This fall the Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics welcomes Juliet Schor as 2022-23 Wayne Morse Chair. Schor is an economist and sociologist at Boston College who has been studying the sharing and gig economies since 2011. Her research focuses on how labor and consumption can be reimagined so working and spending are more humane experiences now and as firm foundations for sustainable future economies.

EUGENE, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO