Portland, ME

I-95 FM

Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back

Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
FREEPORT, ME
92 Moose

The Insider Guide To Damariscotta Pumpkinfest

One of the most loved, and most unique, events in New England is the Pumpkinfest in Damariscotta, Maine. The event is a celebration of America's favorite, and most versatile, gourd. Right? Thing of all the uses for the pumpkin - pie, soup, jack-o-lanterns, projectile (for punkin' chunkin'), and more. Not to mention that it is the unofficial symbol of fall.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Seacoast Current

A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
RANDOLPH, ME
94.9 HOM

Despite Near-Tragedy, Weekend Maine Motorcycle Ride Was an Unreal Experience

It could've been bad. It could've been so bad. Thankfully, it wasn't. More on that later. This past Saturday was not only my first-ever Bikers for Boobies -- an annual motorcycle ride to raise money for Maine Cancer Foundation and help our local neighbors and family members in their cancer battle -- but also my first-ever motorcycle ride in general. And while I wasn't on a bike, I was still part of the massive motorcade, following behind the bikes in my truck along with a couple other trucks and SUVs.
B98.5

The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret

One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers learn more about life and death planning

FREEPORT, Maine — The aging process can bring up a lot of questions for Mainers across the state. It's well-known Maine has the oldest population in the country, so there's an emphasis on helping older people in Vacationland. Maine Senior Guide began hosting Successful Aging expos about 10 years...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Nearly 8,000 cruise ship passengers sail into Portland Tuesday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two cruise ships docked in Portland on Tuesday and a third is expected on Wednesday. Passengers will pour into the city, bringing foot traffic similar to a July weekend. We could call it the three Ls of fall in Maine: lobster, leaf peeping, and lighthouses. That’s what...
PORTLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!

Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
EDGECOMB, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

New non-traditional 24/7 shelter, 'Elena's Way,' to open in Portland in mid-October

PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street's new 24/7 shelter is set to open on Oct. 11 as a non-traditional model to help people struggling to find stable housing. "Elena's Way" will offer 40 beds as permanent spaces for people experiencing homelessness. Staff will target those who either cannot or will not stay in the city's shelters, such as those with mental health and substance use disorders, to live at the shelter.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk

When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
WISCASSET, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland clears homeless camp in Deering Oaks Park

PORTLAND, Maine — A front-end loader and men in yellow vests served as a morning alarm on Tuesday for people experiencing homelessness who were camping in Deering Oaks Park. Karen Orr is a nondenominational pastor and said she was a liaison for the homelessness outreach nonprofit Preble Street. She was making her regular rounds when she came upon the scene, as she comes down each Tuesday morning with sleeping bags and other supplies for those who need them.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portsmouth police searching for missing NH teen

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen walking away from Portsmouth High School around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 26. According to a Facebook post from Portsmouth police on Tuesday, Davyn Hanson, 15, is described as having brown eyes...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WGME

U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024

LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

