Lima News
Reminisce: Justus a man of many talents
Charles W. Justus was born in Massillon in 1863, moved with his family to Shawnee Township as a child and grew up on a farm near the intersection of Shawnee and Fort Amanda roads. As a young boy, he left the farm with his brother, Louis, to, in the words of his grandson, Kenneth Justus, “walk into Lima to seek his fortune.”
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October. Learn more about downtown Lima’s fascinating, and sometimes spooky, past while learning more about the area’s historic buildings with Downtown Lima Inc.’s popular Lantern Tours, starting at ArtSpace in Lima, on 65 Town Square. Walking tours are $30. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3yckIU7.
Lima News
Portion of Reservoir Road to close Wednesday
LIMA — Reservoir Road between Cool and Thayer Roads will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, according to the Allen County Engineer’s Office. The closure will allow for roadway paving. Emergency vehicles and school transportation will still have access during the closure.
Lima News
Wanted: Veterans Day tribute
Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and The Lima News is interested in hearing from our readers for a special publication, “Salute to Veterans.” We are seeking stories from people who are in active service as well as those who served in the past. We also welcome families to share their thoughts on what their loved one’s service meant to them.
Lima News
Queen’s Cartoonists bring multimedia performance to Lima
LIMA — While many acts have come and gone from Lima’s Veterans Memorial Civic Center, this next one promises to be unique. The Queen’s Cartoonists will bring their multimedia act, featuring live jazz music set to classic cartoons at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, and band leader Joel Pierson has been looking forward to it for a while.
Lima News
Barbaro to play Findlay’s Marathon Center
FINDLAY — Fall might be the perfect time of year for more than a few upcoming acts around the area, none more so than traditional Americana band Barbaro, which is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay. When...
Lima News
Roundup: Ottawa-Glandorf clinches WBL girls soccer crown
Ottawa-Glandorf clinched the Western Buckeye League championship with a 11-0 girls high school soccer victory Tuesday night against Defiance. Makenna Siefker had four goals and an assist, Myka Aldrich had three goals, Bri Douglass had a goal and three assists, Clara Beach had a goal and two assists, Lily Haselman had two assists, Mackenzie Recker and Maya Heringhaus each had a tally and Karsyn Erford had an assist.
Lima News
School delays for Tuesday, Oct. 4
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Tuesday:. Ada schools: Two-hour delay. Hardin Northern schools: Two-hour delay. Kenton schools: Two-hour delay. Minster schools: Two-hour delay. Upper Scioto Valley schools: Two-hour delay. Waynesfield-Goshen schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.
