Mall, with his wife and is a resident of South Burlington. He has been arrested twice in Vermont for misdemeanors and convicted of one. He also been convicted of crimes in California and New York and is a convicted felon, according to Burlington Police.

He was arrested Sunday night. On Monday he was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Sheikhnoor Osman and pleaded not guilty. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Previous coverage: Two people killed in shootings Sunday

Police respond to second shooting on Williston Road

Almost three hours after the Burlington shooting took place, South Burlington Police responded to an incident of someone shot at 11:06 p.m. at Swiss Host Motel and Village on Williston Road. Detective corporal Nicole Moyer of the Burlington Police Department wrote in court documents that South Burlington Police officers talked to a witness at the scene who identified the suspect who shot Brian K. Billings as "Delroy" and said that he and his wife owned a restaurant in the University Mall food court. Moyer said in the process of Dasent getting arrested near Spot on the Dock, Dasent talked to Det. Sgt. Mike Beliveau in a recorded conversation, at one point making the statement: "So I clap them out. You understand what I just said? I shot two of them..."

Police have also connected a car registered in Dasent's name to the Sept. 28 shooting in which a person exited Dasent's vehicle, shot in the direction of someone in City Hall Park and left the scene in the same car. Moyer wrote in the affidavit that police found the car in the University Mall parking lot and found Dasent inside working at his restaurant. They interviewed him and he said he owned the car and a gun. Police then applied for a search warrant of his residence and among other other things, found Blazer Auto 10mm ammunition. This same caliber and brand of bullets was found at the scene of Osman's murder, according to police. Witnesses to the Burlington murder also told police that Dasent was the same man who was responsible for the Sept. 28 shooting, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

Murad said in the Oct. 3 press conference that police think the Sept. 28 shooting, which did not injure or kill anyone, was due to disputes about money but said it's too early to know a reason for the murder of Osman. Police said in the affidavit filed in court that 185 Pine St., where Osman was murdered, is known among local law enforcement for illegal-narcotics-related incidents.

Murad maintained that most of the gunfire incidents in the past year in Burlington have been the result of interpersonal relationship conflicts involving personal beefs or ego, not disputes over money or drugs. The Sept. 4 Burlington homicide in City Hall Park, however, is believed to be narcotics-related, said Murad.

"Over the past two-and-a-half years as we've seen gunfire increase in Burlington and in the surrounding areas as well, but particularly in the Queen City, drugs has not been a major driver of those, although it has been an ancillary part of participants' lives," Murad said.

Later in the press conference Murad said police are worried that gunfire incidents are increasingly related to narcotics and that the public can report narcotics transactions through their online tip form at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/Police/DrugTipForm or by calling 802-540-2420.

Contact Urban Change Reporter Lilly St. Angelo at lstangelo@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter: @lilly_st_ang

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Sunday homicides may be linked, charges yet to be made in South Burlington investigation

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

Man Faces Second Murder Charge Following Weekend Killings

A South Burlington man was arraigned Thursday on a second murder charge following a pair of fatal shootings over the weekend. Denroy Dasent, 52, is now formally accused of killing Brian K. Billings II at the Swiss Host Motel & Village in South Burlington on Sunday night, a few hours after police say Dasent shot and killed Sheiknoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
South Burlington, VT
State
California State
Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
Chittenden County, VT
Crime & Safety
South Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
County
Chittenden County, VT
WCAX

Dasent charged with murder in South Burlington shooting

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man now faces charges in a shooting death in the city that happened Sunday night. Denroy Dasent, 52, is accused of killing two men-- Sheikhnoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington and Brian Billings in South Burlington at the Swiss Host Motel.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County

MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Diving group finds truck believed to belong to person reported missing in 2006, VSP investigating

DUXBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a truck found in the Winooski River that is believed to belong to a man who was reported missing in 2006. Officials said they were notified of a potential new piece of evidence in the 16-year-old disappearance case of Donald Messier on Wednesday after the group Adventures with Purpose found the truck submerged in the water in Waterbury.
WAITSFIELD, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicides#Murder#Alcohol#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#South Burlington Police#Island Passion
WCAX

Police recover missing man's pickup from Winooski River

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott took the stage Thursday night. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
WINOOSKI, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Rutland convenience stores robbed at knifepoint

Rutland, VT — Two suspects connected to separate robbery incidents in Rutland have been arrested on Wednesday. Court records say that Ashley Lobdell, 25, of Rutland, is accused of robbing the Jolley Mart at 128 Grove Street on September 25. Lobdell allegedly showed a large steak knife to the clerk and demanded cash from the register. Surveillance video was used to identify Lobdell as the robber.
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Violence in the Queen City

Once again the proud Queen City devolves into violence thanks to your “elected” city officials and the “catch and release” policies of your State’s Attorney's Office. First, the voters of Burlington allowed the City Council to “defund” the police over an event that had nothing...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

Robber targets Rutland bank

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a bank in Rutland was robbed on Wednesday morning. It happened at the TD Bank in Rutland late Wednesday morning. The robber told a clerk he had a gun but never showed one. He got cash and took off. Rutland Police say he’s a...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Key suspect in Vermont murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Los Angeles biotech investor pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a transcontinental murder-for-hire conspiracy that led to the 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man. Serhat Gumrukcu, a 39-year-old Turkish citizen, appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington, where he entered the plea to...
nbcboston.com

Man Shot and Killed in Burlington, Vermont Apartment Building: Police

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in a Burlington, Vermont apartment, according to the city's police department. The Burlington Police Department got multiple calls for the shooting on Pine Street at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the agency. BPD and the Burlington Fire Department responded, finding witnesses and a 40-year-old man who was determined to be dead on scene, according to the release.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington roundabout almost ready; what drivers need to know

Schools with high levels of PCBs discovered through mandatory state testing must foot the bill for fixes and additional testing. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How ‘You First’ helps with screening, follow-ups Updated: 5 hours ago. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and advocates are reminding women to get...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Sheldon

SHELDON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Sheldon yesterday. The crash took place in the area of Vermont Route 105 and Colton Road, at around 1:15 p.m. According to the report, Athalie Whitt, 88, of Enosburg, was traveling east and Dennis Loiselle, 79, of Enosburg, was traveling west prior to the crash.
SHELDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested following burglary in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER — Two people from Barre were arrested for a burglary that occurred in East Montpelier. The incident took place at an address on County Road at around 6:20 p.m. Troopers responded to the home and learned that Michael Enman, 50, had forced entry into the home and...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy