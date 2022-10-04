Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
IGN
Which Nintendo Franchise Should Get a Movie After Mario?
Mario has once again made the jump into movies, and while the verdict is still out if it will top the 1993 movie (let's be honest the bar is set pretty low here), it's still just one of the many games crossing over into the entertainment space. In the last few years, we've got movies for Mortal Kombat, Uncharted, two Sonic films, and more. Several TV shows are also coming soon based on the The Last of Us, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn properties.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect crashes Twitch cosplay stream in hilarious unofficial return
Twitch viewers were left glued to their screens during a cosplay stream after banned star Dr Disrespect appeared with a perfect (yet unofficial) cameo. The Doc has been banned on the Amazon-owned platform since June 2020, and the reason for his channel being deleted has never actually surfaced. In March...
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Arc Commander Havok Figure Set for Collector Con Launch
Hasbro just finished launching a huge wave of Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures during Pulse Con 2022, but they needed to keep some figures in reserve for NYCC 2022 / Walmart's latest Collector Con event, which takes place on October 6th and 7th. We already knew that a couple of Andor Black Series figures will launch during Collector Con, and we now know that they will be joined by this Vintage Collection Arc Commander Havok inspired by the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.
Chainsaw Man release schedule: when is episode 1 airing on Crunchyroll?
Here's when and where to watch the Chainsaw Man premiere
PlayStation Launches Controversial New Loyalty Scheme Next Month
Back in July, PlayStation officially announced PlayStation Stars - a brand new loyalty scheme. PlayStation Stars will essentially allow players to earn exclusive digital collectibles, PSN wallet funds, and select PlayStation Store products. The scheme is totally free and whilst there’ll be a variety of challenges, some are as simple as opening up a single game. We now finally know when the scheme is launching, and it’s soon.
NME
‘Humankind’ is free to play this weekend as its expansion gets November release date
In celebration of Humankind’s first expansion getting a November release date, the game can be played for free this weekend. Humankind, the historical strategy game from developer Amplitude Studios, is available to play for free on Steam now, and will remain so until Monday, October 10. And if you want to keep playing after that, the game is currently available for 50 per cent off as part of the Sega Megamix Sale.
Sonic Frontiers: Everything we know so far
Sonic Frontiers gameplay impressions, release date, platforms, and more
Digital Trends
Like a Dragon: Ishin release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
The series formerly known as Yakuza, now unified with the Japanese name of Like a Dragon, has had an interesting relationship in terms of its western releases. The first game was heavily marketed and featured a cast of high-profile voice actors, including Mark Hamill. After that game’s poor performance, the following games ditched the English cast and simultaneous release. While we would still get those mainline games eventually, two spinoff titles never made it out of Japan.
Polygon
Final Fantasy, Assassin’s Creed coming to Magic: The Gathering in 2024
Magic: The Gathering will welcome characters from Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed in 2024 through Wizards of the Coast’s Universes Beyond intiative. Wizards’ president Cynthia Williams made the announcement live during Hasbro’s Investor Day 2022 presentation. Announced in 2021, Universes Beyond is Wizards’ way of bringing...
ComicBook
Nintendo Officially Launches Nintendo Pictures
Nintendo has officially launched Nintendo Pictures, a new wholly owned subsidiary that will "focus on the development of visual content utilizing Nintendo IP." Previously named Dynamo Pictures, the acquisition of the animation studio and plan for its future was initially announced by Nintendo earlier this year, and it would seem that it has now closed.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Gets Ready for Harribel's Anime Return
Bleach will be coming back for new episodes after many years of waiting, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for Tier Harribel's return! Fans have been wanting to see more of Bleach's anime ever since the original adaptation was cut short because it also meant that Tite Kubo's final manga arc never got its proper anime due. Many of the series' biggest moments, fights, and character returns were kept out of the anime's original run, and seeing all of that in full is why Bleach's anime comeback is the most highly anticipated franchise return of the year as a whole.
