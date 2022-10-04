ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodwill launches online venture GoodwillFinds

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Secondhand shopping received a digital jolt Tuesday when Goodwill launched GoodwillFinds, its first dedicated online marketplace.

According to The Associated Press, GoodwillFinds will make roughly 100,000 donated clothing, toys and houseware items available for online purchase, while expanding the 120-year-old nonprofit’s internet presence that was previously limited to auction sites like ShopGoodwill.com or individual stores selling donations online via eBay and Amazon.

The move will allow Goodwill to compete more directly with online resellers Poshmark Inc. and RealReal Inc., “secondhand sites where resale has become sport to shoppers hunting luxury brands to flip for profit,” Bloomberg reported.

According to the business news site, GoodwillFinds is “chock full of unique high-end finds like a retro red patent leather Gucci bag selling for $499.99, black suede Prada shoes priced at $220.00 and a Burberry sapphire crystal Swiss watch up for grabs at $230.85.”

According to Fortune, the secondhand clothing industry is expected to rake in $77 billion by 2025, with the number of first-time secondhand clothes buyers jumping by 33 million people in 2020, alone.

Goodwill currently operates an estimated 3,300 brick-and-mortar resale stores across the United States and Canada, Fortune reported.

“Goodwill has built a legacy of strengthening communities through the power of work,” Steve Preston, CEO of Goodwill Industries International, said in a prepared statement, adding, “GoodwillFinds furthers that mission through a modern online shopping experience — backed by a century-old philosophy — to harness resale with purpose.”

According to AP, Goodwill donations generated more than $5.4 billion for the organization in 2021.

Although GoodwillFinds is a separate entity from Goodwill Industries International Inc., the spinoff venture is expected to support the larger organization by helping fund its community-based programs across the U.S., which provides professional training, job placement and youth mentorship.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

