Driver found dead in car pulled from Wake Forest creek
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Andres Pop Chiquival, 28, of Wake Forest, died Thursday morning when he crashed his car into a Wake Forest creek. Chiquival and his 2009 Chevrolet were pulled from the water just before noon. The State Highway Patrol said speed may have been a factor in...
cbs17
1 dead after car crashes, plunges into water near Wake Forest, state troopers say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car that plunged into a body of water after crashing near a bridge in Wake Forest has been reported dead by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. State troopers said the single-car wreck took place Thursday morning at approximately 7:48...
After 100 mph chase, driver crashes into state trooper in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. A deputy at the scene told WRAL News a Spring Hope police officer and a Nash County deputy were conducting random traffic stops on U.S. 64. One driver they tried to stop sped away toward Raleigh, leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
Crews working to pull car from pond near Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Dozens of first responders on Thursday worked to pull a vehicle from deep water in the Wake Forest area. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Mitchell Mill Road and Medlin Woods Road at 8:15 a.m., where a boat was being used for a possible water rescue in the Watkins Pond.
1 arrested after nearly 20-mile high-speed car chase into Durham, deputies say
During the chase, the driver kept speeding and "even passed a Durham EMS unit in a no passing zone," deputies said.
WRAL
Trooper involved in crash, 100 mph chase with fugitive
RALEIGH, N.C. — A speeding fugitive on Thursday crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Poole Road in Raleigh. The chase started in Nash County and ended in a crash after 2 a.m. near New Hope Road. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, a police...
WRAL
Driver hits sprinkler line in Raleigh parking deck
Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of the parking deck, which partially collapsed, dropping pieces of insulation and debris in the parking area. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of the parking deck, which partially collapsed, dropping pieces of insulation and debris in the parking area.
Crash that closed I-95 for 7 hours possibly caused by repaving, NC trooper says
"We believe that roadway surface conditions may have something to do with it," NC Trooper M.C. Raynor said.
cbs17
1 stabbed in Durham, scene active, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in Durham Wednesday evening, police said. On Wednesday shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department said one adult male was stabbed at 100 Core Street, which is the LC Brier Creek apartment complex. Police did not mention the extent of...
cbs17
Raleigh shooting victim walks into hospital for treatment, police investigating: officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Wednesday evening in Raleigh and walked into a hospital for treatment, police said. On Wednesday evening shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said a man was shot in the lower leg in a southeast Raleigh parking lot. Police said the victim was...
Big mess: Amazon driver hits roof of parking deck at Raleigh apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amazon delivery van on Tuesday hit a sprinkler line inside a Raleigh parking deck, creating a big mess. The crash occurred before 9:30 p.m. in the parking deck at 616 at the Village Apartments near Village District. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of...
WRAL
Man dies when car plows into creek
A car plowed into a creek at Mitchell Mill Road and Medlin Woods Road in Wake Forest. A car plowed into a creek at Mitchell Mill Road and Medlin Woods Road in Wake Forest. Reporter: Adam OwensPhotographer: Curt TremperWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
cbs17
CAUGHT: 2 arrested for robbing 5 businesses in Orange County, deputies say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested separately on Monday and Wednesday in connection with several robberies throughout the county, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crimes took place between Sept. 12 and Sept. 28 between midnight and 5 a.m. Deputies...
cbs17
Construction of $1B Fayetteville loop project continues as work shifts to Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A four year project to widen eight miles of road on I-95 could start in a matter of weeks. The transportation department says the project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety. The project is part of the...
cbs17
Moore County at odds with NCDOT as widening project could bring traffic 80 feet from front door of elementary school
SEVEN LAKES, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation needs a portion of the property West End Elementary School sits on to widen North Carolina Route 211. The school system declined $180,000 NCDOT offered for the property. According to the Moore County Board of Education, the expansion...
cbs17
Durham Fire Department holding special ‘housing ceremony’ for engine expected to ‘become one of busiest’
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham’s new Fire Engine 1 will be welcomed home this Sunday in its own special ceremony. Engine 1 is the last of seven new units that will go into service in 2022. The city said it will primarily serve downtown Durham, making it one of the city’s busiest engines.
cbs17
1 arrested in connection with Moore County bus shooting after juvenile fired gun, deputies say
PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County School Police have concluded its investigation of a Pinecrest High School bus struck by bullets Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m., Pinecrest High School bus No. 53 was struck by a bullet while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads. Police said no one was injured.
WRAL
Construction may have lead to three tractor trailer crashes in Johnston County
The pavement in a Johnston County construction zone was blamed as a contributing factor to 3 crashes on the same day at the exact same spot. The pavement in a Johnston County construction zone was blamed as a contributing factor to 3 crashes on the same day at the exact same spot.
North Carolina school bus with students aboard hit by gunfire, officials say
The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen.
