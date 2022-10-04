Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uoregon.edu
Researcher who studies the gig economy is new Morse Chair
This fall the Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics welcomes Juliet Schor as 2022-23 Wayne Morse Chair. Schor is an economist and sociologist at Boston College who has been studying the sharing and gig economies since 2011. Her research focuses on how labor and consumption can be reimagined so working and spending are more humane experiences now and as firm foundations for sustainable future economies.
uoregon.edu
African American Workshop and Lecture Series opens Oct. 11
The University of Oregon African American Workshop and Lecture Series kicks off Oct. 11 with a presentation by Vanderbilt University professor Ebony O. McGee. Her lecture “Black, Brown, Bruised: How Racialized STEM Education Stifles Innovation” will highlight both overt and systemic racism in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and the various ripple effects that result.
uoregon.edu
Green Power at the Oregon Center for Electrochemistry
At the Oregon Center for Electrochemistry, University of Oregon students and faculty members research how energy is generated, stored, and transported. And they’re leading the way for sustainable energy. Lean, green, and innovative, the OCE also prepares students for success in a field that’s in high demand for industry....
uoregon.edu
Ballmer Institute offers new careers, hope for kids in need
Youth in America are in crisis. United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called youth mental health one of the most pressing issues of our time, and pediatric health groups have declared a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health. But an extraordinary gift of more than $425 million from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uoregon.edu
Crunching the Numbers with Data Science
Last year, University of Oregon researchers studied one aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic’s disproportionately high impact on Latinx people: participation in testing. They found that combining culturally informed outreach with well-located community testing sites tripled turnout. The project’s success was driven by a university-wide collaboration that included data scientists...
uoregon.edu
National leaders to join UO for academic freedom conference
The University of Oregon will host experts from around the country for a conversation on academic freedom Oct. 14. All are welcome to attend the Academic Freedom and the Public University Conference, and registration for the virtual event is still open. A watch party and reception will be held at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art.
uoregon.edu
Faculty and OAs to receive salary increase early
Interim UO President Patrick Phillips has announced changes to faculty and officer of administration salary increases for the current fiscal year. The increases were effective Oct. 1 rather than Jan. 1, 2023, as originally planned, and will be reflected in the Oct. 31 paychecks, adding three additional months of increased pay. Additionally, the increase for officers of administration will be applied across the board rather than through a merit pool process.
uoregon.edu
Fill your plates and senses with fall Street Faire food and fun
Open air dining is on the menu during the ASUO Street Faire. The gastronomic grazing event brings the University of Oregon community together at the beginning of fall term. Forty new and returning vendors will line East 13th Avenue in the heart of campus, Oct. 12-14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Comments / 0