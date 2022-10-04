Read full article on original website
NASA releases dramatic new photos of asteroid strike
NASA on Thursday released pictures of this week’s asteroid strike taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.
CNBC
Northrop Grumman exec says SpaceX's Starship rocket has 'awesome' potential but 'not there yet'
PARIS — The leader of a Northrop Grumman subsidiary that's working with Elon Musk's SpaceX sees exciting potential in the private space venture's massive Starship rockets, but warned the industry should temper expectations until it hits key milestones. Northrop Grumman has an agreement with SpaceX to launch robotic spacecraft...
NASA's flying telescope is coming to the end of its mission but leaves a strong science legacy
Since 2014, SOFIA has been cruising through the night skies around the world, looking at the cosmos, but that mission ends this week.
US Space Force's new telescope will detect and track faint objects in deep space
The Space Surveillance Telescope (SST), a military telescope capable of detecting and tracking faint objects in the sky, has now been declared to be capable of initial operations by the Australian Department of Defense and U.S. Space Force, an organizational press release said. With the rampant increase in space-based technologies,...
click orlando
NASA, SpaceX push Crew-5 launch back because of Ian
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX and NASA plan to launch the next crewed mission to the International Space Station next week, but it’s being pushed back a few days because of Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The four members of the...
US Navy's latest and most advanced aircraft carrier deploys for first time
The US Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier left on its first deployment Tuesday from Norfolk, Virginia, designed to put the ship through its paces and exercise with allies in North America and Europe.
SpaceX postpones Monday rocket launch at Vandenberg SFB
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with another batch of Starlink satellites could be launched Tuesday at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
scitechdaily.com
Expedition 68 Officially Begins on Space Station – SpaceX Crew Swap Planned
The Expedition 68 mission is officially underway aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with seven astronauts and cosmonauts living and working together. The crew swaps aren’t finished yet as four SpaceX Crew-5 members count down to their upcoming launch to the orbiting laboratory. Commander Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
NASA's DART mission successfully slams into an asteroid
A NASA spacecraft deliberately crashed into a tiny asteroid on Monday. The collision between the DART spacecraft and the asteroid Dimorphos happened at 7:14 p.m. ET in humanity's first test of asteroid deflection technology.
NASA astronauts, cosmonaut dock with ISS after launch on SpaceX Crew Dragon
--- A four-person crew of astronauts and a cosmonaut arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday, completing a 29-hour trek in a SpaceX capsule that began in Florida. At 5:01 p.m. EDT, Crew Dragon made contact with the space-facing port of the station's Harmony module, then began securing itself...
Gizmodo
Telescope in Chile Spots Huge Debris Trail from NASA's Asteroid Crash Test
Last week, NASA’s DART spacecraft intentionally crashed into Dimorphos, a petite moonlet orbiting the larger asteroid Didymos. Now, a telescope on the ground in Chile has imaged the massive plume created by the impact in the days following the encounter. The crash was a planetary defense test; NASA is...
scitechdaily.com
Russian Cosmonauts Undock From Space Station and Return to Earth
Yesterday, September 29, the Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 3:34 a.m. EDT (12:34 a.m. PDT), carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov back to Earth. Expedition 68 officially began onboard the station at the time of undocking. Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
Nanoracks tests tech to slice up space junk in orbit for 1st time
A robotic arm softened up metal in space in an aim to address the growing space debris problem.
Gizmodo
NASA Tests Gigantic Slingshot for Hurling Objects Into Space
A recent demonstration by alternative launch provider SpinLaunch suggests payloads containing sensitive equipment can endure the tremendous G-forces generated by the company’s suborbital accelerator. More than 150 partners, government officials, and industry enthusiasts gathered at Spaceport America in the Jornada del Muerto desert of New Mexico to watch the...
NASA and SpaceX are looking for a way to restore Hubble’s orbit
NASA and SpaceX are working on a study that could lead to new missions to restore Hubble’s orbit. The space telescope has been running since 1990. Throughout its over 30 years of service, Hubble has received five servicing missions designed to help boost the telescope’s orbit and keep it working at optimum levels. The last service mission, though, was in 2009.
SpaceX Makes History with Astronaut Launch to Space Station
Hawthorne-based SpaceX launched four astronauts on a journey to the International Space Station Wednesday, including the first Russian cosmonaut to travel aboard one of the company's capsules and the first Native American woman to ever fly into space.
SpaceX still on track to launch Crew-5 astronaut mission for NASA Wednesday
The Crew-5 astronaut mission is on target to launch Wednesday (Oct. 5), provided SpaceX and NASA clear up three minor issues.
satnews.com
SpinLaunch completes milestone Flight Test 10 + launches payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University + Outpost
SpinLaunch has announced the results of their tenth successful Flight Test of its Suborbital Accelerator from Spaceport America, New Mexico. The flight test, which occurred on September 27, 2022, demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with SpinLaunch’s launch environment, and provided critical flight data, as all payloads were flown and recovered successfully.
CNET
Firefly Alpha Rocket Makes It to Orbit on Second Try
Firefly Aerospace's long journey to orbit has finally been realized, but the company hopes its longer trajectory deeper into space is just getting started. Firefly took a big leap forward early Saturday in its quest to follow in the footsteps of SpaceX and Rocket Lab by launching its Alpha rocket with a number of small satellites on board from Vandenberg Space Force Base along the coast of central California.
SpaceX Crew Dragon launch takes Russian cosmonaut, NASA crewmates on flight to space station
Despite deteriorating East-West relations, a Russian cosmonaut joined two NASA crewmates and a Japanese space veteran for launch aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Wednesday, kicking off a day-long flight to the International Space Station. Wearing futuristic SpaceX pressure suits, Anna Kikina, Russia's only active-duty female cosmonaut, Crew 5 Dragon...
