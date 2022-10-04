ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Rand Paul skips debate with Charles Booker, releases ad instead

WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

Republican Sen. Rand Paul did not debate his Democratic challenger Charles Booker on KET Monday night, instead releasing a video accusing Booker of supporting “violent” political behavior.Booker was on his own during the candidate forum after Paul didn’t respond to an invitation from KET, the statewide public TV network, which traditionally hosts debates in the month before Election Day.During the broadcast, Booker described Paul as “an obstacle and barrier to Kentucky’s progress that needs to be removed,” and said he “stokes racism and division.”“He’s really blowing the dog whistle. Rand Paul wants people to look at the color of my skin instead of my record. That’s why he keeps using those words over and over again,” Booker said.Paul is running for his third six-year term in the Senate.Hours before Booker’s appearance, Paul released a three-minute video showing the senator’s recent violent encounters – a man opened fire on a congressional baseball practice attended by Paul in 2017, and Paul’s former neighbor tackled him later that year, breaking several ribs.The video also included footage from when protesters accosted Paul and his wife Kelley near the White House.In the ad, Paul’s campaign attempts to tie Booker to the incidents.“While Senator Rand Paul has been dealing with violence and threats, his opponent Charles Booker embraces those who have engaged or glorified such violence,” a narrator in the ad states.In the ad, Paul’s campaign also accused Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge of “openly threatening Republicans on social media,” citing a Tweet Elridge posted after this year’s Fancy Farm political picnic responding to anti-LGBTQ statements made by Republicans.Elridge Tweeted that Democrats “won’t take it laying down” and “Please believe you’re gonna f**k around and find out.”On Monday, Elridge responded to the ad, saying the Republican Party “has a dangerous allegiance to violent extremism.”“That Rand Paul is also putting my family in the cross hairs of his political impotence is a bullshit move by a bullshit little man. Whatever polls he’s gotten must mean we’re on the march to victory,” he wrote on Twitter.Paul’s campaign accused Booker of wanting to “defund the police” in the ad.During the broadcast, Booker said he doesn’t want to cut police funding and supports other community safety programs.“That means we work with law enforcement, we work with faith leaders, we work with philanthropy, we work with business, we work with folks on the ground to address the social determinants of health, and actually invest in dealing with the root causes of crime,” he said.Booker pushed for policies to fight climate change, expand health care coverage and defend abortion rights during the televised appearance.When asked about abortion, he said he was committed to protecting the right to privacy for those needing it.“I fully believe that women and the people of Kentucky deserve agency to make decisions over their bodies. And we should not have the government operating as a big brother surveilling in our homes to say that this person should not get health care,” he said.The General Election is on Nov. 8. The register to vote is Oct. 11. You can check your registration on the secretary of state’s website.In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Ex-GOP strategist slams Trump for 'assassination instructions' against McConnell: 'It's beyond the pale. Every Republican ought to be able to say so.'

Conservative pundit Scott Jennings said "every Republican" should be able to disavow former President Donald Trump's "assassination instructions" against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Jennings, a former GOP advisor and McConnell aide, was referring to a Truth Social post from October 1, in which Trump escalated his long-standing feud with...
POTUS
Wave 3

Paul does not attend debate with Booker, Senate candidates issue statements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Educational Television, the statewide public television network, hosted what was supposed to be a forum between incumbent Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Democratic challenger Charles Booker Monday night. However, Paul never responded to the invitation, so the forum was an hour with Booker. WAVE News...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rand Paul
Business Insider

Liz Cheney is the only Republican member of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao— but disapproval among the GOP is growing

A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Rep. Liz Cheney and several former Trump White House aides and advisors have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced former...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Mitch McConnell out of the picture

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's podcast "War Room," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and outlined how she believes voters in Arizona could end his career.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Democratic Party#Republican#Democratic#Senate
Axios

Sen. Mike Lee touts Mike Pence's endorsement in Utah Senate race

Sen. Mike Lee's re-election campaign released a video this week promoting Vice President Mike Pence's endorsement in the closely watched U.S. Senate race versus independent candidate Evan McMullin. Between the lines: Pence's backing of Lee, who is seeking his third Senate term, could prove significant in Utah where many Republicans...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

Donald Trump says Mitch McConnell has a 'death wish' and insults his wife, Elaine Chao, after the senator voiced support for the Electoral Count Act reforms

Donald Trump said Sen. Mitch McConnell has a "death wish" for supporting "Democrat sponsored Bills." He also insulted McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, referring to her as the "China loving wife, Coco Chow." McConnell recently voiced support for changing the way Congress counts electoral votes. In the latest salvo from the...
POTUS
WBKO

Sen. Rand Paul addresses KET debate decline at Scottsville rally

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Election Day is right around the corner, and Senator Rand Paul is hot on the campaign trails. Senator Paul stopped in Scottsville Wednesday at the Solid Grounds Coffee House for a meet-and-greet with his supporters. “We love Rand Paul. We have been a fan for many...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
FOX 13 News

McMullin campaign blasts attack ad as 'lie'

HIGHLAND, Utah — Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin slammed an attack ad against him and his campaign as a "lie." McMullin held a press conference Thursday to refute the claims made in the ad from Club for Growth, a political action committee that supports incumbent U.S. Sen. Mike Lee.
UTAH STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
138K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy