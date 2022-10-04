ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

He Had Her at ‘Heads Carolina’: Jo Dee Messina Is a Fan of Cole Swindell’s Tribute Hit

By Jim Asker
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Cole Swindell ‘s “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” continues its command on Billboard ‘s Country Airplay chart, becoming his first four-week No. 1 on the survey (dated Oct. 8).

The song is an ode to Jo Dee Messina ‘s No. 2-peaking 1996 debut hit “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” Swindell wrote his latest leader (of eight total) with Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett, with additional credit belonging to Tim Nichols and Mark D. Sanders, who penned Messina’s song.

Related

Cole Swindell Claims New Career Best Atop Country Airplay Chart With 'She Had Me at Heads Carolina'

10/04/2022

“I knew when we started writing this song, if we got it right, it could do big things,” Swindell beamed to Billboard upon its coronation. “I never could have imagined this, though. Watching the fans react to this one has motivated me even more to keep raising the bar and challenging myself. This is one of the most fun songs I have ever been a part of, hands down.”

It’s also been fun for Messina, who has long been a formidable act in her own right, rolling up 23 Hot Country Songs entries between 1996 and 2008, including six No. 1s among 12 top 10s.

Impressively, “Heads Carolina, Tails California” has drawn 3.3 billion in radio airplay audience and 156.1 million official streams (on-demand and programmed) in the U.S. from its release through Sept. 29, according to Luminate. (Echoes of the song also infuse the intro to Swindell’s hit.)

Billboard reached out to Messina, born and raised in Massachusetts and still an actively touring artist, for her take on Swindell reviving her breakthrough classic.

Jo Dee, what is your reaction to “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”? What was your first impression of the interpolation? And were you surprised that Swindell’s song has become such a huge hit?

I was kind of taken aback that they chose “Heads Carolina” as the song. Out of any song they could have chosen from that time, the fact that they chose [it] was an honor. I heard about “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” from the original writers of “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” They let me know the song was written and sent me a copy of it.

The success of the song makes me happy for Cole. I think that Tim Nichols and Mark D. Sanders put together a timeless theme and melody. We know they wrote something timeless because at our shows today, even before the release of Cole Swindell’s single, “Heads Carolina,” as well as many of our other songs, has had a huge response that hasn’t died down over the years. When I look at the success that it has, it brings me joy because I always believed that the song was timeless.

Your original has stood the test of time, still receives country radio airplay and still sounds great. Do you think that Swindell’s song adds to the longevity of yours – and brings it to new audiences?

We’ve seen a resurgence of my entire catalog over the past few years. Our live shows have always had a hugely diverse crowd. I think that Cole’s song has brought awareness to some, but it’s been a steady rise over the last few years.

Have you seen an uptick in response when you perform the song during shows lately?

We’ve always had a huge response to the singles, and for that I am forever grateful for the crowds and their enthusiasm.

What do you think makes ’90s music so special, especially to today’s country artists that grew up listening to those songs?

We talk about this often. The songs of the ’90s really get to the heart. They grab a hold of the heart strings. The stories that they tell, the emotions that they bring about, nostalgia. There are a lot of story songs from the ’90s that, the moment you hear them, you are brought right back to that time. The ’90s was such a magical time. There was such a vast bed of music throughout the entire genre, from male and female, traditional, poppish. The ’90s had it all.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover

Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire Adds a 2023 Leg to Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour

Reba McEntire will extend her Reba: Live in Concert Tour with 14 just-announced shows in early 2023. The new batch of dates kick off March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will keep the singer busy through April 15, when it wraps with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That'll be the first time that McEntire has ever played the famed venue.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Dee Messina
Person
Tim Story
Person
Mark D. Sanders
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Ashley Gorley
Person
Jesse Frasure
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album

Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Sloshed Recording “You’re Drunk, Go Home” With Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini just dropped her fourth career studio album titled, Subject To Change, and one of the immediate standout tracks is one called, “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” Featuring fellow country star Carly Pearce, and someone who I think needs to drop a a throwback ’90s country album, Kelly Clarkson, it’s a fun, pretty country, song about shutting down drunk creeps at the bar. And fun fact about recording the song… Kelly was liquored up in the booth. Kelsea confessed that she asked […] The post Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Sloshed Recording “You’re Drunk, Go Home” With Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Loretta Lynn Was More Than Just the ‘Queen’ of Country Music

Loretta Lynn, “The Queen of Country Music” and easily one of the most iconic American songwriters and performers, died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” her family wrote in a statement, asking for privacy as they mourn the loss.Lynn was born Loretta Webb, a coal miner’s daughter, in 1932—one of eight children living destitute in the remote backwater of Butcher Holler, Kentucky. Her remarkable life story—a classic tale of literal rags to riches—has been...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Country Radio#Country Songs#90s Music
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Feeling More Than ‘Good’ About This James Brown Cover

Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to covering hit tracks during each episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and for her latest Kellyoke showcase, the powerhouse singer performed James Brown‘s “I Got You (I Feel Good).” The Texas native kept the blues and funk sound in her cover of the hit single, from the Godfather of Soul’s 1964 Out of Sight album. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1965, Brown’s all-time highest ranking on that chart. You could hear the crowd cheering in the background as Clarkson showered them with powerful vocals during her performance. Fans...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Us Weekly

Country Music Icon Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Kacey Musgraves, Carly Pearce and More Celebrities Pay Tribute

Remembering an icon. Country music stars and more celebrities paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn after her death at age 90. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer’s family announced the news on Tuesday, October 4. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills, [Tennessee],” read a Twitter statement. “The family has asked for privacy during this time, as they grieve. An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming in a public announcement.”
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Chart Rewind: In 2002, Kelly Clarkson Celebrated Her First ‘Moment’ Atop the Hot 100

“Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this. Kelly Clarkson only had to wait a few weeks to go from unknown to American Idol. The ultimate confirmation of her idol status is her placing at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.” In the Billboard issue dated Oct. 5, 2002, Fred Bronson chronicled Clarkson’s – and Idol‘s – first Hot 100 coronation in that week’s Chart Beat column. Related Kelly Clarkson Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Surrounded by O.G. 'American Idol' Judges 10/05/2022 Along with the initial leader on the list for an Idol contestant, after the show had premiered on...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Chart Rewind: In 1990, Garth Brooks Found an Oasis at No. 1

On Oct. 6, 1990, Garth Brooks‘ iconic “Friends in Low Places” began a four-week rule on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.  Penned by Dewayne Blackwell and Earl Bud Lee and produced by Allen Reynolds, “Friends” was released as the lead single from Brooks’ LP No Fences, which became his first of 17 leaders on Top Country Albums. The set reigned for 41 weeks, the fifth-longest command in the survey’s history. All four No Fences singles topped Hot Country Songs, with “Friends” followed by “Unanswered Prayers,” “Two of a Kind, Workin’ on a Full House” and “The Thunder Rolls.” “Friends” marked Brooks’ third...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy