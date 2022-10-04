ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

After 100 mph chase, driver crashes into state trooper in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. A deputy at the scene told WRAL News a Spring Hope police officer and a Nash County deputy were conducting random traffic stops on U.S. 64. One driver they tried to stop sped away toward Raleigh, leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Accidents
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

Crews working to pull car from pond near Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Dozens of first responders on Thursday worked to pull a vehicle from deep water in the Wake Forest area. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Mitchell Mill Road and Medlin Woods Road at 8:15 a.m., where a boat was being used for a possible water rescue in the Watkins Pond.
WRAL

Trooper involved in crash, 100 mph chase with fugitive

RALEIGH, N.C. — A speeding fugitive on Thursday crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Poole Road in Raleigh. The chase started in Nash County and ended in a crash after 2 a.m. near New Hope Road. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, a police...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Driver hits sprinkler line in Raleigh parking deck

Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of the parking deck, which partially collapsed, dropping pieces of insulation and debris in the parking area. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of the parking deck, which partially collapsed, dropping pieces of insulation and debris in the parking area.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Vape Shop#Traffic Accident#Triangle Town Center#Target#Raleigh Fire Battalion
cbs17

1 stabbed in Durham, scene active, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in Durham Wednesday evening, police said. On Wednesday shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department said one adult male was stabbed at 100 Core Street, which is the LC Brier Creek apartment complex. Police did not mention the extent of...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WRAL

Man dies when car plows into creek

A car plowed into a creek at Mitchell Mill Road and Medlin Woods Road in Wake Forest. A car plowed into a creek at Mitchell Mill Road and Medlin Woods Road in Wake Forest. Reporter: Adam OwensPhotographer: Curt TremperWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
cbs17

1 arrested in connection with Moore County bus shooting after juvenile fired gun, deputies say

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County School Police have concluded its investigation of a Pinecrest High School bus struck by bullets Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m., Pinecrest High School bus No. 53 was struck by a bullet while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads. Police said no one was injured.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy