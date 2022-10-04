Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Court docs: 16-year-old charged with murder in Wildwood Avenue killing; accused of setting up fake drug deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police used witnesses, home surveillance footage and even a location app on a cell phone to corner a 16-year-old accused of shooting another teen during what may have been a fake drug deal this past weekend, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty of killing another in the woods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who took a friend into a wooded area, shot him, then left him to die has been found guilty. An Allen County jury on Thursday convicted Anthony Lopez, Jr., now 42, of Murder and Being a Felon Carrying a Handgun in the April 10 shooting death of William Jeffrey Kintzel, 63, in a wooded area off McCormick Avenue. He was also convicted on a third charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime that could add 20 years on to the sentence of murder at 65 years.
WANE-TV
Teen pleads guilty for role in deadly vape deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of two teens arrested in the shooting death of a man during an apparent vape deal last spring has pleaded guilty. Swar Hit, 16, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of Level 2 felony Robbery related to the shooting death of 21-year-old Luke Borror in the lot of the New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road on April 6.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police bust fentanyl pill ring; 9 arrested, 5 homes raided
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nine people including a juvenile were arrested Thursday after Fort Wayne Police raided five homes in an effort to stop the sale of fentanyl pills. The operation included multiple people selling various pills and some even using a van to make deliveries throughout town, according to the Allen Superior Court documents.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police looking for shooting suspect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit is looking for help identifying a shooting suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the FWPD Detective Bureua at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers, or submit a tip on the anonymous P3 app.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: 16-year-old charged with murder in weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says the teen who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday is now charged with murder. Police were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday evening in response to a...
WOWO News
Man from Fort Wayne among two Aryan Circle members convicted for violent attack
WASHINGTON (Network Indiana): A federal grand jury convicted two members of the Aryan Circle Monday for violent crimes that included assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, William Chunn, 39, of Humble, Texas and Aaron Rentfrow, 40, of Fort Wayne,...
Fox 59
‘The best’ meth: Indiana woman arrested in McDonald’s drive-thru after arranging drug deal, police say
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A woman told police she sold “the best” methamphetamine the Blackford County area had ever seen after her arrest in the drive-thru at a Hartford City McDonald’s. Cassandra Bonewit, 28, faces multiple charges, including dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner IDs victim in Sunday shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a shooting in the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday night. The coroner’s office says that just before 11:30 p.m., several shots were fired at 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza who was inside a car. Esparaza was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WANE-TV
‘It was dark and I did not see them’: Suspect in hit-and-run tried to wipe blood from her vehicle
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman charged in the killing of a 13-year-old who died in a hit-and-run crash in Steuben County this past weekend tried to clean up blood and knock out dents left on her Jeep Liberty in order to conceal her involvement, according to newly released court documents.
wfft.com
Man killed in Wildwood Avenue shooting identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man who was killed in a shooting on Wildwood Avenue on Sunday has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office says the shooting victim is 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza of Fort Wayne. Police say Esparza was in his vehicle when someone fired multiple shots...
WANE-TV
Police investigate shooting on Oliver Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Oliver Street on the city’s southeast side. Police were sent to the area Monday night around 9:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a truck with several bullet holes. They later...
WANE-TV
Allen County Prosecutor: ‘we see more domestic battery than we ever have’
Flowers in the St. Marys River Wednesday to honor domestic battery victims. If Mike McAlexander, Allen County’s chief deputy prosecutor, had to guess, domestic battery is a crime men dominate by at least a three to one margin, if not higher. Because of legislative changes in the last 10...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man convicted for involvement with ‘race-based, violent prison gang’
WASHINGTON, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) says a Fort Wayne man has been convicted for violent crimes committed as part of a race-based prison gang. Court documents say 40-year-old Matthew Rentfrow, aka Mongo, of Fort Wayne and 39-year-old William Glenn Chunn, aka Big Head,...
Two arrested after drugs found in car in Mercer County
The dog alerted to narcotics in the vehicle, and deputies began to search the car. According to the release, deputies found approximately ten grams of suspected fentanyl that Kitchen had attempted to hide.
WANE-TV
Driver killed in rollover crash on Minnich Road ID’d
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was killed in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. along Minnich Road just north of Hoffman Road, three miles north of Hoagland. According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a woman...
WOWO News
One dead after crash in southeast Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday. Officers responded to Minnich Road and Hoffman Road shortly after 9 a.m. On arrival, they found a female pinned under a Chrysler 300, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Initial reports show...
Van Wert woman gets prison time for leaving accident scene
VAN WERT — A Van Wert woman who fled from the scene of an injury accident she caused last November has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield on Sept. 28 sentenced Sherry Ramsey, 46, to up to 6 years prison on each of two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree felonies, for her role in a Nov. 7, 2021 crash at the intersection of Convoy and Richey roads. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. A 12-month sentence for failure to stop after an accident will be served consecutively to the other counts.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crews investigating fatal crash along Minnich Road
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a fatal crash in southeastern Allen County Wednesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of the intersection with Hoffman Road. Crews say the car went off the east side of Minnich Road and went into a corn field before coming to a stop. One person is confirmed dead at this point.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Decatur child, two others injured in morning crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 14-year-old girl was among those injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Adams County. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, around 7:20 Tuesday morning, Cameron Southworth, of Dunkirk, was driving south on CR 200 W and ran a stop sign at the intersection of CR 500 N.
