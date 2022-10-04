Read full article on original website
A Gamer Of The Last Of Us Part 1 Discovers A Fantastic Feature For The Game’s Axe When It Is On The Verge Of Cracking After Repeated Use
The incredibly realistic wear and tear the game’s axe undergoes as the player approaches the game’s conclusion is something to marvel at. Someone who has played the first part of The Last of Us has observed the game’s axe. In games, programmers occasionally hide a few surprises for players willing to look closely; these are usually the most rewarding to uncover. Those who play The Last of Us: Part 1 with wide-open eyes will find several easter eggs.
Does Overwatch 2 have a story mode?
The free-to-play early access of Overwatch 2 officially launches today on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, allowing players to dive into the updated world of heroes first presented in 2016. Part of Blizzard’s approach with this sequel has been to build upon the expansive lore of Overwatch. Between animations,...
PlayStation might bring its live-service games straight to PC
Most PlayStation exclusives will take at least a year to launch on PC, but live-service games are "possibly" an exception
The Hitman Developer Has Assured Stadia Users That It Is Working On A Method To Upload Game Saves
After the announcement that Google will be closing down its cloud gaming service Stadia, several developers, such as IO Interactive, Ubisoft, and Bungie, have stated that they are already looking into how to enable players to move their progress from the cloud gaming service onto other stations. IO Interactive was...
The upcoming Xbox games to expect in 2022 and 2023 – from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 to High on Life
The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s most powerful gaming console to date, as well as featuring on our list of favourite consoles to play in 2022. Now that the stock situation appears to have calmed down for console hunters, the good news is there is a burgeoning library of games with even more titles set to appear on the horizon.Despite this, there have still been frequent delays to games’ development, meaning some titles are still a few months away. So we’ve put together an up-to-date list of when you can play some of your favourites. Whether you’re looking for the...
Open World Hulk Game in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Perfect on Next-Gen Game Consoles
The Incredible Hulk game was released on the PS2 / PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 back in 2008, but TeaserPlay felt like it needed an update, which resulted in this concept trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. This action-adventure game has players controlling the Hulk in an open world recreation of Manhattan. As you progress through the game, various attacks and abilities are unlocked.
The next Call of Duty by Sledgehammer Games could be a return to jetpacks
A new report claims that Sledgehammer Games will be returning to the Advanced Warfare franchise in its next Call of Duty title. Ralph Valve, with a track record of being correct on previous reports including Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, claims in his report that its next title will be Advanced Warfare 2. This would mark a departure from the studio’s two previous titles that were set in World War II.
10 Wii U Games to Buy Before the Wii U eShop Closes
All good things must come to an end. And sadly, this is about to be the case for Nintendo's Wii U eShop. The Wii U eShop will close for good in March 2023 and will take with it many games that still have a lot of life to give. Many...
Does Currency Carry Over to Overwatch 2?
Players who amassed Overwatch Credits in the original Overwatch will be wondering if the currency carries over to Overwatch 2. With the launch of Overwatch 2 many players have encountered numerous problems, largely related to server issues and bugs. From "Unexpected Server Errors" to missing cosmetics, players have been left feeling a bit confused. One thing that many are keen to find out is whether or not their currency from the original Overwatch carries over now that the game is officially dead.
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
How to fix the “different version of ‘Overwatch'” issue in ‘Overwatch 2’
Overwatch 2 launched last night (October 4), however it’s not been an entirely smooth release. Currently, a message reading “player is in a different version of Overwatch” is making it difficult to play the sequel with pals – here’s how to fix it. If the...
Overwatch 2 backtracks on decision to track players via their phones
OVERWATCH 2 has had a troubled launch as developer Blizzard decides to roll back the requirement to enter your phone number before playing. Players are struggling to enter a match following several cyber attacks, which have seen queues reach over 50k players. Many have even complained that once in the...
First Look at Legend of Vox Machina's Chaotic Season 2, With Season 3 Just Announced
When Critical Role’s first season of The Legend of Vox Machina premiered earlier this year, the heroes were going through the growing pains of being a recently formed adventuring party. By the time everything had wrapped up and the group was returning home after killing the Briarwoods, everyone had leveled up and the experience made them become a better team, if not a stronger family.
Amouranth has so many gifted Twitch subs her emotes are completely broken
Streaming sensation Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa’s Twitch emotes may have broken the site, and the OnlyFans star is looking for answers. Amouranth is one of the most popular female streamers on the internet today, beating out household names such as Valkyrae and Pokimane to earn the crown. Unfortunately,...
Despite Rockstar’s Lack Of Formal Announcement Of Red Dead Redemption 3, An AI Image Has Given Fans An Exciting Look At The Game’s Potential New Protagonist
An AI generator has imagined the character of Red Dead Redemption 3, and they look strangely appealing. Rockstar has yet to confirm a follow-up to Red Dead Redemption, but with the success of Grand Theft Auto 6, fans have high hopes that the developer will return to the series. There...
New PlayStation service has a hidden invite-only tier
PlayStation is currently in the process of rolling out its brand new loyalty scheme, PlayStation Stars. By completing relatively simple tasks, players can earn PSN wallet funds, select PlayStation Store products, digital collectibles and perhaps most controversially, improved customer service. If you’re located in Asia (including Japan), you should already...
Xbox May Make Big Change to Series X|S Quick Resume Feature
Xbox may be making a big change to the Quick Resume feature on Xbox Series X|S. When the Xbox Series X|S was released in 2020, it wasn't as obvious of a leap as the PlayStation 5. Unlike the Sony console, it had the same UI, a slightly refined controller, and some other small tweaks, but the biggest changes were mostly within the hardware of the console so it could be extremely powerful. It didn't have the traditional fan fare of a brand new console with flashy new features and gimmicks, but there was one really notable addition that has been a bit of a game changer: Quick Resume. The feature allows players to essentially have a queue of games that save where you left off and you can return to them later, even if it has been months and you've played other games since then.
Red Dead Redemption 2 fan with nearly 6,000 hours on Stadia begs Rockstar for character transfer
One player is particularly distraught over the news of Stadia's shutdown
Shiba Eternity Game Is Now Live Worldwide on Android and iOS
Shiba Eternity, Shiba Inu’s collectible card game, has gone live across the world on both Android and iOS devices, according to an official announcement. Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama says that he will be focused on finishing up a comprehensive players guide for the game. As reported by U.Today, some...
