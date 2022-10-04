Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Related
My Apology to the Gentleman I Almost Karate Chopped at Apple Cinemas in Saco, Maine
First off, let me start off by saying that I know it is not nice to almost karate chop someone. Also, I do not actually know karate, so if I did hit you, it probably wouldn't have been any good. I know that is not much of an apology (and...
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back
Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
Maine food writer shares list of the best things he’s eaten in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — Every three months or so, Joe Ricchio — a food and travel writer and the host of the Food Coma podcast — comes into the 207 studio to talk about good things to eat. As we were kicking around ideas for possible topics for...
The Insider Guide To Damariscotta Pumpkinfest
One of the most loved, and most unique, events in New England is the Pumpkinfest in Damariscotta, Maine. The event is a celebration of America's favorite, and most versatile, gourd. Right? Thing of all the uses for the pumpkin - pie, soup, jack-o-lanterns, projectile (for punkin' chunkin'), and more. Not to mention that it is the unofficial symbol of fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
Despite Near-Tragedy, Weekend Maine Motorcycle Ride Was an Unreal Experience
It could've been bad. It could've been so bad. Thankfully, it wasn't. More on that later. This past Saturday was not only my first-ever Bikers for Boobies -- an annual motorcycle ride to raise money for Maine Cancer Foundation and help our local neighbors and family members in their cancer battle -- but also my first-ever motorcycle ride in general. And while I wasn't on a bike, I was still part of the massive motorcade, following behind the bikes in my truck along with a couple other trucks and SUVs.
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
Mainers learn more about life and death planning
FREEPORT, Maine — The aging process can bring up a lot of questions for Mainers across the state. It's well-known Maine has the oldest population in the country, so there's an emphasis on helping older people in Vacationland. Maine Senior Guide began hosting Successful Aging expos about 10 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Nearly 8,000 cruise ship passengers sail into Portland Tuesday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two cruise ships docked in Portland on Tuesday and a third is expected on Wednesday. Passengers will pour into the city, bringing foot traffic similar to a July weekend. We could call it the three Ls of fall in Maine: lobster, leaf peeping, and lighthouses. That’s what...
After months of rehabilitation, pair of loon chicks released into wild
GRAY, Maine — "Rogue intruder" loons encroaching on their parents' breeding area this summer left two common loon chicks in deep trouble. Luckily they were rescued by the Little Sebago Loon Monitoring & Conservation Program and taken to Avian Haven Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center. Hatched nearly three weeks apart...
boothbayregister.com
PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!
Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
Pumpkinfest honors young grower and family with scholarship to train EMTs
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — Giant pumpkins bring smiles, sometimes laughs, and sometimes surprised shakes of the head. At the annual Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta, giant pumpkins bring thousands—likely tens of thousands—of tourists to town over the October holiday weekend, to view the thousand pound pumpkins transformed into art, and even boats.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New non-traditional 24/7 shelter, 'Elena's Way,' to open in Portland in mid-October
PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street's new 24/7 shelter is set to open on Oct. 11 as a non-traditional model to help people struggling to find stable housing. "Elena's Way" will offer 40 beds as permanent spaces for people experiencing homelessness. Staff will target those who either cannot or will not stay in the city's shelters, such as those with mental health and substance use disorders, to live at the shelter.
WMTW
Former Mainers experience Hurricane Ian's wrath, duplex left severely damaged
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A former South Portland newspaper columnist now living in Florida has experienced first-hand the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Jim Sanville returned to his rented duplex in Cape Coral, just outside of Fort Myers, a few days after the storm to find it was severely damaged and most of his belongings were ruined.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk
When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
Neighbors chip in to help Berwick couple rebuild their home and business
BERWICK, Maine — Michele Sturgis waved her hands with excitement as the big crane lifted the first heavy roof truss into place. It was the next big step, and a step closer, to having a new home. It's been a long, two-year wait. Michele and Arron Sturgis had a...
Portland clears homeless camp in Deering Oaks Park
PORTLAND, Maine — A front-end loader and men in yellow vests served as a morning alarm on Tuesday for people experiencing homelessness who were camping in Deering Oaks Park. Karen Orr is a nondenominational pastor and said she was a liaison for the homelessness outreach nonprofit Preble Street. She was making her regular rounds when she came upon the scene, as she comes down each Tuesday morning with sleeping bags and other supplies for those who need them.
Portsmouth police searching for missing NH teen
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen walking away from Portsmouth High School around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 26. According to a Facebook post from Portsmouth police on Tuesday, Davyn Hanson, 15, is described as having brown eyes...
WMTW
Westbrook woman's murder still a mystery 35 years later in Maine cold case
WESTBROOK, Maine — The family of Alice Hawkes has searched for answers to her murder for 35 years. In 2011, we spoke with the family, who said they will never give up until Alice’s killer is brought to justice. Though all unsolved homicides remain open in the state...
WGME
U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0