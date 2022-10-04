ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridge Spring, SC

1 shot, 1 charged after argument turns into shootout outside Ridge Spring store

By Joey Gill
WJBF
 2 days ago

RIDGE SPRING, S.C. (WJBF) — A man is recovering and another man has been charged following a shootout at a convenience store in Ridge Spring.

Investigators responded to a call of a shooting at the Ridge Spring Convenience Store on Sunday, Oct. 2. When they arrived, it was determined both the victim and the suspect had left the scene. The victim was later dropped off at EMS headquarters where he was transported to an area hospital and is undergoing medical treatment.

It was found that the victim and the suspect, Jimmie Maurice Merritt, traded gunfire with each other following an argument outside the store. Investigators located multiple shell casings at the scene.

Merritt was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is currently housed at the Saluda County Detention Center.

There is no word on the victim’s current condition, as well as whether or not the victim will face charges.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convenience Store#Violent Crime#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

