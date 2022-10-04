ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Was sloppy loss due to the rain or Texas State? Either way, Spavital wants mistakes fixed

By Keff Ciardello
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAxHq_0iM29LKp00

SAN MARCOS — Last Saturday's 40-13 loss on a rainy field at James Madison has Texas State coach Jake Spavital wanting more from his offense. The Bobcats turned the ball over four times and failed to score on three takeaways by the defense.

"More frustration than anything," Spavital said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. "We talked about fighting all week because that was a quality opponent that we were playing. ... At the end of the day, I thought we rose to the challenge and I thought we played with great effort and great fight, but I thought JMU handled the elements a lot better than we did."

Texas State quarterback Layne Hatcher was 13-of-26 for 140 yards, with one touchdown pass and two interceptions, including a pick six. In his first season with the Bobcats, the Arkansas State transfer is completing 59% of his passes, has thrown for 1,207 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions, including two pick sixes.

Hatcher has taken every snap for the Bobcats despite all five games having been decided by at least 24 points. There are two former Power Five quarterbacks on the roster behind Hatcher — freshman CJ Rogers (Baylor) and sophomore Ty Evans (North Carolina State). The Bobcats "know exactly what we have in the quarterback room," Spavital said.

"At the end of the day, it comes down to winning and losing," Spavital said. "(Hatcher) is 2-3. It's about him responding this week and see what we can do to get this offense and this team in a position to win."

Two starting offensive linemen — left tackle Dalton Cooper and center Russell Baker — left the loss to James Madison with injuries, forcing the Bobcats to move linemen around. Richard West went from right tackle to Cooper's left spot, while Alex Costilla moved from left guard to right tackle. Silas Robinson came off the bench to play center.

“There were a lot of injuries that occurred,” Spavital said. “There were some things that we were working through. (Offensive line coach Brian Hamilton) and I talk about this all the time. You call it musical chairs, but we call it a contingency plan of moving guys around so we can find our best offensive line in the game."

Neither Cooper's nor Baker's injuries were serious, Spavital said, but both will be considered game-time decisions for Saturday's home game with Appalachian State. Calvin Hill, the Bobcats' leading rusher, also left last week's game and also will be a game-time decision along with tight ends Micah Hilts and Tyler Huff and wide receiver Julian Ortega-Jones.

Fellow receiver Rontavius Groves has missed the last two games but also is considered a game-time decision this week. Right guard Evan Lovell made his season debut in a limited capacity after injuring his foot in fall camp.

Saturday's game

Appalachian State at Texas State, 6 p.m., ESPN+, 89.9

Comments / 0

Related
seguintoday.com

Prepare for a Seguin Showdown

(Seguin) – Guadalupe County does not have to wait until Thursday to enjoy some live action in the rodeo arena. This year, bull riders will get started one day early as the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo presents the BBR Backyard Bull Riding event. Tonight’s BBR event is dubbed “Where Legends Begin: 2022 Tour Open to the World.”
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Marcos, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
San Marcos, TX
Sports
San Marcos, TX
Football
KVUE

KVUE names Hunter Williams as chief meteorologist

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has named current Daybreak meteorologist Hunter Williams as its next chief meteorologist. "What makes Hunter special is his work ethic. He’s the first person in and the last person off when severe weather hits. Hunter has seen how weather can impact Central Texans in an instant. He’s constantly looking ahead with the forecast because he understands how important it is to keep everyone informed, down to the second," KVUE News Director Christina Ginn said.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most

There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Spavital
Person
Calvin Hill
Person
Russell Baker
Person
James Madison
KTSA

Gas prices in San Antonio, Texas now going up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The days of falling gas prices in Texas may be over, at least for some time. According to AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Antonio is now $3.13, which is eight cents more than what it was just a week ago. This week’s average price is 33 cents more than what it was a year ago, but also $1.56 cheaper than the record high average price of $4.69 posted June 13, 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Grandma’s Greens Open in Georgetown, TX!

Owned and operated by Judi Rhodes, the business focuses on growing and selling microgreens. “I have been into vegetable and flower gardening and healthy foods as long as I can remember. Having my hands in the dirt is second nature to me as all of my children and friends can attest to,” Judi Rhodes told Hello Georgetown. “So, growing these healthy microgreens is an absolutely perfect fit for me!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas State#Bobcats#Appalachian State#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Jmu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier

AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
AUSTIN, TX
schulenburgsticker.com

Four VFDs battle blaze in Flatonia

A massive fire in the City of Flatonia which started on Monday morning, Oct. 3 destroyed a residence at 113 W. South Main St. At 11:15 a.m., Flatonia Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the building, which formerly housed Flatonia Community Clinic as an affiliate of Colorado-Fayette Medical Center. It was purchased by Gary Hoover in February 2017 and he has resided there since March 2017.Sitting…
FLATONIA, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy